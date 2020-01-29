The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.
The information below provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for Jan. 12-18:
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
17200 block of General Pickett Avenue, 4:54 p.m., Jan. 13
13600 block of Tiger Bend Road, 6:45 p.m., Jan. 13
3400 block of Yorkfield Drive, 4:58 a.m., Jan. 14
5600 block of Estelle Drive, 7:08 a.m., Jan. 14
26400 block of Kendalwood Road, 4:43 a.m., Jan. 15
17500 block of Monitor Avenue, 1:27 p.m., Jan. 15
18800 block of Beaconwoods Drive, 5:32 p.m., Jan. 17
Investigation
Pecue Boulevard, 1:50 p.m., Jan. 14
9500 block of Margaux Drive, 5:45 p.m., Jan. 14
Lock-in at vehicle or building
12900 block of Airline Highway, 9:05 a.m., Jan. 15
Motor vehicle accident
5000 block of Jones Creek Road, 2:12 p.m., Jan. 15
Antioch Road, 11:42 a.m., Jan. 16
8300 block of Pecue Lane, 1:58 a.m., Jan. 17
Cedarcrest Avenue, 7:25 p.m., Jan. 18
Outside trash or Dumpster fire
8700 block of Lake Carriage Drive, 8:55 p.m., Jan. 15
Public service assistance
17500 block of Sweet Olive Avenue, 2:21 p.m., Jan. 13
5100 block of Halls Ferry Drive, 3:26 a.m., Jan. 14
6000 block of Hagerstown Drive, 6:30 a.m., Jan. 14
15900 block of Chantilly Avenue, 10:40 a.m., Jan. 14
15900 block of Chantilly Avenue, 2:06 a.m., Jan. 15
5000 block of Lost Oak Drive, 9:18 a.m., Jan. 15
16000 block of Confederate Avenue, 9:07 a.m., Jan. 16
Reported building or structure fire
7800 block of Director Drive, 12:20 a.m., Jan. 16
Vehicle fire response
12900 block of Jefferson Highway, 8:09 a.m., Jan. 15
EMERGENCY CALLS: 24
MEDICAL CALLS: 33
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in a building or structure
11100 block of Roy Emerson Drive, 10:06 a.m., Jan. 14
19100 block of South Augusta Drive, 12:40 p.m., Jan. 14
10700 block of South Mall Drive, 2:33 p.m., Jan. 14
10200 block of The Grove Boulevard, 3:55 p.m., Jan. 14
7800 block of Innovation Park Drive, 12:03 a.m., Jan. 15
6400 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 2:01 a.m., Jan. 15
1300 block of Westchester Drive, 1:37 p.m., Jan. 15
7000 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 10:18 p.m., Jan. 15
9300 block of Siegen Lane, 1:39 a.m., Jan. 16
9300 block of Siegen Lane, 1:51 a.m., Jan. 16
6700 block of Corporate Boulevard, 8:07 p.m., Jan. 16
10900 block of Siegen-Holiday Circle, 5:31 a.m., Jan. 17
8800 block of Pecue Lane, 8:26 a.m., Jan. 17
9300 block of Siegen Lane, 12:41 p.m., Jan. 18
5900 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 3:59 p.m., Jan. 18
Investigation
13600 block of Perkins Road, 11:03 a.m., Jan. 15
600 block of Portula Avenue, 11:28 a.m., Jan. 15
Lock-in at vehicle or building
6900 block of Siegen Lane, 1:22 p.m., Jan. 15
Motor vehicle accident
Burbank Drive, 6:13: a.m., Jan. 14
West Interstate 10, 11:21 a.m., Jan. 14
7000 block of Siegen Lane, 3:32 p.m., Jan. 15
Essen Lane, 9:50 p.m., Jan. 15
Essen Lane, 9:58 p.m., Jan. 15
16200 block of East Interstate 10, 6:15 p.m., Jan. 16
7700 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 9:51 a.m., Jan. 17
Siegen Lane, 1:19 p.m., Jan. 17
Airline Highway, 4:05 p.m., Jan. 17
15400 block of River Road, 9:24 p.m., Jan. 17
6800 block of Siegen Lane, 9:25 a.m., Jan. 18
1400 block of Jade Avenue, 7:53 p.m., Jan. 18
Other calls for assistance
18100 block of Highland Road, 9:14 a.m., Jan. 12
7500 block of John Newcombe Avenue, 3:48 p.m., Jan. 17
7500 block of John Newcombe Avenue, 8:42 a.m., Jan. 18
Other outside fire
4200 block of Downing Drive, 10:58 a.m., Jan. 14
Outside grass, brush or woods fire
7900 block of One Calais Avenue, 9:41 a.m., Jan. 17
Public service assistance
19400 block of Point O'Woods Court, 8:58 a.m., Jan. 12
8500 block of Longwood View Avenue, 9:38 a.m., Jan. 13
10200 block of Park Rowe Avenue, 1:29 p.m., Jan. 13
1200 block of West Lakeside Oaks Avenue, 11:58 p.m., Jan. 14
1500 block of Rue Crozat, 9:42 p.m., Jan. 15
700 block of Wordsworth Drive, 8:20 a.m., Jan. 16
3500 block of Myrtle Grove Drive, 8:53 a.m., Jan. 16
1800 block of General Lee Avenue, 3:58 p.m., Jan. 16
10700 block of Durward Avenue, 1:10 p.m., Jan. 17
8800 block of Pascagoula Drive, 9:37 p.m., Jan. 18
2200 block of Anne Marie Drive, 10:52 p.m., Jan. 18
8800 block of Pascagoula Drive, 11:52 p.m., Jan. 18
Reported building or structure fire
8900 block of GSRI Avenue, 7:06 p.m., Jan. 14
9000 block of Metairie Drive, 8:46 p.m., Jan. 14
EMERGENCY CALLS: 49
MEDICAL CALLS: 66
RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE
Fire alarm in building or structure
3900 block of Berkley Hill Avenue, 6:10 p.m., Jan. 13
12400 block of Parklake Avenue, 6:24 p.m., Jan. 14
14500 block of Chimneywood Avenue, 11:30 p.m., Jan. 14
11700 block of Haymarket Avenue, 10:56 a.m., Jan. 15
Motor vehicle accident
South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, 8:27 p.m., Jan. 12
Outside grass, brush or woods fire
6700 block of Corporate Boulevard, 9:24 p.m., Jan. 14
Public service assistance
8900 block of Jefferson Highway, 4:42 a.m., Jan. 12
8600 block of Jefferson Highway, 8:10 a.m., Jan. 15
2900 block of McConnell Drive, 12:14 p.m., Jan. 17
2900 block of Carmen Drive, 5:57 p.m., Jan. 17
8600 block of Jefferson Highway, 1:20 a.m., Jan. 18
EMERGENCY CALLS: 11
MEDICAL CALLS: 8
RESPONSES IN THE EAST IBERVILLE DISTRICT
Reported building or structure fire
3700 block of Landry Drive, 3:33 a.m., Jan. 14
EMERGENCY CALL: 1
RESPONSES IN THE EAST SIDE DISTRICT
Reported building or structure fire
16600 block of East Coliseum Avenue, 7:09 p.m., Jan. 16
EMERGENCY CALL: 1