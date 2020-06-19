ST. GABRIEL — An $87 million rail-and-warehouse facility proposed on agricultural land set aside for homes has received a necessary industrial zoning change and other approvals from the City Council after contentious public debate over the past three month that had been interrupted by the global pandemic.
But a consultant working on the Railport proposal said it's likely six months to a year before the project gets off the ground due to permit needs from Iberville Parish government and other state and federal agencies.
Chris Senegal, the consultant for project backer Rail Logix, said in an interview that a slowdown in demand for the warehouse space due to the novel coronavirus outbreak has also occurred, slowing the speed with which Railport will be up and running.
The worldwide pandemic and stay-at-home orders in the United State and elsewhere have forced millions in the United States out of their jobs and put the brakes on global demand.
Proposed for 450 acres along the Mississippi River, Railport would have 2 million-square-feet of warehouses with a rail yard on land between La. 30 and River Road. The warehouse tenants would include those that store and transport plastic pellets made in the region's chemical plants, Senegal and other backers have said.
The complex would tie into the Canadian National railroad line along La. 30 and have a series of parallel tracks off the line that could hold more than 2,800 rail cars at a time once both phases are built. The rail operations and future warehousing would create as many as 120 jobs of a variety of skill levels.
Some residents have opposed the project over concerns about what else the warehouses would hold and if any of it would be hazardous material. Traffic from trucks in and out of the complex and what signal the project's rezoning would mean for the rest of land in the area that is also zoned for homes were also concerns.
The City Council voted 3-1 in favor the project on Thursday night after City Attorney Phil Canova Jr. said the city did not have to have separate hearings first on two appeals that opponents had filed over the Planning and Zoning Commission's recommendation of the plan in March.
Canova told the council he reviewed the appeals and he found that the city commission had followed public notice and other procedures as required while other aspects of the appeals' allegations took issue with the commission's decision-making based on upon the facts.
Canova said those concerns aren't subject to an administrative appeal under the city ordinance but the opponents' remedy is the courts.
Many of the residents who formed St. Gabriel in the 1990s did so to give themselves control over future development and avoid continued industrial development around the community.
Backers pitched the project as a jobs-producing facility that wasn't the kind of smoke stack complex that has traditionally come to the area, but the industrial rezoning for Railport raised worries about what it could mean for the rest of the 3,000-acre tract from which the complex was subdivided.
A handful of residents raised concerns about the project again on Thursday night but the votes were with Railport.
Councilman Ralph Johnson moved to approve Railport's rezoning from residential to light industrial, to grant a setback variance so that the complex can be built closer to the road and next-door properties, and to allow a land subdivision but he did not specifically spell out 10 conditions also recommended by the parish Planning and Zoning Commission in March.
On Friday, however, city officials and Senegal said that the motion also approved 10 conditions recommended by the commission. Railport's backers have a signed an affidavit agreeing to those limits.
The commission conditions included preventing the handling of hazardous materials, prohibiting nighttime rail operations, and baring rail traffic blocking Bayou Paul Lane during morning and afternoon rush hours.
Senegal also said the company has agreed not to have even a broader category of hazardous chemicals than initially described, and the company has agreed to let the council review any new warehouse tenants and what materials they may house. The facility would also be open to city inspections.
Johnson said he supported the project for the jobs it would bring and because many of the residents who would live near the complex were in favor of it. As far as fears the rezoning the project would open the door to future industries in the city, he said the council would have to consider those on a case-by-case basis.