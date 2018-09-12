The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.
The information provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for Aug. 26-Sept. 1.
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building/structure
5300 Block of Halls Ferry Drive, 9:25 a.m., Aug. 26
11500 Block of Cloverland Avenue, 4:55 p.m., Aug. 26
5300 Block of Highland Ridge Drive, 4:29 p.m., Aug. 27
8000 Block of Antioch Road, 9:11 a.m., Aug. 30
17700 Block of Macon Drive, 5:57 p.m., Aug. 30
16300 Block of Jefferson Highway, 11:33 a.m., Aug. 31
4700 Block of Williamsburg Drive, 5:48 a.m., Aug. 31
Investigation
16000 Block of Derby Drive, 10:13 p.m., Aug. 27
8100 Block of Baringer Road, 6:18 p.m., Aug. 30
Motor Vehicle Accident
Tiger Bend Road, 6:19 a.m., Aug. 28
13900 Block of Airline Highway, 12:47 p.m., Aug. 31
Other call for assistance
11200 Block of Coursey Boulevard, 1:05 p.m., Aug. 30
17500 Block of Hoo Shoo Too Road, 4:45 p.m., Aug. 30
Other outside fire
9900 Block of Bahia Lane, 2:14 p.m., Aug. 30
Outside trash or dumpster fire
7700 Block of Elliot Road, 8:06 a.m., Aug. 26
Public service assistance
11300 Block of Blanton Avenue, 6:42 a.m., Aug. 29
8500 Block of Glenfield Drive, 7:37 a.m., Aug. 31
17700 Block of Jefferson Highway, 3:01 p.m., Sept. 1
Special rescue response
Airline Highway, 2:59 p.m., Aug. 27
EMERGENCY CALLS: 19
MEDICAL CALLS: 25
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building/structure
1700 Block of Starboard Drive, 1:33 p.m., Aug. 26
10500 Block of South Mall Drive, 6:41 p.m., Aug. 26
11000 Block of Reiger Road, 3:01 a.m., Aug. 27
14400 Block of Perkins Road, 4:50 a.m., Aug. 27
10200 Block of Perkins Road, 11:58 p.m., Aug. 27
18900 Block of Santa Maria Drive, 5:08 p.m., Aug. 29
5300 Block of Mancuso Lane, 5:11 p.m., Aug. 30
8200 Block of Village Plaza Court, 3 p.m., Aug. 30
6900 Block of Commerce Circle, 6:06 p.m., Aug. 30
6900 Block of Commerce Circle, 6:20 p.m., Aug. 30
11500 Block of Coursey Boulevard, 11:04 p.m., Aug. 30
7900 Block of Jefferson Place Boulevard, 4:05 p.m., Sept. 1
7900 Block of Jefferson Place Boulevard, 4:28 p.m., Sept. 1
18600 Block of Santa Maria Drive, 10:50 p.m., Sept. 1
Investigation
4200 Block of Bluebonnet Road, 8:08 a.m., Aug. 27
10600 Block of Burbank Drive, 7:40 a.m., Aug. 28
18000 Block of West Augusta Drive, 12:52 a.m., Aug. 30
8000 Block of Jefferson Highway, 9:47 p.m., Aug. 30
Motor vehicle accident
1500 Block of West Interstate 10, 12:22 a.m., Aug. 26
9300 Block of Burbank Drive, 10:08 p.m., Aug. 26
9200 Block of Mall of Louisiana Boulevard, 9:17 p.m., Aug. 26
4700 Block of Southpark Drive, 11:57 a.m., Aug. 28
Siegen Lane, 12:22 p.m., Aug. 28
4000 Block of Essen Lane, 4:06 p.m., Aug. 28
Jefferson Highway, 9:58 p.m., Aug. 29
Siegen Lane, 6:14 a.m., Aug. 30
Reiger Road, 10:48 a.m., Aug. 30
Jefferson Highway, 1:31 p.m., Aug. 30
900 Block of Summerbreeze Drive, 6:47 a.m., Aug. 31
Gardere Lane, 2:29 a.m., Sept. 1
4300 Block of Arnold Lane, 6:15 p.m., Sept. 1
Public service assistance
4100 Block of Jefferson Woods Drive, 1:10 a.m., Aug. 27
10300 Block of Springbrook Avenue, 2:29 a.m., Aug. 27
5400 Block of Essen Lane, 5:57 a.m., Aug. 27
10000 Block of Dawnadele Avenue, 12:51 p.m., Aug. 27
2100 Block of General Beauregard Avenue, 8:23 a.m., Aug. 29
3800 Block of Essen Lane, 11:24 a.m., Aug. 29
2100 Block of General Beauregard Avenue, 11:57 a.m., Aug. 29
11100 Block of Airline Highway, 11:39 a.m., Aug. 29
6300 Block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 12:05 p.m., Aug. 29
4600 Block of Sherwood Commons Boulevard, 10:06 a.m., Sept. 1
9300 Block of Mall of Louisiana Boulevard, 7:46 p.m., Sept. 1
5400 Block of Essen Lane, 11:04 p.m., Sept. 1
Reported building or structure fire
4600 Block of Southpark Drive, 2:54 p.m., Aug. 30
10700 Block of Moss Grove Lane, 7:58 p.m., Aug. 30
Rupture or explosion (no fire)
7300 Block of Hennessy Boulevard, 9:28 a.m., Aug. 31
Vehicle fire response
1300 Block of East Interstate 10, 10:40 p.m., Aug. 28
Drusilla Lane, 9:26 p.m., Sept. 1
EMERGENCY CALLS: 48
MEDICAL CALLS: 65
RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE
Fire alarm in building or other structure
10500 Block of Sam Rushing Drive, 12:38 p.m., Aug. 26
15400 Block of Firewood Drive, 9:02 p.m., Aug. 27
6900 Block of Commerce Circle, 10:32 a.m., Aug. 28
4500 Block of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, 12:07 p.m., Aug. 29
2400 Block of Weldwood Drive, 2:30 p.m., Aug. 29
2400 Block of Weldwood Drive, 5:25 p.m., Aug. 29
2400 Block of Shadowbrook Drive, 10:31 p.m., Aug. 29
12200 Block of South Lake Sherwood Avenue, 6:30 p.m., Aug. 30
2400 Block of Weldwood Drive, 3:34 a.m., Sept. 1
Lock-in at vehicle or building
10000 Block of Dawnadele Avenue, 11:17 a.m., Aug. 28
EMERGENCY CALLS: 10
MEDICAL CALLS: 1
RESPONSES IN THE EAST SIDE DISTRICT
Reported building or structure fire
14300 Block of Firethorn Street, 8:01 a.m., Aug. 27
EMERGENCY CALL: 1