The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.
The information provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for April 21-27, 2019.
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
100 block of Womans Way, 10:05 a.m., April 21
16800 block of Morel Avenue, 12:09 p.m., April 22
6100 block of Westridge Drive, 7:02 p.m., April 23
100 block of Womans Way, 10:40 p.m., April 23
15300 block of George O'Neal Road, 5:16 p.m., April 24
15300 block of George O'Neal Road, 5:47 p.m., April 24
7100 block of Antioch Road, 2:01 p.m., April 25
4300 block of Country Hill Drive, 6:02 p.m., April 25
15300 block of George O'Neal Road, 12:15 p.m., April 26
Investigation
18000 block of East Old Perkins Road, 9:02 p.m., April 24
6100 block of Tiger Trace Avenue, 4:58 a.m., April 26
Lock-in at vehicle or building
100 block of Womans Way, 1:54 p.m., April 24
17800 block of East General Forrest Avenue, 5:31 p.m., April 27
Motor vehicle accident
16000 block of Tiger Bend Road, 8:44 a.m., April 22
Jefferson Highway, 6:39 a.m., April 25
14900 block of Airline Highway, 8:01 a.m., April 25
Jefferson Highway, 11:44 a.m., April 26
Jefferson Highway, 7:31 p.m., April 26
Airline Highway, 6:07 a.m., April 27
Outside trash or Dumpster fire
13600 block of Timberridge Avenue, 5:09 p.m., April 26
Public service assistance
26400 block of Kendalwood Road, 2:32 p.m., April 22
17100 block of Appomattox Avenue, 6:08 p.m., April 24
13300 block of Whippoorwill Avenue, 10:15 a.m., April 26
14000 block of Pinehurst Avenue, 3:36 p.m., April 26
18600 block of Bay Ridge Court, 8 p.m., April 27
Reported building or structure fire
12900 block of Coursey Boulevard, 4:07 p.m., April 22
Vehicle fire response
13600 block of Coursey Boulevard, 6:08 a.m., April 22
EMERGENCY CALLS: 27
MEDICAL CALLS: 38
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in a building or structure
10300 block of Winterhue Drive, 8:06 a.m., April 21
10700 block of Oakley Trace Drive, 7:42 p.m., April 23
10100 block of Springpark Avenue, 9:36 a.m., April 24
5000 block of Autoplex Drive, 4:56 p.m., April 24
7400 block of Meadow Park Avenue, 8:27 p.m., April 24
9300 block of Siegen Lane, 7:01 a.m., April 25
9300 block of Siegen Lane, 7:19 a.m., April 25
2800 block of Westfork Drive, 10:57 a.m., April 25
7700 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 12:46 p.m., April 25
2200 block of General Cleburne Avenue, 3:01 p.m., April 25
11100 block of Roy Emerson Drive, 5:52 a.m., April 26
Hazardous condition
7100 block of Siegen Lane, 1:33 a.m., April 27
Investigation
900 block of Rue Desiree Street, 5:08 p.m., April 27
Motor vehicle accident
Bluebonnet Boulevard, 9:59 a.m., April 21
1300 block of West Interstate 10, 7:04 a.m., April 22
Perkins Road, 11:38 a.m., April 22
Siegen Lane, 11:11 a.m., April 24
13900 block of Perkins Road, 12:35 p.m., April 24
East Interstate 10, 11:48 a.m., April 25
12900 block of Perkins Road, 11:53 a.m., April 25
4100 block of Essen Lane, 3:35 p.m., April 27
Bluebonnet Boulevard, 8:47 p.m., April 27
Siegen Lane, 9:05 p.m., April 27
Outside trash or dumpster fire
10400 block of Jefferson Highway, 10:17 a.m., April 23
1700 block of Lombard Drive, 9:17 p.m., April 23
7800 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 4:34 p.m., April 27
Public service assistance
1700 block of McQuaid Drive, 6:35 a.m., April 21
5300 block of Blair Lane, 5:58 p.m., April 21
19100 block of Point O' Woods Court, 10:28 a.m., April 22
1500 block of O'Brien Drive, 1:10 p.m., April 23
7400 block of Meadowbrook Avenue, 2:49 p.m., April 23
1600 block of Jasper Avenue, 11:08 p.m., April 24
Reported building or structure fire
3400 block of Yorkfield Drive, 8:48 p.m., April 24
2500 block of Gardere Lane, 11:14 p.m., April 24
Severe weather or natural disaster
10700 block of Preservation Way, 1 p.m., April 25
Vehicle fire response
7500 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 12:32 a.m., April 27
EMERGENCY CALLS: 36
MEDICAL CALLS: 85
RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE
Fire alarm in a building or structure
12300 block of North Lake Sherwood Avenue, 2:04 p.m., April 21
3200 block of Svendson Drive, 6:59 p.m., April 23
9100 block of Oxford Place Drive, 6:46 p.m., April 26
Investigation
12400 block of Parkrill Avenue, 9:03 a.m., April 24
Perkins Road, 1:43 p.m., April 27
Reported building or structure fire
100 block of Lafitte Drive, 6:28 p.m., April 23
Vehicle fire response
3400 block of Drusilla Lane, 9:31 p.m., April 22
EMERGENCY CALLS: 7
MEDICAL CALL: 1