The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.
The information provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for Sept. 9-15.
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
3900 Block of Country Way Drive, 8:11 p.m., Sept. 11
3200 Block of Woodland Ridge Boulevard, 8:34 a.m., Sept. 13
11200 Block of Coursey Boulevard, 2:06 p.m., Sept. 13
15600 Block of Council Avenue, 3:06 p.m., Sept. 13
6000 Block of Gettysburg Drive, 3:05 p.m., Sept. 15
Investigation
10700 Block of Industriplex Boulevard, 5:29 p.m., Sept. 10
15500 Block of George O'Neal Road, 3:49 a.m., Sept. 12
5000 Block of Hickory Ridge Boulevard, 3:24 p.m., Sept. 12
Motor vehicle accident
9200 Block of Antioch Road, 1:35 a.m., Sept. 11
9200 Block of Antioch Road, 1:36 a.m., Sept. 11
10600 Block of Baringer Foreman Road, 2:38 a.m., Sept. 15
Coursey Boulevard, 7:49 a.m., Sept. 15
George O'Neal Road, 2:03 p.m., Sept. 15
15100 Block of Airline Highway, 3:30 p.m., Sept. 15
Other call for assistance
15800 Block of Malvern Hill Avenue, 9:16 p.m., Sept. 14
Other outside fire
10300 Block of Airline Highway, 11:56 a.m., Sept. 10
Public service assistance
17700 Block of Jefferson Highway, 5:05 p.m., Sept. 9
15900 Block of Shenandoah Avenue, 3:16 p.m., Sept. 10
8500 Block of Glenfield Drive, 10:37 p.m., Sept. 12
15800 Block of Malvern Hill Avenue, 5:23 p.m., Sept. 13
8500 Block of Glenfield Drive, 8:23 p.m., Sept. 15
Reported building or structure fire
1400 Block of Bull Run Drive, 10:31 a.m., Sept. 12
16300 Block of Woodlawn Acre Avenue, 10:18 p.m., Sept. 12
EMERGENCY CALLS: 23
MEDICAL CALLS: 37
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
9600 Block of Jefferson Highway, 4:09 a.m., Sept. 9
6700 Block of Siegen Extension, 9:09 a.m., Sept. 9
10000 Block of Celtic Drive, 3:49 p.m., Sept. 9
1900 Block of Mullen Drive, 5:24 p.m., Sept. 9
10000 Block of Celtic Drive, 9:33 a.m., Sept. 10
18000 Block of East Augusta Drive, 7:41 p.m., Sept. 10
12500 Block of Perkins Road, 7:59 a.m., Sept. 11
17800 Block of British Lane, 3:46 a.m., Sept. 12
7000 Block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 5:13 a.m., Sept. 12
7500 Block of Willow Grove Boulevard, 8:33 p.m., Sept. 12
15600 Block of Philemon Thomas Court, 2:27 a.m., Sept. 13
7900 Block of Essen Park Avenue, 4:08 p.m., Sept. 13
300 Block of Myrtle Hill Drive, 4:28 p.m., Sept. 13
5000 Block of Mancuso Lane, 9:51 a.m., Sept. 14
7000 Block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 10:54 a.m., Sept. 14
6900 Block of Siegen Lane, 1:44 p.m., Sept. 14
3100 Block of Brentwood Drive, 5:35 p.m., Sept. 14
8500 Block of Summa Avenue, 6:40 p.m., Sept. 14
500 Block of Meadow Bend Drive, 8:01 p.m., Sept. 14
10300 Block of North Mall Drive, 1:47 a.m., Sept. 15
8500 Block of Summa Avenue, 10:18 a.m., Sept. 15
11500 Block of Southfork Avenue, 1:10 p.m., Sept. 15
1800 Block of McQuaid Drive, 7:41 p.m., Sept. 15
400 Block of Meadow Bend Drive, 8:14 p.m., Sept. 15
