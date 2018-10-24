The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.
The information provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for Sept. 30-Oct. 6.
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT,
Fire alarm in building or structure
11500 Block of Coursey Boulevard, 6:54 a.m., Oct. 7
15000 Block of Green Trails Boulevard, 2:41 p.m., Oct. 8
11200 Block of Coursey Boulevard, 10:52 p.m., Oct. 8
6400 Block of Jones Creek Road, 11:11 p.m., Oct. 8
8800 Block of Pecue Lane, 11:14 a.m., Oct. 9
18400 Block of Lakehaven Court, 4:01 p.m., Oct. 9
16300 Block of Columns Way, 9:47 a.m., Oct. 13
Hazardous condition
6200 Block of Harness Road, 10:42 a.m., Oct. 10
Investigation
Jefferson Highway, 10:51 a.m., Oct. 8
8700 Block of Carriage Court Drive, 1:31 p.m., Oct. 8
8800 Block of Carriagewood Estates Drive, 6:50 p.m., Oct. 8
8400 Block of Antioch Road, 2:55 p.m., Oct. 13
Outside trash or dumpster fire
17400 Block of North Achord Road, 9:59 a.m., Oct. 7
Public service assistance
4800 Block of Windsor Village Drive, 7:39 p.m., Oct. 10
Reported building or structure fire
4700 Block of O'Neal Road, 6:05 p.m., Oct. 9
EMERGENCY CALLS: 15
MEDICAL CALLS: 28
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
9900 Block of Jefferson Highway, 12:17 p.m., Oct. 7
7900 Block of Essen Park Avenue, 1:10 p.m., Oct. 7
14400 Block of Memorial Tower Drive, 4:46 p.m., Oct. 7
1600 Block of Oakdale Drive, 4:50 p.m., Oct. 7
8600 Block of Anselmo Lane, 8:48 a.m., Oct. 8
5000 Block of Mancuso Lane, 9:34 a.m., Oct. 8
8000 Block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 9:39 a.m., Oct. 8
9100 Block of Mall of Louisiana Boulevard, 12:03 p.m., Oct. 8
5000 Block of Mancuso Lane, 3:47 p.m., Oct. 8
5000 Block of Mancuso Lane, 8 a.m., Oct. 9
4800 Block of Bricklin Drive, 9:26 a.m., Oct. 10
5000 Block of Mancuso Lane, 3:13 p.m., Oct. 10
11100 Block of Roy Emerson Drive, 8:17 p.m., Oct. 10
3800 Block of Essen Lane, 9:16 a.m., Oct. 11
3800 Block of Essen Lane, 4:33 p.m., Oct. 11
4200 Block of Essen Lane, 8:11 a.m., Oct. 12
300 Block of Highland Crossing Drive, 1:55 p.m., Oct. 12
300 Block of Highland Crossing Drive, 2:41 p.m., Oct. 12
10300 Block of South Mall Drive, 3:37 p.m., Oct. 13
Investigation
8400 Block of Summa Avenue 7:34 p.m., Oct. 8
900 Block of Ridgepoint Court, 7:48 p.m., Oct. 12
Motor vehicle accident
10300 Block of Jefferson Highway, 5:09 p.m., Oct. 8
9000 Block of Burbank Drive, 12:06 a.m., Oct. 10
1400 Block of West Interstate 10, 7 p.m., Oct. 10
9900 Block of Siegen Lane, 10:27 p.m., Oct. 10
3600 Block of L'Auberge Crossing Drive, 12:39 a.m., Oct. 11
6300 Block of Siegen Lane, 12:35 p.m., Oct. 11
8600 Block of Burbank Drive, 7:35 p.m., Oct. 11
7100 Block of Siegen Lane, 7:36 p.m., Oct. 11
Gardere Lane, 12:04 a.m., Oct. 12
East Interstate 10, 2:25 p.m., Oct. 12
6500 Block of Siegen Lane, 12:09 p.m., Oct. 13
Meadow Bend Drive, 2:54 p.m., Oct. 13
Other call for assistance
13800 Block of Chalmette Avenue, 9:40 a.m., Oct. 7
Outside grass, brush or woods fire
2300 Block of Weymouth Drive, 10:11 a.m., Oct. 10
7300 Block of Settlers Circle, 12:37 a.m., Oct. 13
Outside trash or dumpster fire
9900 Block of Burbank Drive, 11:12 a.m., Oct. 11
Public service assistance
8600 Block of Jefferson Highway, 6:28 a.m., Oct. 7
1800 Block of General Taylor Avenue, 11:16 a.m., Oct. 7
7600 Block of Settlers Circle, 3:46 p.m., Oct. 7
10900 Block of Ridgely Drive, 6:29 a.m., Oct. 8
1200 Block of Barkley Drive, 10:07 a.m., Oct. 8
8600 Block of Jefferson Highway, 4:24 a.m., Oct. 9
1600 Block of Rue Crozat Street, 8:41 a.m., Oct. 9
10900 Block of Ridgely Drive, 9:12 a.m., Oct. 9
3500 Block of Myrtle Grove Drive, 5:33 a.m., Oct. 9
13300 Block of Natchez Court, 8:03 a.m., Oct. 10
8600 Block of Jefferson Highway, 10:01 p.m., Oct. 13
4500 Block of Chelsea Drive, 11:37 p.m., Oct. 13
1400 Block of Rue Crozat Street, 11:50 p.m., Oct. 13
Reported building or structure fire
2100 Block of Hillstone Drive, 10:24 a.m., Oct. 10
9800 Block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 10:40 a.m., Oct. 11
Vehicle fire response
East Interstate 10, 9:06 a.m., Oct. 11
EMERGENCY CALLS: 53
MEDICAL CALLS: 70
RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE
Fire alarm in building or structure
12400 Block of Parklake Avenue, 8:46 a.m., Oct. 9
7700 Block of Dove Haven Court, 12:41 p.m., Oct. 10
10000 Block of Celtic Drive, 3:12 p.m., Oct. 12
Hazardous condition
Jefferson Highway, 8:26 p.m., Oct. 13
Motor vehicle accident
Fairway Drive, 5:19 p.m., Oct. 9
Public service assistance
7900 Block of Independence Boulevard, 12:06 p.m., Oct. 8
EMERGENCY CALLS: 6
MEDICAL CALLS: 5