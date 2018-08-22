The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.

The information provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for Aug. 5-11.

RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT

Fire alarm in building/structure

100 block of Woman's Way, 11:25 p.m., Aug. 5

19300 block of Deer Park Avenue, 8:38 a.m., Aug. 6

17500 block of Monitor Avenue, 10:34 a.m., Aug. 6

12900 block of Jefferson Highway, 2:53 p.m., Aug. 7

Hazardous condition

8600 block of Barringer-Foreman Road, 9:31 p.m., Aug. 10

Investigation

18500 block of Lake Tulip Avenue, 3:15 p.m., Aug. 5

15200 block of Seven Pines Avenue, 10:09 a.m., Aug. 8

16000 block of Morel Avenue,, 10:43 a.m., Aug. 10

Motor vehicle accident 

Antioch Road, 11:46 a.m., Aug. 7

4500 block of Stumberg Lane, 5:12 p.m., Aug. 7

Public service assistance

17700 block of Jefferson Highway, 5:05 p.m., Aug. 5

15800 block of Confederate Avenue, 10:58 p.m., Aug. 5

23300 block of Hoo Shoo Too Road, 6:29 p.m., Aug. 10

Reported building/structure fire

21500 block of Turkey Creek Drive, 3:41 p.m., Aug. 6

16600 block of Missionary Ridge Court, 11:51 p.m., Aug. 6

EMERGENCY CALLS: 17

MEDICAL CALLS: 34

RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT

Fire alarm in building/structure

8200 block of Summa Avenue, 5:51 a.m., Aug. 5

8000 block of Margaret Ann Drive, 8:25 a.m., Aug. 7

7800 block of Innovation Park Drive, 12:32 p.m., Aug. 7

7800 block of Innovation Park Drive, 1:35 a.m., Aug. 8 

400 block of East Willows End Court, 6:43 p.m., Aug. 8 

7800 block of Innovation Park Drive, 11:17 p.m., Aug. 8 

10800 block of Coursey Boulevard, 8:12 a.m., Aug. 9

14400 block of Perkins Road, 7:50 a.m., Aug. 10 

10200 block of The Grove Boulevard, 12:44 p.m., Aug. 10 

7800 block of Innovation Park Drive, 1:32 p.m., Aug. 10 

4800 block of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, 1:37 p.m., Aug. 10 

11500 block of Southfork Avenue, 10:15 p.m., Aug. 10 

Hazardous condition

11100 block of Julia Aubin Drive, 9:45 a.m., Aug. 8 

Investigation

18100 block of Highland Road, 1:26 p.m., Aug. 6

1900 block of Lombard Drive, 4:10 p.m., Aug. 6

Highland Road, 5:46 p.m., Aug. 6

8200 block of YMCA Plaza Boulevard, 2:27 a.m., Aug. 7

7800 block of Innovation Park Drive, 1:27 p.m., Aug. 7

10800 block of Coursey Boulevard, 12:10 p.m., Aug. 8

400 block of Willows End East Court, 6:58 p.m., Aug. 8

2100 block of General Beauregard Avenue, 5:21 p.m., Aug. 10

Lock-in (vehicle or building) 

9900 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 5:29 p.m., Aug. 5

10600 block of North Mall Drive, 4:31 p.m., Aug. 11 

Motor vehicle accident 

Airline Highway, 5:32 a.m., Aug. 5 

Siegen Lane, 4:15 p.m., Aug. 5 

Siegen Lane, 11:17 p.m., Aug. 5 

Burbank Drive, 3:29 p.m., Aug. 6 

5800 block of Siegen Lane, 7:14 a.m., Aug. 8 

2000 block of Mariner Drive, 6:12 p.m., Aug. 9

7000 block of Siegen Lane, 10:38 p.m., Aug. 9

Barringer-Foreman Road, 12:42 p.m., Aug. 11 

13700 block of Perkins Road, 4:05 p.m., Aug. 11 

Other call for assistance 

2300 block of Gardere Lane, 9:55 p.m., Aug. 9

Outside trash or dumpster fire 

Bluebonnet Boulevard, 10:19 p.m., Aug. 9

Public service assistance 

800 block of Summerbreeze Drive, 4:39 p.m., Aug. 5 

5300 block of Blair Lane, 9:09 p.m., Aug. 5 

2000 block of General Beauregard Avenue, 11:55 a.m., Aug. 6 

9800 block of Perkins Road, 10 a.m., Aug. 7 

10900 block of Shoreline Drive, 11:38 p.m., Aug. 7 

600 block of Woodview Court, 6:20 a.m., Aug. 8 

5300 block of Blair Lane, 4:39 p.m., Aug. 8 

1200 block of Woodhue Drive, 10:02 p.m., Aug. 8 

Reported building/structure fire 

900 block of Mavis Drive, 8:57 a.m., Aug. 5 

5800 block of Siegen Lane, 6:06 a.m., Aug. 6 

8000 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 7:52 p.m., Aug. 7 

Vehicle fire response

2300 block of Gardere Lane, 4:57 a.m., Aug. 5 

9200 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 10:09 a.m., Aug. 5 

10200 block of Oliphant Road, 11:10 a.m., Aug. 6 

10200 block of Oliphant Road, 12:02 p.m., Aug. 6 

4100 block of Essen Lane, 10:29 a.m., Aug. 7 

South River Road, 1:01 p.m., Aug. 8

6400 block of Bluebonnet Boulevardm 2:24 p.m., Aug. 11 

EMERGENCY CALLS: 52

MEDICAL CALLS: 63

RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE

Fire alarm in building/structure

2400 block of Weldwood Drive, 7:14 a.m., Aug. 8 

7600 block of Jefferson Highway, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 8 

Motor vehicle accident 

200 block of East Interstate 12, 12:21 a.m., Aug. 6 

EMERGENCY CALLS: 3

MEDICAL CALLS: 4

RESPONSES IN THE EAST SIDE DISTRICT

Reported building/structure fire

16500 block of Caesar Avenue, 12:16 p.m., Aug. 10 

EMERGENCY CALL: 1

Tags

View comments