Investigation
Airline Highway, 5:28 p.m., Sept. 10
9000 Block of Norfolk Drive, 7:15 p.m., Sept. 12
Motor vehicle accident
2000 Block of East Interstate 10, 12:50 p.m., Sept. 10
Bluebonnet Boulevard, 6:02 p.m., Sept. 10
Bluebonnet Boulevard, 5:28 a.m., Sept. 11
West Interstate 10, 7:27 a.m., Sept. 11
4100 Block of Essen Lane , 1:08 p.m., Sept. 11
West Interstate 10, 1:28 p.m., Sept. 11
Nicholson Drive, 4:53 p.m., Sept. 11
2200 Block of Gardere Lane, 9 a.m., Sept. 12
1400 Block of West Interstate 10, 2:53 p.m., Sept. 12
Siegen Lane, 10:45 p.m., Sept. 12
Bluebonnet Boulevard, 2:01 a.m., Sept. 13
Seabord Drive, 1:49 p.m., Sept. 14
7100 Block of Siegen Lane, 8:50 p.m., Sept. 14
1400 Block of West Interstate 10, 6:08 a.m., Sept. 15
Outside grass, brush or woods fire
7400 Block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 1:29 p.m., Sept. 14
Outside trash or dumpster fire
1700 Block of Starboard Drive, 5:44 p.m., Sept. 10
Public service assistance
15200 Block of Hidden Villa Drive, 12:24 a.m., Sept. 9
13800 Block of Broad Avenue, 5:39 p.m., Sept. 9
1200 Block of Barkley Drive, 10:41 a.m., Sept. 10
8600 Block of Cypress Point Court, 12:31 p.m., Sept. 10
1700 Block of Mullen Drive, 2:01 p.m., Sept. 10
1800 Block of General Taylor Avenue, 10 p.m., Sept. 10
1200 Block of Fulwar Skipwith Road, 4:45 p.m., Sept. 11
10300 Block of South Mall Drive, 8:34 p.m., Sept. 11
10700 Block of Durward Avenue, 7:10 a.m., Sept. 12
1200 Block of Barkley Drive, 10:17 a.m., Sept. 12
Lombard Drive, 3:48 p.m., Sept. 12
1200 Block of Fulwar Skipwith Road, 6:29 p.m., Sept. 12
2200 Block of General Jackson Avenue, 7:31 p.m., Sept. 12
1800 Block of General Taylor Avenue, 11:54 p.m., Sept. 12
1800 Block of General Taylor Avenue, 9:15 p.m., Sept. 14
8600 Block of Jefferson Highway, 4:30 a.m., Sept. 15
6300 Block of Siegen Lane, 7:28 p.m., Sept. 15
Reported building or structure fire
10300 Block of Coursey Boulevard, 9:46 p.m., Sept. 11
8300 Block of Siegen Lane, 6:40 a.m., Sept. 12
8000 Block of Summa Avenue, 1:28 a.m., Sept. 13
8100 Block of Keel Avenue, 7:57 a.m., Sept. 14
Vehicle fire response
10600 Block of Burbank Drive, 7:38 p.m., Sept. 9
1600 Block of Gardere Lane, 9:02 p.m., Sept. 10
EMERGENCY CALLS: 65
MEDICAL CALLS: 75
RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE
Fire alarm in building or other structure
2300 Block of Dove Hollow Drive, 6:44 p.m., Sept. 11
200 Block of Stoney Creek Avenue, 8:05 p.m., Sept. 15
Public service assistance
8500 Block of Picardy Avenue, 5:41 p.m., Sept. 12
8500 Block of Picardy Avenue, 6:44 p.m., Sept. 12
Reported building or structure fire
7600 Block of Old Hammond Highway, 9:35 a.m., Sept. 11
11800 Block of Wentling Avenue, 3:53 p.m., Sept. 11
Vehicle fire response
700 Block of L'Auberge Avenue, 8:23 p.m., Sept. 13
EMERGENCY CALLS: 7
MEDICAL CALLS: 7
RESPONSES IN ST. GABRIEL FIRE DISTRICT
Reported building or structure fire
3200 Block of La. 75, 7:49 p.m., Sept. 15
1 EMERGENCY CALL