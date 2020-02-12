The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.
The information below provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for Jan. 26-Feb. 1:
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT
Hazardous condition
4500 block of Jones Creek Road, 1:05 p.m., Jan. 28
Investigation
14200 block of Coursey Boulevard, 7:49 a.m., Jan. 27
13800 block of Briarlake Avenue, 11:53 p.m., Jan. 28
7500 block of McCall Drive, 6:31 p.m., Jan. 31
14400 block of Courtshire Avenue, 8:20 p.m., Feb. 1
Motor vehicle accident
Jefferson Highway, 7:23 a.m., Jan. 27
Airline Highway, 9:05 a.m., Jan. 28
20400 block of Highland Road, 5:10 p.m., Jan. 30
17000 block of Jefferson Highway, 7:52 a.m., Jan. 31
Public service assistance
5800 block of Woodlawn Park Court, 4:07 p.m., Jan. 29
21200 block of Turkey Creek Drive, 10:38 p.m., Jan. 30
21200 block of Turkey Creek Drive, 6:35 a.m., Jan. 31
4200 block of Magnolia Court, 6:39 a.m., Feb. 1
Vehicle fire response
100 block of Woman's Way, 6:56 p.m., Jan. 27
EMERGENCY CALLS: 14
MEDICAL CALLS: 34
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in a building or structure
7900 block of Essen Park Avenue, 8:04 a.m., Jan. 27
8200 block of Skysail Avenue, 11:11 a.m., Jan. 28
7000 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 12:42 p.m., Jan. 28
6800 block of Siegen Lane, 6:35 a.m., Jan. 29
18100 block of Highland Market Drive, 10:14 a.m., Jan. 29
10200 block of Perkins Road, 10:53 a.m., Jan. 29
18100 block of Perkins Road, 10:58 a.m., Jan. 29
10500 block of South Mall Drive, 11:19 a.m., Jan. 29
6800 block of Siegen Lane, 6:21 p.m., Jan. 29
8300 block of Constantin Boulevard, 10:51 p.m., Jan. 29
18400 block of Petroleum Drive, 7:40 p.m., Jan. 30
12300 block of North Oak Hills Parkway, 6:11 a.m., Jan. 31
11200 block of Industriplex Boulevard, 1:42 p.m., Jan. 31
700 block of Sehdeva Memorial Drive, 7:31 p.m., Jan. 31
19400 block of Pebble Beach Drive, 3:33 p.m., Feb. 1
Hazardous condition
Highland Road, 4:48 p.m., Jan. 26
Investigation
13700 block of Nicholson Drive, 7:46 a.m., Jan. 27
800 block of South Kenilworth Parkway, 6:111 p.m., Jan. 28
1800 block of Gamwich Road, 8:32 p.m., Jan. 31
Motor vehicle accident
6700 block of Siegen Lane, 1:36 a.m., Jan. 26
16100 block of West Interstate 10, 7:04 a.m., Jan. 26
10900 block of Airline Highway, 3:47 p.m., Jan. 26
Burbank Drive, 6:19 p.m., Jan. 26
Highland Road, 6:35 p.m., Jan. 28
Highland Road, 7:44 a.m., Jan. 29
7900 block of Pecue Lane, 10:20 a.m., Jan. 29
Highland Road, 11:13 a.m., Jan. 30
16400 block of West Interstate 10, 11:58 a.m., Jan. 30
16700 block of East Interstate 10, 7:28 p.m., Feb. 1
Other call for assistance
7900 block of Essen Park Avenue, 9:55 a.m., Jan. 30
Public service assistance
10700 block of Durward Avenue, 7:28 p.m., Jan. 26
7500 block of Meadow Park Avenue, 3:54 a.m., Jan. 28
1800 block of General Taylor Avenue, 10:01 p.m., Jan. 28
2000 block of Southland Court, 7:37 a.m., Jan. 30
8700 block of Siegen Lane, 3:54 p.m., Jan. 31
14200 block of Gravier Avenue, 12:02 p.m., Feb. 1
Reported building or structure fire
8700 block of Granite Drive, 6:32 a.m., Jan. 31
Vehicle fire response
9100 block of Mall of Louisiana Boulevard, 4:27 p.m., Jan. 30
9000 block of Crosscreek Avenue, 9:57 p.m., Jan. 31
EMERGENCY CALLS: 39
MEDICAL CALLS: 75
RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE
Fire alarm in building or structure
12400 block of Coursey Boulevard, 10:25 a.m., Jan. 26
12300 block of Lake LaDare Avenue, 12:09 a.m., Jan. 28
11800 block of Wentling Avenue, 9:34 a.m., Jan. 29
4600 block of Woodlyn Drive, 12:56 a.m., Feb. 1
Motor vehicle accident
2700 block of Drusilla Lane, 9:52 p.m., Jan. 26
Public service assistance
2400 block of Drusilla Lane, 7:58 p.m., Jan. 28
EMERGENCY CALLS: 6
MEDICAL CALLS: 9
RESPONSES IN THE EAST SIDE DISTRICT
Investigation
2500 block of O'Neal Lane, 10:39 p.m., Jan. 29
EMERGENCY CALL: 1