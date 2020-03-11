The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.
The information below provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for Feb. 23-29:
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
4800 block of Pine Hill Drive, 9:38 a.m., Feb. 23
6400 block of Red Rose Drive, 5:06 p.m., Feb. 23
21600 block of Hoo Shoo Too Road, 2:21 p.m., Feb. 24
4800 block of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, 4:49 p.m., Feb. 24
6000 block of Tennyson Drive, 7:13 p.m., Feb. 28
12300 block of Industriplex Boulevard, 6:02 a.m., Feb. 29
Investigation
17200 block of Jefferson Highway, 9:57 p.m., Feb. 27
4500 block of Jones Creek Road, 10:50 a.m., Feb. 29
Motor vehicle accident
Antioch Road, 11:31 a.m., Feb. 24
16100 block of Airline Highway, 5:25 p.m., Feb. 24
Tiger Bend Road, 12:59 p.m., Feb. 26
4700 block of O'Neal Lane, 5:14 p.m., Feb. 28
Public service assistance
5200 block of Richmond Drive, 10:07 a.m., Feb. 23
17500 block of Hoo Shoo Too Road, 3:56 p.m., Feb. 24
16800 block of Dahlgren Avenue, 9:08 a.m., Feb. 26
7900 block of Antioch Road, 2:32 p.m., Feb. 27
5200 block of Richmond Drive, 10:58 a.m., Feb. 28
4800 block of Windsor Village Drive, 7:46 a.m., Feb. 29
Reported building or structure fire
16400 block of Venetian Avenue, 4:22 p.m., Feb. 23
EMERGENCY CALLS: 19
MEDICAL CALLS: 29
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in a building or structure
8800 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 3:14 p.m., Feb. 23
9600 block of Siegen Lane, 10:33 p.m., Feb. 23
5000 block of Mancuso Lane, 4:52 p.m., Feb. 25
1100 block of Springlake Drive, 5:07 p.m., Feb. 25
6900 block of Commerce Circle, 3:37 a.m., Feb. 26
5000 block of Mancuso Lane, 4:48 p.m., Feb. 26
2500 block of Ben Hur Road, 8:04 a.m., Feb. 27
8700 block of Siegen Lane, 11:42 a.m., Feb. 27
8500 block of Summa Avenue, 3 p.m., Feb. 27
9300 block of Siegen Lane, 5:20 p.m., Feb. 27
5800 block of McCann Drive, 7:16 a.m., Feb. 28
16700 block of Amberwood Drive, 12:03 p.m., Feb. 28
19300 block of Links Court, 3:12 a.m., Feb. 29
Hazardous condition
9900 block of Professional Boulevard, 11:29 a.m., Feb. 27
Investigation
9300 block of Martinique Drive, 3:50 a.m., Feb. 24
1100 block of Bullrush Drive, 8:39 p.m., Feb. 24
10500 block of North Glenstone Place 8:54 a.m., Feb. 25
10200 block of Perkins Road, 2:06 p.m., Feb. 25
5000 block of Mancuso Lane, 5:13 p.m., Feb. 25
5000 block of Mancuso Lane, 6:07 p.m., Feb. 25
8800 block of Sharlane Drive, 7:12 p.m., Feb. 26
5000 block of Autoplex Drive, 8:45 a.m., Feb. 28
900 block of Meridian Drive, 8:13 p.m., Feb. 28
9800 block of Hackberry Drive, 5:42 p.m., Feb. 29
Lock-in at vehicle or building
6800 block of Siegen Lane, 6:05 p.m., Feb. 25
Motor vehicle accident
Burbank Drive, 12:49 p.m., Feb. 24
16100 block of East Interstate 10, 4:38 p.m., Feb. 24
100 block of East Interstate 12, 4:42 p.m., Feb. 24
Bluebonnet Boulevard, 7:55 p.m., Feb. 24
16400 block of East Interstate 10, 12:48 a.m., Feb. 25
8300 block of Siegen Lane, 1:34 p.m., Feb. 25
West Interstate 10, 12:05 p.m., Feb. 27
16300 block of East Interstate 10, 3:23 p.m., Feb. 27
9400 block of Burbank Drive, 11:26 a.m., Feb. 28
Siegen Lane, 5:12 p.m., Feb. 28
16700 block of West Interstate 10, 10:41 p.m., Feb. 28
East Interstate 10, 4:55 p.m., Feb. 29
Outside grass, brush or woods fire
Industriplex Boulevard, 5:10 p.m., Feb. 25
10100 block of Mint Drive, 2:27 p.m., Feb. 26
Outside trash or Dumpster fire
9900 block of Bunting Drive, 1:33 p.m., Feb. 24
Public service assistance
9700 block of East Inniswold Road, 4:24 a.m., Feb. 24
7500 block of Village Charmant Drive, 1:41 p.m., Feb. 24
9300 block of Martinique Drive, 10:41 a.m., Feb. 25
9300 block of Martinique Drive, 3:21 p.m., Feb. 25
10400 block of Hill Pointe Avenue, 4:15 p.m., Feb. 25
1600 block of Denver Drive, 2:12 a.m., Feb. 26
18800 block of Cotton Bay Court, 2:21 a.m., Feb. 26
19100 block of Point O'Woods Court, 7:15 p.m., Feb. 26
16300 block of South Fulwar Skipwith Road, 7:24 p.m., Feb. 26
8800 block of GSRI Avenue, 11:15 a.m., Feb. 28
8000 block of Rod Laver Avenue, 12:52 p.m., Feb. 28
8900 block of Baronne Drive, 4:44 a.m., Feb. 29
19100 block of Point O'Woods Court, 2:37 p.m., Feb. 29
Reported building or structure fire
Innovation Park Drive, 10:56 a.m., Feb. 28
Special rescue response
7400 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 4:58 a.m., Feb. 27
Vehicle fire response
800 block of Summer Breeze Drive, 1:22 p.m., Feb. 26
EMERGENCY CALLS: 56
MEDICAL CALLS: 62
RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE
Fire alarm in building or structure
9500 block of Old Hammond Highway, 9:40 a.m., Feb. 25
12400 block of Coursey Boulevard, 11:24 a.m., Feb. 25
Investigation
8800 block of Old Hammond Highway, 7:52 p.m., Feb. 25
EMERGENCY CALLS: 3
MEDICAL CALLS: 9
RESPONSES IN THE EAST SIDE DISTRICT
Reported building or structure fire
15500 block of Riverdale Avenue, 5:26 p.m., Feb. 27
EMERGENCY CALL: 1