The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.

The information provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for April 21-27, 2019.

RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT

Fire alarm in building or structure

100 block of Womans Way, 10:05 a.m., April 21

16800 block of Morel Avenue, 12:09 p.m., April 22

6100 block of Westridge Drive, 7:02 p.m., April 23

100 block of Womans Way, 10:40 p.m., April 23

15300 block of George O'Neal Road, 5:16 p.m., April 24

15300 block of George O'Neal Road, 5:47 p.m., April 24

7100 block of Antioch Road, 2:01 p.m., April 25

4300 block of Country Hill Drive, 6:02 p.m., April 25

15300 block of George O'Neal Road, 12:15 p.m., April 26

Investigation

18000 block of East Old Perkins Road, 9:02 p.m., April 24

6100 block of Tiger Trace Avenue, 4:58 a.m., April 26

Lock-in at vehicle or building

100 block of Womans Way, 1:54 p.m., April 24

17800 block of East General Forrest Avenue, 5:31 p.m., April 27

Motor vehicle accident

16000 block of Tiger Bend Road, 8:44 a.m., April 22

Jefferson Highway, 6:39 a.m., April 25

14900 block of Airline Highway, 8:01 a.m., April 25

Jefferson Highway, 11:44 a.m., April 26

Jefferson Highway, 7:31 p.m., April 26

Airline Highway, 6:07 a.m., April 27

Outside trash or Dumpster fire

13600 block of Timberridge Avenue, 5:09 p.m., April 26

Public service assistance

26400 block of Kendalwood Road, 2:32 p.m., April 22

17100 block of Appomattox Avenue, 6:08 p.m., April 24

13300 block of Whippoorwill Avenue, 10:15 a.m., April 26

14000 block of Pinehurst Avenue, 3:36 p.m., April 26

18600 block of Bay Ridge Court, 8 p.m., April 27

Reported building or structure fire

12900 block of Coursey Boulevard, 4:07 p.m., April 22

Vehicle fire response

13600 block of Coursey Boulevard, 6:08 a.m., April 22

EMERGENCY CALLS: 27

MEDICAL CALLS: 38

RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT

Fire alarm in a building or structure

10300 block of Winterhue Drive, 8:06 a.m., April 21

10700 block of Oakley Trace Drive, 7:42 p.m., April 23

10100 block of Springpark Avenue, 9:36 a.m., April 24

5000 block of Autoplex Drive, 4:56 p.m., April 24

7400 block of Meadow Park Avenue, 8:27 p.m., April 24

9300 block of Siegen Lane, 7:01 a.m., April 25

9300 block of Siegen Lane, 7:19 a.m., April 25

2800 block of Westfork Drive, 10:57 a.m., April 25

7700 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 12:46 p.m., April 25

2200 block of General Cleburne Avenue, 3:01 p.m., April 25

11100 block of Roy Emerson Drive, 5:52 a.m., April 26

Hazardous condition

7100 block of Siegen Lane, 1:33 a.m., April 27

Investigation

900 block of Rue Desiree Street, 5:08 p.m., April 27

Motor vehicle accident

Bluebonnet Boulevard, 9:59 a.m., April 21

1300 block of West Interstate 10, 7:04 a.m., April 22

Perkins Road, 11:38 a.m., April 22

Siegen Lane, 11:11 a.m., April 24

13900 block of Perkins Road, 12:35 p.m., April 24

East Interstate 10, 11:48 a.m., April 25

12900 block of Perkins Road, 11:53 a.m., April 25

4100 block of Essen Lane, 3:35 p.m., April 27

Bluebonnet Boulevard, 8:47 p.m., April 27

Siegen Lane, 9:05 p.m., April 27

Outside trash or dumpster fire

10400 block of Jefferson Highway, 10:17 a.m., April 23

1700 block of Lombard Drive, 9:17 p.m., April 23

7800 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 4:34 p.m., April 27

Public service assistance

1700 block of McQuaid Drive, 6:35 a.m., April 21

5300 block of Blair Lane, 5:58 p.m., April 21

19100 block of Point O' Woods Court, 10:28 a.m., April 22

1500 block of O'Brien Drive, 1:10 p.m., April 23

7400 block of Meadowbrook Avenue, 2:49 p.m., April 23

1600 block of Jasper Avenue, 11:08 p.m., April 24

Reported building or structure fire

3400 block of Yorkfield Drive, 8:48 p.m., April 24

2500 block of Gardere Lane, 11:14 p.m., April 24

Severe weather or natural disaster

10700 block of Preservation Way, 1 p.m., April 25

Vehicle fire response

7500 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 12:32 a.m., April 27

EMERGENCY CALLS: 36

MEDICAL CALLS: 85

RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE

Fire alarm in a building or structure

12300 block of North Lake Sherwood Avenue, 2:04 p.m., April 21

3200 block of Svendson Drive, 6:59 p.m., April 23

9100 block of Oxford Place Drive, 6:46 p.m., April 26

Investigation

12400 block of Parkrill Avenue, 9:03 a.m., April 24

Perkins Road, 1:43 p.m., April 27

Reported building or structure fire

100 block of Lafitte Drive, 6:28 p.m., April 23

Vehicle fire response

3400 block of Drusilla Lane, 9:31 p.m., April 22

EMERGENCY CALLS: 7

MEDICAL CALL: 1

Tags

View comments