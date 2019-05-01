The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.
The information provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for April 14-20, 2019.
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
6300 block of Chaucer Drive, 5:12 p.m. April 18
10200 block of Umbehagen Lane, 3:21 p.m. April 20
Investigation
15500 block of Antietam Avenue, 10:20 p.m. April 17
8600 block of Highcrest Drive, 6:33 p.m. April 18
Motor vehicle accident
6200 block of Hickory Ridge Boulevard, 12:01 a.m. April 18
Tiger Bend Road, 5:29 p.m. April 18
Public service assistance
6500 block of Double Tree Drive, 6:32 p.m. April 15
14200 block of Brittmore Avenue, 12:10 p.m. April 16
9100 block of Smoke Rock Drive, 4:40 p.m. April 20
EMERGENCY CALLS: 9
MEDICAL CALLS: 39
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in a building or structure
19100 block of South Trent Jones Avenue, 9:33 p.m. April 14
11100 block of Roy Emerson Drive, 12:48 p.m. April 15
3800 block of Essen Lane, 2:08 p.m. April 15
8600 block of Summer Grove Avenue, 6:49 p.m. April 15
10600 block of Preservation Way, 12:40 a.m. April 16
6800 block of Siegen Lane, 8:45 a.m. April 16
6800 block of Siegen Lane, 4:42 p.m. April 16
8500 block of Summa Avenue, 8:02 a.m. April 17
9900 block of Airline Highway, 10:15 a.m. April 17
7600 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 2:41 p.m. April 17
7600 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 3:25 p.m. April 17
7600 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 3:44 p.m. April 17
1800 block of General Taylor Avenue, 7:47 p.m. April 17
7200 block of Corporate Boulevard, 9:50 a.m. April 18
11100 block of Honore Lane, 2:53 p.m. April 18
10900 block of Siegen-Holiday Circle, 3:13 p.m. April 18
10700 block of South Mall Drive, 3:18 p.m. April 18
10700 block of South Mall Drive, 4:43 p.m. April 18
7400 block of Burbank Drive, 3:41 a.m. April 19
1900 block of Mullen Drive, 6:31 a.m. April 20
Investigation
1600 block of Jade Avenue, 8:46 p.m. April 15
9900 block of Siegen Lane, 10:04 a.m. April 16
Lock-in at vehicle
7100 block of Siegen Lane, 4:45 p.m. April 15
10400 block of North Mall Drive, 10:58 a.m. April 19
Motor vehicle accident
East Interstate 10, 10:33 p.m. April 14
9900 block of Perkins Road, 8:13 p.m. April 17
Burbank Drive, 12:01 p.m. April 18
West Interstate 10, 3:59 p.m. April 18
East Interstate 10, 7:30 p.m. April 18
Gardere Lane, 10:44 a.m. April 20
Public service assistance
9300 block of West Inniswold Road, 2:48 a.m. April 14
18200 block of Grand Cypress Creek Court, 3:04 p.m. April 15
8600 block of Jefferson Highway, 2:23 p.m. April 16
600 block of Woodview Court, 6:08 a.m. April 17
1800 block of General Taylor Avenue, 8:16 a.m. April 18
10100 block of Cal Road, 5:27 p.m. April 18
Reported building or structure fire
10600 block of Reiger Road, 6:50 a.m. April 14
4800 block of Mancuso Lane, 4:09 p.m. April 15
Siegen Lane, 8:02 a.m. April 16
EMERGENCY CALLS: 39
MEDICAL CALLS: 64
RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE
Fire alarm in a building or structure
12400 block of Coursey Boulevard, 1:40 p.m. April 20
Motor vehicle accident
9100 block of Highland Road, 6:18 a.m. April 15
Public service assistance
2700 block of Purvis Drive, 8:40 p.m. April 20
EMERGENCY CALLS: 3
MEDICAL CALLS: 7
RESPONSES IN THE EAST SIDE DISTRICT
Fire alarm in a building or structure
17200 block of Deer Lake Drive, 6:59 p.m. April 14