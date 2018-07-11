The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.
The information provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for June 24-30.
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT
Hazardous condition
10200 block of Jefferson Highway, 4:28 p.m., June 26.
Investigation
10500 block of Narrow Way 5:05 p.m., June 26.
17600 block of Culps Bluff Avenue, 6:33 p.m., June 29.
Motor vehicle accident
14200 block of Coursey Boulevard, 8:30 a.m., June 24.
Industriplex Boulevard, 9:56 a.m., June 26.
Airline Highway, 7:57 p.m., June 27.
17500 block of Nine Oaks Avenue, 4:30 p.m., June 28.
Public assistance
16300 block of Columns Way, 3:29 a.m., June 25.
6000 block of Hagerstown Drive, 4:37 p.m., June 28.
Vehicle fire
14200 block of Coursey Boulevard, 6:07 p.m., June 28.
Emergency calls: 15
Medical calls: 29
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT
Investigation
11600 block of Airline Highway, 1:02 p.m., June 24.
13700 block of Broad Court, 1:54 p.m., June 24.
10100 block of Perkins Rowe Avenue, 5:01 p.m., June 25.
9300 block of Jefferson Highway, 9:07 p.m., June 25.
2100 block of Hillstone Drive, 6:01 p.m., June 26.
10100 block of Mint Drive, 7:28 p.m., June 26.
10300 block of Mall Drive, 1:57 p.m., June 29.
9000 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 5:13 p.m., June 29.
100 block of Industriplex Boulevard, 10:55 p.m., June 29.
1300 block of Woodhue Drive, 1:39 p.m., June 30.
Lock-in
11100 block of Airline Highway, 1:05 p.m., June 26.
7900 block of Summa Avenue, 9:49 a.m., June 27.
6000 block of Siegen Lane, 3:12 p.m., June 29.
7100 block of Siegen Lane, 1:13 p.m., June 30.
Motor vehicle accident
West Interstate 10, 2:10 a.m., June 24.
1100 block of East Interstate 10, 2:48 a.m., June 24.
Mall of Louisiana Boulevard, 10:34 a.m., June 25.
11000 block of Airline Highway, 6:46 p.m., June 26.
6800 block of Siegen Lane, 9:43 a.m., June 28.
South River Road, 11:03 a.m., June 29.
12700 block of Burbank Drive, 1:06 p.m., June 29.
West Interstate 12, 2:37 p.m., June 29.
1500 block of East Interstate 10, 7:02 p.m., June 29.
4600 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 4:11 p.m., June 28.
Trash fire
4800 block of Mancuso Lane, 2:59 p.m., June 26.
Public assistance
8600 block of Coy Avenue, 1:18 p.m., June 24.
8500 block of Summa Avenue, 9:13 p.m., June 24.
1800 block of General Taylor Avenue, 7:50 a.m., June 27.
1600 block of Rue Crozat Street, 4:55 p.m., June 27.
1400 block of Quail Hollow Drive, 8:19 a.m., June 28.
4100 block of Pine Park Drive, 5:26 a.m., June 29.
18200 block of Grand Cypress Creek Court, 9:59 a.m., June 30.
10800 block of Honore Lane, 4:22 p.m., June 30.
Vehicle fire
18100 block of East Perkins Road, 2:58 p.m., June 30.
Emergency calls: 48
Medical calls: 60
RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE
Motor vehicle accident
West Interstate 12, 8:28 a.m., June 25.
Emergency calls: 5
Medical calls: 6
RESPONSES IN THE EAST SIDE DISTRICT
Structure fire
16300 block of Bristoe Avenue, 1:50 p.m., June 26.
Emergency calls: 2