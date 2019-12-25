The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.
The information below provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for Dec. 1-7:
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
6000 block of Hickory Ridge Boulevard, 3:16 p.m., Dec. 1
8300 block of Baringer Foreman Road, 8:14 a.m., Dec. 2
6500 block of East Achord Road, 11:40 a.m., Dec. 3
16300 block of Columns Road, 12:41 p.m., Dec. 3
9400 block of Lake Forest Drive, 1:43 p.m., Dec. 3
10200 block of Montrachet Drive, 4:20 p.m., Dec. 3
8300 block of Baringer Foreman Road, 10:03 p.m., Dec. 5
8300 block of Baringer Foreman Road, 5:14 a.m., Dec. 6
Investigation
6800 block of West Achord Road, 3:17 p.m., Dec. 3
5700 block of Jones Creek Road, 6:30 p.m., Dec. 6
Motor vehicle accident
South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, 7:54 a.m., Dec. 4
Jones Creek Road, 5:57 p.m., Dec. 6
Airline Highway, 7:41 p.m., Dec. 6
13900 block of Airline Highway, 7:58 p.m., Dec. 6
Outside trash or Dumpster fire
13200 block of Country Park Avenue, 8:18 a.m., Dec. 4
Public service assistance
4000 block of Canebrake Drive, 5:22 p.m., Dec. 1
17100 block of Chadsford Avenue, 4:41 a.m., Dec. 2
19300 block of Hoo Shoo Too Road, 6:26 a.m., Dec. 2
17300 block of Lake Wisteria Avenue, 6:51 a.m., Dec. 2
5200 block of Richmond Drive, 9:30 a.m., Dec. 5
Reported building or structure fire
21200 block of Turkey Creek Drive, 10:54 p.m., Dec. 2
EMERGENCY CALLS: 21
MEDICAL CALLS: 37
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in a building or structure
7200 block of Cypress Lakes Apartment Boulevard, 12:38 p.m., Dec. 2
8200 block of Summa Avenue, 6:48 p.m., Dec. 3
10900 block of Siegen-Holiday Circle, 8:12 a.m., Dec. 4
10300 block of Highland Road, 3:43 p.m., Dec. 4
1300 block of Rustic Pine Drive, 11:22 a.m., Dec. 5
16100 block of Highland Bluff Court, 2:02 a.m., Dec. 6
8700 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 11:23 a.m., Dec. 6
2800 block of Magellan Drive, 3 p.m., Dec. 6
6800 block of Siegen Lane, 7:40 p.m., Dec. 6
Investigation
7300 block of Lane's End, 5:21 p.m., Dec. 1
10300 block of Highland Road, 4:18 p.m., Dec. 4
9900 block of North Rieger Road, 6:58 a.m., Dec. 6
4700 block of O'Neal Lane, 7:46 p.m., Dec. 6
Lock-in at vehicle or building
10600 block of North Mall Drive, 2:25 p.m., Dec. 2
1000 block of Springlake Drive, 9:54 a.m., Dec. 3
Motor vehicle accident
Highland Road, 12:35 p.m., Dec. 2
Nicholson Drive, 7:24 a.m., Dec. 4
West Interstate 10, 9:19 a.m., Dec. 4
West Interstate 10, 9:22 a.m., Dec. 4
Airline Highway, 11:37 a.m., Dec. 4
Bluebonnet Boulevard, 1:22 p.m., Dec. 4
Burbank Drive, 6:08 p.m., Dec. 4
Perkins Road, 6:51 p.m., Dec. 5
Park Rowe Avenue, 9:51 a.m., Dec. 6
10700 block of North Mall Drive, 12:49 p.m., Dec. 6
8900 block of Siegen Lane, 2:04 p.m., Dec. 7
Airline Highway, 3 p.m., Dec. 7
Outside grass, brush or woods fire
East Interstate 10, 7:24 p.m., Dec. 5
5900 block of Willow Glen Drive, 8:57 p.m., Dec. 7
Public service assistance
8500 block of Summa Avenue, 8:05 a.m., Dec. 1
10400 block of Springcrest Drive, 10:46 a.m., Dec. 1
6600 block of Siegen Lane, 4:18 p.m., Dec. 1
10400 block of Springcrest Drive, 9:34 p.m., Dec. 1
8600 block of Jefferson Highway, 11:39 p.m., Dec. 1
10500 block of Mayfair Drive, 4:52 a.m., Dec. 2
10400 block of Springcrest Drive, 8:16 a.m., Dec. 2
8200 block of Ymca Plaza Drive, 4:58 a.m., Dec. 3
10700 block of Durward Avenue, 6:53 a.m., Dec. 3
18000 block of Old Perkins Road East, 10:17 p.m., Dec. 3
10000 block of Dwyerwood Avenue, 4:08 a.m., Dec. 4
7800 block of Owen Street, 12:29 p.m., Dec. 4
5300 block of Blair Lane, 12:56 p.m., Dec. 4
10700 block of South Mall Drive, 9:39 a.m., Dec. 5
4300 block of Pine Ridge Drive, 5:13 p.m., Dec. 5
8900 block of Jefferson Highway, 1:19 p.m., Dec. 6
10000 block of Dwyerwood Avenue, 2:06 a.m., Dec. 7
10700 block of Durward Avenue, 6:58 a.m., Dec. 7
Reported building or structure fire
17500 block of Masters Pointe Court, 5:28 p.m., Dec. 3
18500 block of Boulevard Louisiane, 10:52 a.m., Dec. 5
700 block of L'Auberge Avenue, 9:02 p.m., Dec. 7
Vehicle fire response
8200 block of Jefferson Highway, 8:16 a.m., Dec. 4
EMERGENCY CALLS: 51
MEDICAL CALLS: 73
RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE
Fire alarm in building or structure
8500 block of Highland Road, 3:42 p.m., Dec. 2
9100 block of Bereford Drive, 9:59 a.m., Dec. 4
12300 block of Lake Sherwood Avenue, 6:06 p.m., Dec. 5
Public service assistance
8000 block of Nouvelle Court, 7:04 p.m., Dec. 5
Reported building or structure fire
8900 block of Jefferson Highway, 2:43 a.m., Dec. 3
9200 block of Bordeaux Drive, 5:33 p.m., Dec. 3
EMERGENCY CALLS: 6
MEDICAL CALLS: 6