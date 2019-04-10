The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.
The information provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for March 24-30, 2019.
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
9400 Block of Lake Forest Drive, 1:12 p.m., March 26
17500 Block of Monitor Avenue 2:02 p.m., March 27
5300 Block of Heidi's Place 12:21 p.m., March 28
15500 Block of George O'Neal Road, 2:05 p.m., March 29
15500 Block of George O'Neal Road, 1:14 a.m., March 30
15500 Block of George O'Neal Road, 5:20 p.m., March 30
Investigation
18400 Block of North Lake Shadow Drive, 9:45 p.m., March 27
16000 Block of Ferrell Avenue 3:48 a.m., March 30
Motor vehicle accident
4400 Block of Jones Creek Road, 2:02 a.m., March 25
4100 Block of Jones Creek Road, 7:37 a.m., March 25
Tiger Bend Road, 1:25 p.m., March 27
15100 Block of Airline Highway, 1:10 p.m., March 28
Public service assistance
4800 Block of Windsor Village Drive, 6:38 a.m., March 25
26400 Block of Kendalwood Road, 11:59 p.m., March 27
26400 Block of Kendalwood Road, 5:57 a.m., March 28
15000 Block of Shenandoah Avenue 6:44 p.m., March 30
Reported building or structure fire
17500 Block of George O'Neal Road, 11:19 a.m., March 25
Vehicle fire response
George O'Neal Road, 9:50 a.m., March 25
EMERGENCY CALLS: 18
MEDICAL CALLS: 32
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in a building or structure
8500 Block of Summa Avenue 8:09 a.m., March 24
9000 Block of Crosscreek Avenue 3:15 p.m., March 24
300 Block of Greenhaven Drive, 7:06 p.m., March 24
18800 Block of Ferncrost Court, 11:02 a.m., March 25
8500 Block of Summa Avenue 6:15 p.m., March 25
1900 Block of Mc Quaid Drive, 1:30 a.m., March 26
10700 Block of Jefferson Highway, 6:27 a.m., March 26
11600 Block of Sherwood Forest Court, 11:43 a.m., March 26
9800 Block of Bluebonnet Boulevard 8:23 a.m., March 29
11100 Block of Honore Lane, 8:56 a.m., March 29
17600 Block of Crossing Boulevard 6:26 p.m., March 30
16800 Block of Amberwood Drive, 6:29 p.m., March 30
10300 Block of North Mall Drive, 10:56 p.m., March 30
10300 Block of North Mall Drive, 10:26 p.m., March 30
Hazardous condition
18000 Block of East Perkins Road, 12:23 a.m., March 24
Investigation
8200 Block of Village Plaza Court, 7:35 p.m., March 25
8500 Block of Longwood View Avenue 11:49 p.m., March 27
4600 Block of Idlewood Drive, 1:30 p.m., March 28
9800 Block of Perkins Road, 10:26 p.m., March 29
10900 Block of Airline Highway, 10:20 p.m., March 30
Motor vehicle accident
5600 Block of Siegen Lane, 3:06 a.m., March 24
17900 Block of Highland Road, 7:07 p.m., March 24
1500 Block of West Interstate 10, 7:52 p.m., March 24
1300 Block of West Interstate 10, 10:51 p.m., March 26
18400 Block of Old Perkins Road, 9:53 a.m., March 27
10500 Block of Burbank Drive, 10:39 p.m., March 27
Essen Lane, 1:37 p.m., March 28
10700 Block of Misty Hollow Avenue 4:10 p.m., March 28
1500 Block of West Interstate 10, 10:49 p.m., March 28
Other call for assistance
13600 Block of Perkins Road, 7:08 a.m., March 28
1500 Block of Seabord Drive, 6:50 a.m., March 29
Outside trash or Dumpster fire
3500 Block of Drusilla Lane, 7:16 a.m., March 27
Public service assistance
900 Block of South Lakeview Drive, 8:26 a.m., March 26
15300 Block of Campanile Court, 6:24 a.m., March 27
3500 Block of Myrtle Grove Drive, 9:12 a.m., March 27
200 Block of South Englewood Drive, 1:05 p.m., March 27
9300 Block of Pascagoula Drive, 10:21 p.m., March 28
5500 Block of Loranger Drive, 5:04 a.m., March 29
700 Block of Wordsworth Drive, 3:39 p.m., March 29
1200 Block of Barkley Drive, 12:13 p.m., March 30
Reported building or structure fire
7500 Block of Bluebonnet Boulevard 9:33 a.m., March 27
8000 Block of Settlers Circle 7:10 p.m., March 27
13600 Block of Broad Court, 10:29 p.m., March 30
Rupture or explosion, no fire
11100 Block of Julia Aubin Drive, 2:45 p.m., March 26
Special rescue response
10900 Block of North Mall Drive, 11:02 p.m., March 29
EMERGENCY CALLS: 45
MEDICAL CALLS: 65
RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE
Fire alarm in a building or structure
4100 Block of East Lake Sherwood Avenue 11:37 p.m., March 25
3300 Block of Partridge Lane, 4:38 a.m., March 29
2700 Block of Millerville Road, 11:21 a.m., March 30
2400 Block of Weldwood Drive, 11:25 p.m., March 30
EMERGENCY CALLS: 4
MEDICAL CALLS: 3