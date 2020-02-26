The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.
The information below provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for Feb. 9-15:
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
8900 block of Smoke Rock Drive, 8:05 a.m., Feb. 9
15400 block of Confederate Avenue, 9:27 a.m., Feb. 11
144400 block of Cottingham Court, 10:17 a.m., Feb. 12
5100 block of Kennesaw Drive, 1 p.m., Feb. 12
10500 block of Airline Highway, 2:01 p.m., Feb. 12
5700 block of Holly Springs Drive, 6:52 p.m., Feb. 12
5500 block of Summer Lake Drive, 9:04 a.m., Feb. 13
10500 block of Airline Highway, 12:56 p.m., Feb. 13
5700 block of Holly Springs Drive, 11:49 p.m., Feb. 13
12800 block of Willow View Avenue, 9:24 p.m., Feb. 14
Motor vehicle accident
Barringer Foreman Road, 10:27 p.m., Feb. 14
Other call for assistance
19300 block of Highland Road, 7:13 p.m., Feb. 13
Public service assistance
3600 block of Braden Patrick Drive, 12:14 a.m., Feb. 11
5200 block of Richmond Drive, 8:03 p.m., Feb. 11
6000 block of Cottage Row Drive, 12:28 p.m., Feb. 13
5400 block of Bayridge Drive, 12:43 p.m., Feb. 14
16300 block of Round Rock Court, 1:11 a.m., Feb. 15
5400 block of Hickory Ridge Boulevard, 5:13 a.m., Feb. 15
6300 block of Westridge Drive, 9:15 a.m., Feb. 15
Reported building or structure fire
18300 block of Deep Forest Avenue, 3:32 a.m., Feb. 11
EMERGENCY CALLS: 20
MEDICAL CALLS: 29
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in a building or structure
10300 block of West Winston Avenue, 12:53 p.m., Feb. 9
1400 block of Lila Avenue, 4:55 p.m., Feb. 10
1900 block of McQuaid Drive, 7:13 p.m., Feb. 10
5900 block of Siegen Lane, 12:33 p.m., Feb. 11
8000 block of Seville Court, 5:44 p.m., Feb. 11
1300 block of Pelican Lakes Parkway, 7:14 a.m., Feb. 13
6800 block of Siegen Lane, 9:49 a.m., Feb. 13
7200 block of Corporate Boulevard, 2:38 p.m., Feb. 13
4800 block of Mancuso Lane, 8:47 p.m., Feb. 13
11100 block of North Lakeside Oaks Avenue, 11:56 a.m., Feb. 15
7900 block of Valencia Court, 1:54 p.m., Feb. 15
Hazardous condition
10200 block of The Grove Boulevard, 5:38 p.m., Feb. 13
Investigation
900 block of Meridian Drive, 6:23 a.m., Feb. 10
10300 block of Westwood Avenue, 1:45 p.m., Feb. 13
Motor vehicle accident
Airline Highway, 8:14 p.m., Feb. 9
10000 block of Perkins Rowe, 10:37 a.m., Feb. 10
East Interstate 10, 1:35 p.m., Feb. 10
1900 block of Mullen Drive, 3:03 p.m., Feb. 10
7100 block of Siegen Lane, 6:43 a.m., Feb. 11
West Interstate 10, 6:37 a.m., Feb. 12
19900 block of Perkins Road East, 9:35 p.m., Feb. 14
13000 block of Perkins Road, 10:26 p.m., Feb. 15
Other call for assistance
8000 block of Cheniere Avenue, 10:59 a.m., Feb. 10
10500 block of Springtree Avenue, 9:10 a.m., Feb. 11
Public service assistance
1800 block of General Mouton Avenue, 6 p.m., Feb. 9
7500 block of Lane's End, 6:58 a.m., Feb. 10
1900 block of Gen. Lee Avenue, 10:02 a.m., Feb. 11
4400 block of Chelsea Drive, 10:33 a.m., Feb. 11
400 block of Huntington Drive, 11:14 a.m., Feb. 11
1800 block of Gen. Lee Avenue, 1:43 p.m., Feb. 11
7900 block of Essen Park Avenue, 5:26 p.m., Feb. 13
Reported building or structure fire
1700 block of Starboard Drive, 6:03 p.m., Feb. 10
10500 block of South Mall Drive, 6:18 p.m., Feb. 14
Vehicle fire response
Siegen Lane, 10:14 a.m., Feb. 15
EMERGENCY CALLS: 34
MEDICAL CALLS: 77
RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE
Fire alarm in building or structure
4600 block of Woodlyn Drive, 3:22 a.m., Feb. 12
4600 block of Woodlyn Drive, 2:25 p.m., Feb. 12
4500 block of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, 5:31 a.m., Feb. 15
8100 block of Jefferson Highway, 8:45 a.m., Feb. 15
Investigation
8600 block of Jefferson Highway, 4:49 a.m., Feb. 11
Motor vehicle accident
West Interstate 12, 10:59 a.m., Feb. 12
9300 block of Interline Avenue, 10:13 a.m., Feb. 15
East Interstate 10, 5:14 p.m., Feb. 15
Public service assistance
8600 block of Jefferson Highway, 11:29 a.m., Feb. 10
8600 block of Jefferson Highway, 7:43 a.m., Feb. 15
EMERGENCY CALLS: 10
MEDICAL CALLS: 8
RESPONSES IN THE EAST SIDE DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
Reported building or structure fire
1600 block of O'Neal Lane, 2:51 a.m., Feb. 9
EMERGENCY CALL: 1