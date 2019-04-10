The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.

The information provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for March 24-30, 2019.

RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT

Fire alarm in building or structure

9400 Block of Lake Forest Drive, 1:12 p.m., March 26

17500 Block of Monitor Avenue 2:02 p.m., March 27

5300 Block of Heidi's Place 12:21 p.m., March 28

15500 Block of George O'Neal Road, 2:05 p.m., March 29

15500 Block of George O'Neal Road, 1:14 a.m., March 30 

15500 Block of George O'Neal Road, 5:20 p.m., March 30 

Investigation

18400 Block of North Lake Shadow Drive, 9:45 p.m., March 27

16000 Block of Ferrell Avenue 3:48 a.m., March 30

Motor vehicle accident

4400 Block of Jones Creek Road, 2:02 a.m., March 25

4100 Block of Jones Creek Road, 7:37 a.m., March 25

Tiger Bend Road, 1:25 p.m., March 27

15100 Block of Airline Highway, 1:10 p.m., March 28

Public service assistance

4800 Block of Windsor Village Drive, 6:38 a.m., March 25 

26400 Block of Kendalwood Road, 11:59 p.m., March 27

26400 Block of Kendalwood Road, 5:57 a.m., March 28

15000 Block of Shenandoah Avenue 6:44 p.m., March 30 

Reported building or structure fire

17500 Block of George O'Neal Road, 11:19 a.m., March 25 

Vehicle fire response

George O'Neal Road, 9:50 a.m., March 25 

EMERGENCY CALLS: 18

MEDICAL CALLS: 32

RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT

Fire alarm in a building or structure

8500 Block of Summa Avenue 8:09 a.m., March 24

9000 Block of Crosscreek Avenue 3:15 p.m., March 24

300 Block of Greenhaven Drive, 7:06 p.m., March 24

18800 Block of Ferncrost Court, 11:02 a.m., March 25

8500 Block of Summa Avenue 6:15 p.m., March 25

1900 Block of Mc Quaid Drive, 1:30 a.m., March 26

10700 Block of Jefferson Highway, 6:27 a.m., March 26

11600 Block of Sherwood Forest Court, 11:43 a.m., March 26

9800 Block of Bluebonnet Boulevard 8:23 a.m., March 29

11100 Block of Honore Lane, 8:56 a.m., March 29

17600 Block of Crossing Boulevard 6:26 p.m., March 30

16800 Block of Amberwood Drive, 6:29 p.m., March 30

10300 Block of North Mall Drive, 10:56 p.m., March 30

10300 Block of North Mall Drive, 10:26 p.m., March 30

Hazardous condition

18000 Block of East Perkins Road, 12:23 a.m., March 24

Investigation

8200 Block of Village Plaza Court, 7:35 p.m., March 25

8500 Block of Longwood View Avenue 11:49 p.m., March 27

4600 Block of Idlewood Drive, 1:30 p.m., March 28

9800 Block of Perkins Road, 10:26 p.m., March 29

10900 Block of Airline Highway, 10:20 p.m., March 30

Motor vehicle accident

5600 Block of Siegen Lane, 3:06 a.m., March 24

17900 Block of Highland Road, 7:07 p.m., March 24

1500 Block of West Interstate 10, 7:52 p.m., March 24

1300 Block of West Interstate 10, 10:51 p.m., March 26

18400 Block of Old Perkins Road, 9:53 a.m., March 27

10500 Block of Burbank Drive, 10:39 p.m., March 27

Essen Lane, 1:37 p.m., March 28

10700 Block of Misty Hollow Avenue 4:10 p.m., March 28 

1500 Block of West Interstate 10, 10:49 p.m., March 28

Other call for assistance

13600 Block of Perkins Road, 7:08 a.m., March 28

1500 Block of Seabord Drive, 6:50 a.m., March 29

Outside trash or Dumpster fire

3500 Block of Drusilla Lane, 7:16 a.m., March 27

Public service assistance

900 Block of South Lakeview Drive, 8:26 a.m., March 26

15300 Block of Campanile Court, 6:24 a.m., March 27

3500 Block of Myrtle Grove Drive, 9:12 a.m., March 27

200 Block of South Englewood Drive, 1:05 p.m., March 27

9300 Block of Pascagoula Drive, 10:21 p.m., March 28

5500 Block of Loranger Drive, 5:04 a.m., March 29

700 Block of Wordsworth Drive, 3:39 p.m., March 29

1200 Block of Barkley Drive, 12:13 p.m., March 30

Reported building or structure fire

7500 Block of Bluebonnet Boulevard 9:33 a.m., March 27

8000 Block of Settlers Circle 7:10 p.m., March 27

13600 Block of Broad Court, 10:29 p.m., March 30

Rupture or explosion, no fire

11100 Block of Julia Aubin Drive, 2:45 p.m., March 26

Special rescue response

10900 Block of North Mall Drive, 11:02 p.m., March 29

EMERGENCY CALLS: 45

MEDICAL CALLS: 65

RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE

Fire alarm in a building or structure

4100 Block of East Lake Sherwood Avenue 11:37 p.m., March 25

3300 Block of Partridge Lane, 4:38 a.m., March 29

2700 Block of Millerville Road, 11:21 a.m., March 30

2400 Block of Weldwood Drive, 11:25 p.m., March 30

EMERGENCY CALLS: 4

MEDICAL CALLS: 3

