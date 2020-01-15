The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.
The information below provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for Dec. 29-Jan. 4:
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
14200 block of South Gate House Avenue, 2:13 a.m., Dec. 30
18700 block of Old World Court, 12:28 p.m., Dec. 30
15300 block of George O'Neal Road, 9:34 p.m., Jan. 2
13600 block of Tiger Bend Road, 2:55 p.m., Jan. 4
Investigation
5100 block of Hunters Park Avenue, 12:26 p.m., Jan. 1
14300 block of Airline Highway, 7:03 a.m., Jan. 2
Motor vehicle accident
15600 block of Airline Highway, 2:43 a.m., Jan. 1
Tiger Bend Road, 10:48 p.m., Jan. 3
Outside grass, brush or woods fire
15400 block of Altus Avenue, 11:32 p.m., Dec. 31
Outside trash or Dumpster fire
15500 block of Jefferson Highway, 1:55 p.m., Jan. 1
Public service assistance
14300 block of Wilson Way Drive, 9:23 a.m., Dec. 29
6200 block of Parterre Drive, 9:34 a.m., Dec. 31
23300 block of Hoo Shoo Too Road, 10 p.m., Dec. 31
16000 block of Haynes Bluff Avenue, 12:47 p.m., Jan. 1
Reported building or structure fire
15500 block of Jefferson Highway, 4:20 p.m., Jan. 3
EMERGENCY CALLS: 15
MEDICAL CALLS: 34
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in a building or structure
9100 block of Bluebonnet Centre Boulevard, 12:30 p.m., Dec. 30
10200 block of Baringer Foreman Road, 3:41 a.m., Dec. 31
11100 block of Honore Lane, 6:54 a.m., Dec. 31
11100 block of Honore Lane, 9:28 a.m., Dec. 31
700 block of Sehdeva Memorial Drive, 8:57 p.m., Dec. 31
10900 block of Siegen-Holiday Circle, 1:49 p.m., Jan. 1
5900 block of Siegen Lane, 7:04 a.m., Jan. 2
5800 block of McCann Drive, 8:36 a.m., Jan. 2
400 block of Highlandia Drive, 12:01 p.m., Jan. 2
1300 block of Briarhurst Drive, 9:12 p.m., Jan. 4
Investigation
5300 block of Blair Lane, 7:24 p.m., Jan. 1
Motor vehicle accident
Bluebonnet Boulevard, 3:20 a.m., Dec. 29
East Interstate 10, 5:02 p.m., Dec. 29
6800 block of Siegen Lane, 2:55 p.m., Dec. 30
16700 block of East Interstate 10, 9:47 p.m., Dec. 30
6800 block of Nicholson Drive, 12:37 a.m., Dec. 31
6600 block of Siegen Lane, 11:53 a.m., Dec. 31
Siegen Lane, 9:22 a.m., Jan. 1
8400 block of Hickorylake Drive, 1:05 p.m., Jan. 1
12400 block of Burbank Drive, 3:43 a.m., Jan. 2
16100 block of East Interstate 10, 5:49 a.m., Jan. 2
West Interstate 10, 6:11 p.m., Jan. 2
Siegen Lane, 7:21 a.m., Jan. 3
8300 block of Siegen Lane, 2:10 p.m., Jan. 3
Outside grass, brush or woods fire
8000 block of Ned Avenue, 6:48 p.m., Dec. 31
Outside trash or Dumpster fire
8000 block of Skysail Avenue, 1:36 a.m., Jan. 1
Public service assistance
7500 block of Meadow Park Avenue, 2:04 a.m., Dec. 29
7700 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 11:27 a.m., Dec. 29
4300 block of Fleet Drive, 12:34 p.m., Dec. 30
2000 block of Southland Court, 12:04 p.m., Dec. 31
1800 block of General Taylor Avenue, 2:55 a.m., Jan. 1
10400 block of Springcrest Drive, 3:55 a.m., Jan. 1
10700 block of Durward Avenue, 2:21 p.m., Jan. 1
700 block of Wordsworth Drive, 5:01 p.m., Jan. 1
2200 block of General Taylor Avenue, 7:07 p.m., Jan. 1
1200 block of Barkley Drive, 1:26 p.m., Jan. 2
1200 block of Barkley Drive, 10:35 a.m., Jan. 3
5300 block of Blair Lane, 6:01 p.m., Jan. 3
10500 block of Ridgely Drive, 8:34 p.m., Jan. 3
Reported building or structure fire
11600 block of Airline Highway, 1:10 a.m., Dec. 31
8300 block of Ned Avenue, 6:05 a.m., Jan. 1
10000 block of Celtic Drive, 6:59 a.m., Jan. 2
7900 block of Essen Park Avenue, 9:22 p.m., Jan. 2
11500 block of Perkins Road, 9:51 p.m., Jan. 4
Vehicle fire response
West Interstate 10, 4:32 p.m., Dec. 31
12800 block of Perkins Road, 7:13 a.m., Jan. 3
EMERGENCY CALLS: 46
MEDICAL CALLS: 61
RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE
Fire alarm in building or structure
13900 block of South Harrell's Ferry Road, 10:50 a.m., Dec. 29
7600 block of Highland Road, 2:25 a.m., Jan. 2
9400 block of Wild Valley Road, 10:17 a.m., Jan. 4
Motor vehicle accident
9500 block of Airline Highway, 4:08 p.m., Dec. 31
700 block of East Interstate 12, 8:48 a.m., Jan. 1
Other call for assistance
3200 block of Woodland Ridge Boulevard, 8:14 a.m., Jan. 3
Public service assistance
8900 block of Jefferson Highway, 10:06 p.m., Dec. 29
Reported building or structure fire
13900 block of South Harrell's Ferry Road, 9:44 a.m., Dec. 29
9900 block of Airline Highway, 12:06 p.m., Dec. 30
EMERGENCY CALLS: 9
MEDICAL CALLS: 11
RESPONSES IN EAST IBERVILLE PARISH
Reported building or structure fire
1000 block of River Road, 3:25 p.m., Dec. 31
EMERGENCY CALL: 1
RESPONSES IN THE EAST SIDE DISTRICT
Reported building or structure fire
2500 block of O'Neal Lane, 6:05 p.m., Dec. 29
1700 block of O'Neal Lane, 8:35 a.m., Jan. 1
2000 block of South Flannery Road, 10:56 p.m., Jan. 2
EMERGENCY CALLS: 3
RESPONSES IN THE PRAIRIEVILLE DISTRICT
Vehicle fire response
16800 block of Interstate 10, 3:53 p.m., Dec. 31
EMERGENCY CALL: 1