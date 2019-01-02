The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.
The information provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for Dec. 2 to Dec. 8.
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
16300 Block of Columns Way, 9:51 a.m., Dec. 4
11200 Block of Coursey Boulevard, 6:05 a.m., Dec. 5
6500 Block of Blue Rose Drive, 11:46 a.m., Dec. 5
6400 Block of Jones Creek Road, 4:39 p.m., Dec. 6
14100 Block of Airline Highway, 6:39 a.m., Dec. 7
15300 Block of Jefferson Highway, 10:37 a.m., Dec. 7
9600 Block of Antioch Road, 12:25 p.m., Dec. 7
Hazardous condition
15500 Block of Columbia Street, 12:07 p.m., Dec. 4
6100 Block of North Shore Drive, 7:42 a.m., Dec. 5
Investigation
3100 Block of O'Neal Lane, 12:15 p.m., Dec. 3
Airline Highway, 9:45 a.m., Dec. 6
14100 Block of Airline Highway, 12:46 a.m., Dec. 7
Motor vehicle accident
Airline Highway, 12:26 p.m., Dec. 3
Coursey Boulevard, 4:09 p.m., Dec. 3
12800 Block of Airline Highway, 9:27 a.m., Dec. 4
20400 Block of Highland Road, 9:46 a.m., Dec. 4
13400 Block of Jefferson Highway, 5:24 p.m., Dec. 4
17600 Block of East Old Perkins Road, 4:09 p.m., Dec. 7
Airline Highway, 4:44 p.m., Dec. 7
15600 Block of Profit Avenue, 3:10 a.m., Dec. 8
Outside grass, brush or woods fire
15400 Block of George O'Neal Road, 4:29 p.m., Dec. 4
Outside trash or dumpster fire
5200 Block of Hunters Park Avenue, 8:52 p.m., Dec. 5
Public service assistance
18900 Block of Wildlife Way Drive, 11:38 a.m., Dec. 4
16200 Block of Venetian Avenue, 10:54 p.m., Dec. 4
15900 Block of Chickamauga Avenue, 7:07 a.m., Dec. 5
15500 Block of Rose Meadow Drive, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 6
22900 Block of Hoo Shoo Too Road, 4:35 a.m., Dec. 7
15800 Block of Confederate Avenue, 5:55 p.m., Dec. 7
EMERGENCY CALLS: 28
MEDICAL CALLS: 38
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
4100 Block of Libuse Drive, 11:20 a.m., Dec. 2
9600 Block of Perkins Road, 7:48 a.m. , Dec. 3
7900 Block of Picardy Avenue, 5:52 p.m., Dec. 3
300 Block of Fulwar Skipwith Road, 10 a.m., Dec. 4
3400 Block of Cedarcrest Avenue, 2:17 p.m., Dec. 4
17000 Block of North Shore Avenue, 10:46 p.m., Dec. 4
9200 Block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 7:40 a.m., Dec. 5
13800 Block of Dumaine Avenue, 10:54 a.m., Dec. 5
9800 Block of Pecue Lane, 11:24 p.m., Dec. 6
James Town Court, 1:17 p.m., Dec. 7
9300 Block of Burbank Drive, 3:49 p.m., Dec. 7
7000 Block of Commerce Circle, 5:50 p.m., Dec. 7
10500 Block of Perkins Road, 12:09 p.m., Dec. 8
Investigation
7100 Block of Village Maison Avenue, 6:44 p.m., Dec. 6
13400 Block of Kings Court Avenue, 11:36 a.m., Dec. 7
Nicholson Drive, 3:47 p.m., Dec. 7
Lock-in at vehicle or building
8500 Block of Summa Avenue, 5:24 p.m., Dec. 5
Motor vehicle accident
Siegen Lane, 12:02 a.m., Dec. 2
Bluebonnet Boulevard, 1:03 p.m., Dec. 5
7500 Block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 4:13 p.m., Dec. 5
Siegen Lane, 10:46 p.m., Dec. 6
13100 Block of Highland Road, 9:37 p.m., Dec. 7
700 Block of L'Auberge Avenue, 10:57 p.m., Dec. 7
Bluebonnet Boulevard, 5:09 a.m., Dec. 8
West Interstate 10, 11:49 a.m., Dec. 8
East Interstate 10, 12:22 p.m., Dec. 8
14100 Block of Highland Road, 12:25 p.m., Dec. 8
Other call for assistance
6400 Block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 3:40 p.m., Dec. 6
Outside trash or dumpster fire
9300 Block of Cal Road, 5:18 p.m., Dec. 4
Public service assistance
1700 Block of McQuaid Drive, 12:37 p.m., Dec. 3
10000 Block of Dwyerwood Avenue, 2:54 p.m., Dec. 3
8000 Block of Summa Avenue, 5:19 p.m., Dec. 4
8900 Block of Orleans Drive, 3:30 p.m., Dec. 5
8600 Block of Jefferson Highway, 5:21 p.m., Dec. 5
1200 Block of Bullrush Drive, 5:03 a.m., Dec. 6
7400 Block of Meadowbrook Avenue, 9:43 a.m., Dec. 6
1200 Block of Barkley Drive, 10:15 a.m., Dec. 6
8600 Block of Jefferson Highway, 9:21 a.m., Dec. 7
Reported building or structure fire
11600 Block of Nicholson Drive, 11:12 a.m., Dec. 2
6400 Block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 3:25 p.m., Dec. 6
Vehicle fire response
11600 Block of Airline Highway, 9:19 p.m., Dec. 2
7700 Block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 10:49 a.m., Dec. 3
8100 Block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 4:57 p.m. Dec. 6
8300 Block of Ned Avenue, 8:49 p.m., Dec. 6
EMERGENCY CALLS: 44
MEDICAL CALLS: 60
RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE
Fire alarm in building or structure
12100 Block of Parkmeadow Avenue, 2:30 p.m., Dec. 3
5600 Block of Parkhaven Drive, 9:31 a.m., Dec. 5
12100 Block of Parkmeadow Avenue, 1:42 a.m., Dec. 5
15400 Block of Mistybrook Drive, 10:17 p.m., Dec. 6
4100 Block of Street, umberg Lane, 10:58 a.m., Dec. 8
6400 Block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 3:02 p.m., Dec. 8
Hazardous condition
9400 Block of Wesson Street, 1:12 a.m., Dec. 3
Reported building or structure fire
2900 Block of FairWay, Drive, 5:08 p.m., Dec. 7
EMERGENCY CALLS: 8
MEDICAL CALLS: 7
RESPONSES IN THE EAST SIDE DISTRICT
Reported building or structure fire
1300 Block of Pompey Drive, 10:45 p.m., Dec. 7
EMERGENCY CALL: 1