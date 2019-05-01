The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.

The information provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for April 14-20, 2019.

RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT

Fire alarm in building or structure

6300 block of Chaucer Drive, 5:12 p.m. April 18

10200 block of Umbehagen Lane, 3:21 p.m. April 20

Investigation

15500 block of Antietam Avenue, 10:20 p.m. April 17

8600 block of Highcrest Drive, 6:33 p.m. April 18

Motor vehicle accident

6200 block of Hickory Ridge Boulevard, 12:01 a.m. April 18

Tiger Bend Road, 5:29 p.m. April 18

Public service assistance

6500 block of Double Tree Drive, 6:32 p.m. April 15

14200 block of Brittmore Avenue, 12:10 p.m. April 16

9100 block of Smoke Rock Drive, 4:40 p.m. April 20

EMERGENCY CALLS: 9

MEDICAL CALLS: 39

RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT

Fire alarm in a building or structure

19100 block of South Trent Jones Avenue, 9:33 p.m. April 14

11100 block of Roy Emerson Drive, 12:48 p.m. April 15

3800 block of Essen Lane, 2:08 p.m. April 15

8600 block of Summer Grove Avenue, 6:49 p.m. April 15

10600 block of Preservation Way, 12:40 a.m. April 16

6800 block of Siegen Lane, 8:45 a.m. April 16

6800 block of Siegen Lane, 4:42 p.m. April 16

8500 block of Summa Avenue, 8:02 a.m. April 17

9900 block of Airline Highway, 10:15 a.m. April 17

7600 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 2:41 p.m.  April 17

7600 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 3:25 p.m. April 17

7600 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 3:44 p.m. April 17

1800 block of General Taylor Avenue, 7:47 p.m. April 17

7200 block of Corporate Boulevard, 9:50 a.m. April 18

11100 block of Honore Lane, 2:53 p.m. April 18

10900 block of Siegen-Holiday Circle, 3:13 p.m. April 18

10700 block of South Mall Drive, 3:18 p.m. April 18

10700 block of South Mall Drive, 4:43 p.m.  April 18

7400 block of Burbank Drive, 3:41 a.m. April 19

1900 block of Mullen Drive, 6:31 a.m. April 20

Investigation

1600 block of Jade Avenue, 8:46 p.m. April 15

9900 block of Siegen Lane, 10:04 a.m. April 16

Lock-in at vehicle

7100 block of Siegen Lane, 4:45 p.m. April 15

10400 block of North Mall Drive, 10:58 a.m. April 19

Motor vehicle accident

East Interstate 10, 10:33 p.m. April 14

9900 block of Perkins Road, 8:13 p.m. April 17

Burbank Drive, 12:01 p.m. April 18

West Interstate 10, 3:59 p.m. April 18

East Interstate 10, 7:30 p.m. April 18

Gardere Lane, 10:44 a.m. April 20

Public service assistance

9300 block of West Inniswold Road, 2:48 a.m. April 14

18200 block of Grand Cypress Creek Court, 3:04 p.m. April 15

8600 block of Jefferson Highway, 2:23 p.m. April 16

600 block of Woodview Court, 6:08 a.m. April 17

1800 block of General Taylor Avenue, 8:16 a.m. April 18

10100 block of Cal Road, 5:27 p.m. April 18

Reported building or structure fire

10600 block of Reiger Road, 6:50 a.m. April 14

4800 block of Mancuso Lane, 4:09 p.m. April 15

Siegen Lane, 8:02 a.m. April 16

EMERGENCY CALLS: 39

MEDICAL CALLS: 64

RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE

Fire alarm in a building or structure

12400 block of Coursey Boulevard, 1:40 p.m. April 20

Motor vehicle accident

9100 block of Highland Road, 6:18 a.m. April 15

Public service assistance

2700 block of Purvis Drive, 8:40 p.m. April 20

EMERGENCY CALLS: 3

MEDICAL CALLS: 7

RESPONSES IN THE EAST SIDE DISTRICT

Fire alarm in a building or structure

17200 block of Deer Lake Drive, 6:59 p.m. April 14

