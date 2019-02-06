The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.
The information provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for Jan 20-26, 2019.
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
17200 Block of Jefferson Highway, 11:08 a.m., Jan. 21
4600 Block of Sherwood Commons Boulevard, 1:59 p.m., Jan. 24
Motor vehicle accident
Airline Highway, 7:15 a.m., Jan. 21
Airline Highway, 9:54 a.m., Jan. 21
18400 Block of Jefferson Highway, 6:22 p.m., Jan. 22
5500 Block of Port Hudson Drive, 5:51 a.m., Jan. 26
Other outside fire
Stumberg Lane, 6:55 a.m., Jan. 24
15900 Block of Magnolia Trace Parkway, 7:15 a.m., Jan. 25
4800 Block of O'Neal Lane, 9:51 p.m., Jan. 25
Public service assistance
13000 Block of Braxton Avenue, 4:29 p.m., Jan. 20
6400 Block of Jones Creek Road, 3:22 p.m., Jan. 22
Reported building or structure fire
4300 Block of Country Hill Drive, 7:33 a.m., Jan. 21
11300 Block of Bainbridge Avenue, 6:04 p.m,., Jan. 21
6100 Block of Antioch Boulevard, 9:17 p.m., Jan. 21
3200 Block of O'Neal Lane, 4:37 p.m., Jan. 24
3400 Block of King Bradford Drive, 6:32 p.m., Jan. 25
EMERGENCY CALLS: 16
MEDICAL CALLS: 38
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in a building or structure
9200 Block of Pascagoula Drive, 10:59 a.m., Jan. 20
18200 Block of E Petroleum Drive, 7:03 a.m., Jan. 21
15400 Block of Manchac View Court, 8:16 a.m., Jan. 21
9800 Block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 8:23 a.m., Jan. 22
4600 Block of Sherwood Commons Boulevard, 10:17 a.m., Jan. 22
8000 Block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 10:21 a.m., Jan. 22
18100 Block of Highland Road, 10:13 p.m., Jan. 22
11100 Block of Honore Lane, 5:49 p.m., Jan. 23
6800 Block of Jefferson Highway, 10:52 p.m., Jan. 23
19400 Block of Kelly Wood Court, 6:54 a.m., Jan. 24
5400 Block of Essen Lane, 11:01 a.m., Jan. 24
8100 Block of Siegen Lane, 12:22 p.m., Jan. 24
4600 Block of Sherwood Commons Boulevard, 3:46 p.m., Jan. 24
1400 Block of King Dean Drive, 6:03 a.m., Jan. 25
2100 Block of Oakdale Drive, 10:33 a.m., Jan. 25
5000 Block of Mancuso Lane, 12:38 p.m., Jan. 25
10300 Block of Springdale Boulevard, 12:41 p.m., Jan. 25
500 Block of High Lake Drive, 6:01 p.m., Jan. 25
8000 Block of Ned Avenue, 7:22 p.m., Jan. 25
8000 Block of Margaret Ann Drive, 4:14 a.m., Jan. 26
14400 Block of Memorial Tower Drive, 8:44 a.m., Jan. 26
6900 Block of Siegen Lane, 11:29 a.m., Jan. 26
Hazardous condition
11500 Block of Coursey Boulevard, 4:41 p.m., Jan. 22
Investigation
1900 Block of Potwin Drive, 4:08 p.m., Jan. 20
2200 Block of Anne Marie Drive, 11:07 p.m., Jan. 20
18100 Block of Highland Road, 4:38 a.m., Jan. 22
9200 Block of Bordeaux Drive, 6:24 p.m., Jan. 22
9100 Block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 8:57 p.m., Jan. 23
9900 Block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 1:27 p.m., Jan. 24
8500 Block of Kensington Drive, 5:07 p.m., Jan. 26
3700 Block of Chelsea Drive, 5:14 p.m. , Jan. 26
8500 Block of Leake Avenue, 7:30 p.m., Jan. 26
Lock-in at vehicle or building
100 Block of Knox Hill Drive, 6:43 a.m. , Jan. 20
8600 Block of Anselmo Lane, 7:45 a.m., Jan. 24
Motor vehicle accident
Siegen Lane, 12:45 a.m., Jan. 20
2000 Block of West Interstate 10, 9:19 a.m., Jan. 22
Siegen Lane, 10:54 a.m., Jan. 22
Siegen Lane, 12:34 p.m., Jan. 22
Siegen Lane, 12:44 p.m., Jan. 22
West Interstate 10, 12:57 p.m., Jan. 22
9700 Block of Cal Road, 7:07 p.m., Jan. 22
Burbank Drive, 7:40 p.m., Jan. 22
1600 Block of East Interstate 10, 6:54 p.m., Jan. 23
8200 Block of Stern Avenue, 2 p.m., Jan. 25
5800 Block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 3:10 p.m., Jan. 25
10700 Block of Nicholson Drive, 4:46 p.m., Jan. 25
West Interstate 10, 4:47 p.m., Jan. 26
Public service assistance
1300 Block of Knollhaven Drive, 7:43 a.m., Jan. 21
10300 Block of Westwood Avenue, 1:38 p.m., Jan. 21
2100 Block of Springstone Drive, 5:31 p.m., Jan. 21
1800 Block of General Taylor Avenue, 11:18 a.m., Jan. 24
13600 Block of Perkins Road, 1:15 p.m., Jan. 25
1200 Block of Woodhue Drive, 4:58 p.m., Jan. 26
600 Block of Woodview Court, 10:16 p.m., Jan. 26
Reported building or structure fire
2100 Block of Gardere Lane, 4:33 p.m., Jan. 23
EMERGENCY CALLS: 55
MEDICAL CALLS: 65
RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE
Fire alarm in building or structure
3200 Block of Gilbert Drive, 7:32 a.m., Jan. 20
7600 Block of Jefferson Highway, 10:06 a.m., Jan. 22
6400 Block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 4:38 p.m., Jan. 24
4500 Block of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, 10:27 a.m., Jan. 25
6400 Block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 2:28 p.m., Jan. 26
Investigation
4100 Block of Essen Lane, 11:48 a.m., Jan. 20
Reported building or structure fire
200 Block of Staring Lane, 3:22 p.m., Jan. 24
EMERGENCY CALLS: 7
MEDICAL CALLS: 4