The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.
The information below provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for Feb. 2-8:
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
19400 block of Deer Park Avenue, 11:38 a.m., Feb. 4
5700 block of Holly Springs Drive, 11:43 p.m., Feb. 4
15500 block of George O'Neal Road, 11:12 a.m., Feb. 5
6200 block of Jones Creek Road, 11:37 a.m., Feb. 5
16600 block of Highland Club Avenue, 1:38 p.m., Feb. 5
21200 block of Turkey Creek Drive, 9:30 a.m., Feb. 6
15000 block of Currency Drive, 6:48 p.m., Feb. 8
Investigation
500 block of Rue De La Vie, 10:03 a.m., Feb. 2
17900 block of Hoo Shoo Too Road, 9:49 p.m., Feb. 2
Hoo Shoo Too Road, 2:45 p.m., Feb. 4
7500 block of Oakmount Drive, 3:16 a.m., Feb. 7
19000 block of Poujeaux Avenue, 12:07 a.m., Feb. 8
Motor vehicle accident
14900 block of Market Street, 11:03 p.m., Feb. 6
Outside trash or Dumpster fire
13000 block of Jefferson Highway, 11:56 a.m., Feb. 3
Public service assistance
4900 block of Stumberg Lane, 10:27 p.m., Feb. 3
5700 block of Stonewall Drive, 3:23 p.m., Feb. 5
18200 block of Weatherwood, Drive 12:13 a.m., Feb. 6
5200 block of Richmond Drive, 4:38 a.m., Feb. 7
EMERGENCY CALLS: 18
MEDICAL CALLS: 30
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in a building or structure
8700 block of Siegen Lane, 6:12 a.m., Feb. 2
10900 block of Danbury Drive, 8:43 p.m., Feb. 2
10500 block of Hillmont Avenue, 11:44 p.m., Feb. 2
10300 block of North Mall Drive, 19:21:40 p.m., Feb. 3
1000 block of Claiborne Road, 7:33 a.m., Feb. 6
5500 block of Reitz Avenue, 12:23 p.m., Feb. 6
15000 block of Audubon Lakes Drive, 7:12 p.m., Feb. 6
18400 block of Petroleum Drive, 7:35 p.m., Feb. 6
11800 block of Rieger Road, 1:11 a.m., Feb. 7
6300 block of Siegen Lane, 1:13 a.m., Feb. 7
1400 block of King Dean Drive, 8:22 a.m., Feb. 7
11600 block of Sherwood Forest Court, 12:40 a.m., Feb. 8
East Greens Drive, 8:03 a.m., Feb. 8
9300 block of Siegen Lane, 9:04 a.m., Feb. 8
Investigation
10300 block of Siegen Lane, 8:17 p.m., Feb. 2
10000 block of Jefferson Highway, 12:08 a.m., Feb. 5
6900 block of Siegen Lane, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 5
4500 block of South Maiden Drive, 7:32 a.m., Feb. 8
Essen Lane, 3:38 p.m., Feb. 8
6600 block of Siegen Lane, 6:37 p.m., Feb. 8
Motor vehicle accident
5800 block of Siegen Lane, 3:35 p.m., Feb. 2
Old Perkins Road, 12:10 p.m., Feb. 4
10500 block of Airline Highway, 2:13 p.m., Feb. 4
10200 block of Burbank Drive 3:25 p.m., Feb. 5
Arnold Lane, 4:31 p.m., Feb. 5
9900 block of Kinglet Drive, 1:16 p.m., Feb. 6
18900 block of Perkins Road, 10:30 a.m., Feb. 7
East Interstate 10, 4:38 p.m., Feb. 7
16400 block of East Interstate 10, 6:10 p.m., Feb. 7
Nicholson Drive, 8:42 p.m., Feb. 8
Airline Highway, 10:14 p.m., Feb. 8
Other call for assistance
8700 block of Metairie Drive, 9:28 a.m., Feb. 7
Public service assistance
5900 block of Glen Cove Drive, 6:19 p.m., Feb. 3
8900 block of Jefferson Highway, 3:27 a.m., Feb. 4
2500 block of Rose Garden Drive, 10:40 a.m., Feb. 4
4300 block of Pine Ridge Drive, 8:22 p.m., Feb. 4
9700 block of East Inniswold Road, 11:45 p.m., Feb. 4
7800 block of Owen Street, 12:54 a.m., Feb. 5
1300 block of East Stanwick Place, 10:39 p.m., Feb. 5
1600 block of Starboard Drive, 9:59 p.m., Feb. 6
9500 block of Creekview Drive, 12:51 a.m., Feb. 7
8800 block of GSRI Avenue, 9:47 a.m., Feb. 7
400 block of Huntington Drive, 11:34 a.m., Feb. 7
8000 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 7:25 a.m., Feb. 8
Reported building or structure fire
7500 block of North Jefferson Place Circle, 5:41 p.m., Feb. 2
10100 block of Park Rowe Avenue, 11:30 p.m., Feb. 8
Vehicle fire response
East Interstate 10, 12:39 a.m., Feb. 3
Perkins Road, 2:03 p.m., Feb. 3
EMERGENCY CALLS: 48
MEDICAL CALLS: 71
RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE
Fire alarm in building or structure
10300 block of Airline Highway, 1:39 p.m., Feb. 3
4500 block of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, 3:30 a.m., Feb. 5
2300 block of Morningbrook Drive, 7:02 a.m., Feb. 6
4100 block of Stumberg Lane, 3:51 p.m., Feb. 8
Motor vehicle accident
Woodstock Drive, 4:06 p.m., Feb. 2
East Interstate 12, 3:33 p.m., Feb. 6
Public service assistance
9300 block of Boone Drive, 1:15 p.m., Feb. 5
8600 block of Jefferson Highway, 8:19 p.m., Feb. 5
EMERGENCY CALLS: 8
MEDICAL CALLS: 5