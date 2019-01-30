The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.
The information provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for Jan 13-19, 2019.
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
13200 block of Airline Highway, 12:44 a.m., Jan. 13
18800 block of West Piney Point Avenue, 12:21 p.m., Jan. 13
7800 block of Director Drive, 1:06 p.m., Jan. 15
21600 block of Hoo Shoo Too Road, 6:12 a.m., Jan. 17
18200 block of Vignes Road, 2:03 a.m., Jan. 18
8300 block of Baringer Foreman Road, 2:01 p.m., Jan. 19
Investigation
17700 block of Gray Moss Avenue, 8:48 p.m., Jan. 14
5200 block of Jones Creek Road, 5:57 p.m., Jan. 16
South Tiger Bend Road, 9:13 a.m., Jan. 18
Lock-in at vehicle or building
17500 block of Jefferson Highway, 7:23 p.m., Jan. 14
6500 block of Jones Creek Road, 1:16 p.m., Jan. 19
Motor vehicle accident
15500 block of South Harrell's Ferry Road, 5:06 a.m., Jan. 13
12400 block of Jefferson Highway, 8:52 a.m., Jan. 13
14400 block of Coursey Boulevard, 8:58 a.m., Jan. 13
15100 block of Airline Highway, 8:12 p.m., Jan. 13
12100 block of Airline Highway, 5:40 p.m., Jan. 15
12400 block of Airline Highway, 1:23 p.m., Jan. 17
18500 block of Jefferson Highway, 7:55 p.m., Jan. 18
17200 block of Chadsford Avenue, 11:59 a.m., Jan. 19
Outside trash or Dumpster fire
17500 block of George O'Neal Road, 8:02 p.m., Jan. 15
Public service assistance
5400 block of Hickory Ridge Boulevard, 3:21 p.m., Jan. 13
8600 block of Antioch Road, 4:19 a.m., Jan. 18
5600 block of Lost Oak Drive, 8:13 p.m., Jan. 18
Reported building or structure fire
8300 block of Baringer Foreman Road, 5:34 p.m., Jan. 16
Search for a person
15000 block of Ferrell Avenue, 11:23 a.m., Jan. 16
EMERGENCY CALLS: 25
MEDICAL CALLS: 28
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in a building or structure
6800 block of Siegen Lane, 2:03 p.m., Jan. 14
7600 block of Andrea Road, 5:18 p.m., Jan. 14
4800 block of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, 7:15 p.m., Jan. 15
11000 block of Del Cano Avenue, 4:44 p.m., Jan. 16
10900 block of Airline Highway, 10:04 a.m., Jan. 17
8500 block of Jefferson Highway, 11:32 a.m., Jan. 17
9100 block of Parkway Drive, 3:14 p.m., Jan. 17
10900 block of North Mall Drive, 5:15 p.m., Jan. 17
8500 block of United Plaza Boulevard, 9:27 p.m., Jan. 17
5000 block of Mancuso Lane, 7:20 a.m., Jan. 18
8600 block of Anselmo Lane, 4:46 p.m., Jan. 18
7100 block of Myrtle Bluff Drive, 6:44 p.m., Jan. 18
10900 block of North Mall Drive, 2:37 a.m., Jan. 19
Hazardous condition
19500 block of South Muirfield Circle, 5:11 p.m., Jan. 15
Investigation
000 block of Nicholson Drive, 10:38 a.m., Jan. 15
1800 block of Peck Drive, 4:39 p.m., Jan. 16
8600 block of Anselmo Lane, 5:09 p.m., Jan. 18
Motor vehicle accident
10700 block of Misty Hollow Avenue, 3:24 a.m., Jan. 14
Jefferson Highway, 11:56 a.m., Jan. 14
1300 block of East Interstate 10, 5:54 p.m., Jan. 14
2600 block of Gardere Lane, 8:28 p.m., Jan. 14
7900 block of Siegen Lane, 10:15 p.m., Jan. 14
9200 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 11:52 a.m., Jan. 17
Bluebonnet Boulevard, 12:06 p.m., Jan. 17
10300 block of North Mall Drive, 7:09 p.m., Jan. 17
10400 block of South River Road, 3:15 a.m., Jan. 18
Highland Road, 8:07 a.m. , Jan. 18
4200 block of Essen Lane, 1:26 p.m., Jan. 18
Cedarcrest Avenue, 3:11 p.m., Jan. 18
Gardere Lane, 3:54 p.m., Jan. 18
Burbank Drive, 4:28 p.m., Jan. 18
East Interstate 10, 5:23 p.m., Jan. 18
Perkins Road, 10:28 p.m., Jan. 19
Public service assistance
1200 block of Bullrush Drive, 5:42 p.m., Jan. 14
9500 block of Creekview Drive, 10:31 p.m., Jan. 15
1300 block of Knollhaven Drive, 7:30 p.m., Jan. 18
1300 block of Knollhaven Drive, 10:42 p.m., Jan. 18
Reported building or structure fire
8300 block of Siegen Lane, 3:-02 p.m., Jan. 14
5000 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 4:39 p.m., Jan. 14
1600 block of Patrick Drive, 9:21 p.m., Jan. 19
1700 block of Mast Drive, 11:34 p.m., Jan. 19
EMERGENCY CALLS: 41
MEDICAL CALLS: 61
RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE
Fire alarm in building or structure
7900 block of Wrenwood Boulevard, 12:28 p.m., Jan. 14
8500 block of Picardy Avenue, 4:29 p.m., Jan. 16
2400 block of Weldwood Drive, 3:01 p.m., Jan. 17
2400 block of Weldwood Drive, 7:42 a.m., Jan. 19
6400 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 1 p.m., Jan. 19
2900 block of Conway Drive, 8:31 p.m. , Jan. 19
Investigation
9100 block of Jefferson Highway, 11:04 a.m., Jan. 15
Motor vehicle accident
9700 block of Airline Highway, 8:38 a.m., Jan. 15
Reported building or structure fire
10200 block of Janice Street, 1:47 p.m., Jan. 13
2900 block of Carmen Drive, 12:34 p.m., Jan. 14
EMERGENCY CALLS: 6
MEDICAL CALLS: 8
RESPONSES IN THE EAST SIDE DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
700 block of O'Neal Lane, 5:52 p.m., Jan. 18
EMERGENCY CALL: 1