The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.
The information below provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for Dec. 8-14:
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
19200 block of Highland Road, 11:21 a.m., Dec. 14
Motor vehicle accident
Hoo Shoo Too Road, 5:27 p.m., Dec. 9
17400 block of Jefferson Highway, 11:08 a.m., Dec. 10
9300 block of Vigness Road, 2:44 p.m., Dec. 11
22400 block of Hoo Shoo Too Road, 8:02 a.m., Dec. 12
10400 block of Coursey Boulevard, 8:36 a.m., Dec. 13
12500 block of Coursey Boulevard, 7:39 a.m., Dec. 14
Jefferson Highway, 11:36 a.m., Dec. 14
Outside grass, brush or woods fire
4500 block of Jones Creek Road, 4:01 p.m., Dec. 12
Outside trash or Dumpster fire
14500 block of Baringers Court, 11:02 a.m., Dec. 11
14000 block of Kimbleton Avenue, 2:07 p.m., Dec. 14
Public service assistance
15800 block of Confederate Avenue, 4:15 p.m., Dec. 9
Amite River Road, 9:21 a.m., Dec. 10
19300 block of Hoo Shoo Too Road, 10:16 a.m., Dec. 10
15600 block of Council Avenue, 7:40 p.m., Dec. 10
5200 block of Richmond Drive, 10:44 a.m., Dec. 12
6100 block of Antioch Boulevard, 7:06 p.m., Dec. 14
17000 block of General Forrest Avenue, 7:06 p.m., Dec. 14
Reported building or structure fire
3000 block of Toulon Drive, 8:44 p.m., Dec. 8
EMERGENCY CALLS: 21
MEDICAL CALLS: 35
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in a building or structure
19200 block of Highland Road, 1:47 p.m., Dec. 8
1800 block of Denver Drive, 7:40 p.m., Dec. 8
11900 block of Nicholson Drive, 9:59 a.m., Dec. 9
5900 block of Siegen Lane, 10:21 a.m., Dec. 9
10800 block of Fernbrook Avenue, 6:26 p.m., Dec. 14
Investigation
700 block of L'Auberge Avenue, 8:16 p.m., Dec. 13
8600 block of GSRI Avenue, 10:20 a.m., Dec. 14
Lock-in at vehicle or building
10100 block of Oliphant Road, 8:08 a.m., Dec. 11
10400 block of Rieger Road, 10:40 a.m., Dec. 11
6800 block of Siegen Lane, 4:59 p.m., Dec. 11
Motor vehicle accident
10000 block of Rieger Road, 5:28 a.m., Dec. 10
11000 block of Rieger Road, 9:18 a.m., Dec. 10
16600 block of West Interstate 10, 2:47 p.m., Dec. 10
15400 block of Airline Highway, 3:20 p.m., Dec. 10
Essen Lane, 10:29 p.m., Dec. 10
16200 block of East Interstate 10, 10:21 a.m., Dec. 11
4400 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 1:34 p.m., Dec. 11
6800 block of Siegen Lane, 3:25 p.m., Dec. 11
Essen Lane, 1:34 a.m., Dec. 12
16700 block of East Interstate 10, 3:54 a.m., Dec. 12
4200 block of Bluebonnet Road, 11:53 a.m., Dec. 12
River Road, 9:53 a.m., Dec. 13
Burbank Drive, 3:55 p.m., Dec. 13
10400 block of North Mall Drive, 4:22 p.m., Dec. 13
10200 block of Perkins Road, 5:24 p.m., Dec. 13
Highland Road, 9:01 p.m., Dec. 13
16400 block of West Interstate 10, 10:37 p.m., Dec. 13
7500 block of Siegen Lane, 9:37 p.m., Dec. 14
West Interstate 12, 11:47 p.m., Dec. 14
Public service assistance
10700 block of Durward Avenue, 4:01 p.m., Dec. 8
8100 block of Sholar Drive, 4:31 p.m., Dec. 8
7500 block of Meadow Park Avenue, 12:23 a.m., Dec. 9
2000 block of Mariner Drive, 12:34 p.m., Dec. 9
9100 block of Bluebonnet Centre Boulevard, 4:52 p.m., Dec. 9
8700 block of GSRI Avenue, 5:26 p.m., Dec. 9
10900 block of North Mall Drive, 6 p.m., Dec. 10
10700 block of Durward Avenue, 8:51 a.m., Dec. 11
1800 block of General Taylor Avenue, 12:35 p.m., Dec. 11
8600 block of Jefferson Highway, 12:37 p.m., Dec. 11
8000 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 3:32 p.m., Dec. 11
10500 block of Ridgely Drive, 7:21 p.m., Dec. 11
12700 block of Magnolia Chase Road, 5:41 a.m., Dec. 12
800 block of East Lakeview Drive, 12:21 p.m., Dec. 12
10700 block of Durward Avenue, 4:10 p.m., Dec. 12
10000 block of Dwyerwood Avenue, 11 p.m., Dec. 14
Emergency medical response
7000 block of Moniteau Court, 4:40 a.m., Dec. 10
EMERGENCY CALLS: 46
MEDICAL CALLS: 85
RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE
Fire alarm in building or structure
8500 block of Picardy Avenue, 1:25 p.m., Dec. 8
11800 block of Parkmeadow Avenue, 2:53 p.m., Dec. 9
11800 block of Wentling Avenue, 5:59 p.m., Dec. 13
Drusilla Lane, 12:19 a.m., Dec. 8
8900 block of Jefferson Highway, 12:13 a.m., Dec. 14
Reported building or structure fire
200 block of Bonnie Drive, 11:16 a.m., Dec. 8
7500 block of Highland Road, 11:54 a.m., Dec. 12
EMERGENCY CALLS: 8
MEDICAL CALLS: 1
RESPONSES IN THE PRAIRIEVILLE FIRE DISTRICT
Motor vehicle accident
16800 block of East Interstate 10, 1:17 p.m., Dec. 10
EMERGENCY CALL: 1