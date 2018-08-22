Assistant Chief Chad Roberson of the St. George Fire Protection District has taken office as Southwestern director of the Executive Fire Officers Section of the International Fire Chiefs Association.
In this role, he will represent the states of Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and New Mexico for three years, a news release said. The section has more than 1,400 members.
The section's mission is to identify, produce and promote executive fire officer development programs, certifications and standards.
Roberson has a master's degree in executive fire service leadership from Grand Canyon University, a bachelor's degree in history from LSU, and an associate degree in fire science from LSU Eunice. He is immediate past president of the Louisiana Fire Chiefs Association.