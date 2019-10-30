The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.
The information below provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for Oct. 13-19.
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
12800 block of Jefferson Highway, 5:38 p.m., Oct. 13
5800 block of South Shore Drive, 8:02 p.m., Oct. 13
16900 block of Appomattox Avenue, 2:09 p.m., Oct. 14
9200 block of Falling Oak Drive, 1:27 a.m., Oct. 16
9200 block of Falling Oak Drive, 11:24 a.m., Oct. 16
5200 block of Stones River Avenue, 7:29 p.m., Oct. 16
15900 block of Airline Highway, 11:52 p.m., Oct. 17
4500 block of Antler Drive, 4:35 p.m., Oct. 19
Investigation
15400 block of Altus Avenue, 4:42 p.m., Oct. 13
5400 block of Trent's Place, 1:58 p.m., Oct. 14
6400 block of Vintage Rose Court, 11:15 a.m., Oct. 15
Motor vehicle accident
15000 block of Airline Highway, 12:59 p.m., Oct. 14
14200 block of Jefferson Highway, 2:45 p.m., Oct. 18
Other call for assistance
4800 block of Windsor Village Drive, 8 a.m., Oct. 17
Public service assistance
5900 block of Golden Pheasant Court, 12:17 p.m., Oct. 14
15800 block of Confederate Avenue, 8:31 a.m., Oct. 19
15200 block of Jefferson Highway, 1:48 p.m., Oct. 19
Reported building or structure fire
1900 block of Fountain Avenue, 5:39 p.m., Oct. 14
Vehicle fire response
14100 block of Airline Highway, 4:56 p.m., Oct. 16
EMERGENCY CALLS: 19
MEDICAL CALLS: 25
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in a building or structure
8600 block of Anselmo Lane, 4:24 p.m., Oct. 13
700 block of Plantation Ridge Avenue, 11:20 a.m., Oct. 14
19500 block of North Muirfield Circle, 3:34 p.m., Oct. 14
10300 block of North Mall Drive, 7:58 a.m., Oct. 15
19500 block of North Muirfield Circle, 12:45 p.m., Oct. 15
8500 block of Summa Avenue, 2:32 a.m., Oct. 16
11200 block of Airline Highway, 10:16 a.m., Oct. 16
4600 block of Sherwood Common Boulevard, 1:05 p.m., Oct. 16
2300 block of Towne Center Boulevard, 1:59 p.m., Oct. 16
500 block of Shadow Oak Drive, 2:55 p.m., Oct. 16
8100 block of Jefferson Highway, 11:04 a.m., Oct. 17
5000 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 11:12 a.m., Oct. 18
4800 block of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, 12:30 p.m., Oct. 18
10100 block of Perkins Rowe Avenue, 2:08 p.m., Oct. 18
1700 block of Fountain Avenue, 8:43 p.m., Oct. 18
11500 block of Coursey Boulevard, 9:59 p.m., Oct. 18
17700 block of Inverness Avenue, 3:12 p.m., Oct. 19
Investigation
3700 block of Rue D'Orleans 12:30 p.m., Oct. 13
9300 block of Mall of Louisiana Boulevard, 1:55 p.m., Oct. 14
18000 block of Perkins Road, 8:12 p.m., Oct. 14
13600 block of Perkins Road, 8:19 a.m., Oct. 15
4800 block of Drusilla Drive, 5:18 p.m., Oct. 16
13500 block of Landmark Drive, 8:22 a.m., Oct. 18
11900 block of Nicholson Drive, 8:33 a.m., Oct. 18
3800 block of Essen Lane, 8:59 a.m., Oct. 18
13700 block of Lexham Gardens Avenue, 5:50 p.m., Oct. 18
Lock-in at vehicle or building
6400 block of Rover Road, 9:41 a.m., Oct. 13
1200 block of Gardere Lane, 12:10 p.m., Oct. 16
10300 block of North Mall Drive, 9:20 a.m., Oct. 19
9100 block of Mall of Louisiana Boulevard, 7:54 p.m., Oct. 19
Motor vehicle accident
Innovation Park Drive, 12:39 a.m., Oct. 13
6000 block of Burbank Drive, 1:55 a.m., Oct. 13
7500 block of Settler's Circle, 10:20 a.m., Oct. 13
Drusilla Lane, 2:44 p.m., Oct. 13
16400 block of East Interstate 10, 3:42 a.m., Oct. 14
8900 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 8:09 a.m., Oct. 14
6700 block of Siegen Lane, 9:34 a.m., Oct. 14
16000 block of West Interstate 10, 1:44 p.m., Oct. 14
Highland Road, 4:42 p.m., Oct. 14
Siegen Lane, 4:54 p.m., Oct. 14
Bluebonnet Boulevard, 9:34 a.m., Oct. 15
16400 block of West Interstate 10, 8:20 p.m., Oct. 15
8600 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 8:08 p.m., Oct. 16
16700 block of West Interstate 10, 7:53 a.m., Oct. 17
Highland Road, 12:43 p.m., Oct. 17
16700 block of West Interstate 10, 7:32 p.m., Oct. 17
5000 block of Legend Drive, 10:36 a.m., Oct. 18
East Interstate 12, 11:46 a.m., Oct. 18
East Interstate 12, 5:37 a.m., Oct. 19
Ned Avenue, 4:11 p.m., Oct. 19
Public service assistance
10500 block of South Mall Drive, 3:38 p.m., Oct. 13
600 block of Wordsworth Drive, 3:13 a.m., Oct. 14
8100 block of Summa Avenue, 9:53 p.m., Oct. 14
8500 block of Jefferson Highway, 10:42 p.m., Oct. 14
8300 block of Siegen Lane, 9:27 p.m., Oct. 16
9500 block of Langham Drive, 7:29 a.m., Oct. 19
8700 block of GSRI Avenue, 11:57 a.m., Oct. 19
8700 block of GSRI Avenue, 2:58 p.m., Oct. 19
Reported building or structure fire
5700 block of Siegen Lane, 5:52 p.m., Oct. 15
10400 block of Rieger Road, 7:46 p.m., Oct. 15
10400 block of Rieger Road, 6:02 p.m., Oct. 17
5000 block of Mancuso Lane, 5:24 p.m., Oct. 18
Rupture or explosion (no fire)
10600 block of Airline Highway, 3:18 p.m., Oct. 17
Vehicle fire response
16200 block of West Interstate 10, 5:46 p.m., Oct. 19
EMERGENCY CALLS: 64
MEDICAL CALLS: 85
RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE
Fire alarm in a building or structure
12100 block of Parkmeadow Avenue, 1:36 p.m., Oct. 14
3300 block of Partridge Lane, 4:45 a.m., Oct. 19
Investigation
5900 block of Highland Road, 8:45 a.m., Oct. 17
Motor vehicle accident
East Interstate 12, 1:54 p.m., Oct. 16
Airline Highway, 2:53 p.m., Oct. 16
Public service assistance
8000 block of Nouvelle Court, 11:18 a.m., Oct. 15
4000 block of North Bluebonnet Road, 2:23 p.m., Oct. 17
Reported building or structure fire
7700 block of Hennessy Boulevard, 11:23 a.m., Oct. 18
Vehicle fire response
15800 block of East Interstate 10, 9:11 p.m., Oct. 17
EMERGENCY CALLS: 9
MEDICAL CALLS: 5
RESPONSES IN THE EAST SIDE DISTRICT
Motor vehicle accident
16900 block of West Interstate 10, 10:47 p.m., Oct. 14
EMERGENCY CALL: 1