St. Michael the Archangel High School in Baton Rouge has chosen a faculty member, Zachary Leger, a 2003 graduate, as its 2019 alumnus of the year.
Leger leads St. Michael's new engineering program and is the track and field coach. He holds a bachelor's degree in industrial technology from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and earned teacher certification in 2011.
Leger is a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Church and is married to Michelle Leger. He has a stepdaughter, Caroline, and he and his wife are expecting a son, Easton, in September.