Musical snakes
Fairwood Branch Library’s musical snakes storycraft for ages 4 to 8 begins at 4 p.m. Thursday in the meeting room.
Listen to two books, then make a swirly snake from a paper plate and watercolor paint. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
To register, call (225) 924-9386.
Movie night
Enjoy an evening of free family entertainment downtown at Movie Night BR on Thursday .
Activities for children begin at 7 p.m. at City Hall Plaza’s Crest Stage, 200 St. Louis St., followed by a showing of “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs” at 8 p.m.
Summer movie
The Main Library’s Children’s Storytime area will show “Big Hero 6” for children at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Friday. All children younger than 9 must be accompanied by an adult. For group registration, call (225) 231-3760.
Meet the author
Jones Creek Regional Branch Library welcomes local author, life coach and entrepreneur Shenetha Ramsey from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Ramsey will discuss her works and sign copies of her books.
Rocket ride
Rockets are the focus of a story and craft at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Jones Creek Regional Branch Library.
Children ages 2 to 5 will listen to a story and rhymes about rockets, then make a rocket ship art project. Participation is limited to 15 children.
To register, call (225) 756-1160.
‘Frozen’ sing-along
It’s winter in July at Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, where a sing-along to Disney’s “Frozen” begins at 6 p.m. Monday.
Children of all ages are welcome and may wear appropriate costumes. All children younger than 9 must be accompanied by an adult.
To register, call (225) 756-1160.
Craft night
Jones Creek Regional Branch Library’s Adult Crafts 2Go from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday features fun crafts with furnished materials.
To register, call (225) 756-1150.
World of Percussion
Curtis Pierre presents “The World of Percussion” at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fairwood Branch Library.
The interactive musical program for children ages 4 to 11 traces the origin of African drumming and demonstrates techniques from Ghana, Senegal, Guinea, Mali, Jamaica, Brazil, Cuba and Japan.
To register, call (225) 924-9386.
CD art
Old CDs and puff paint become funky art pieces in the hands of teens from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Fairwood Branch Library.
Cool Careers
The Main Library is accepting registration for Wednesday’s Cool Careers session on aviation technology. It’s from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in large conference room 102.
A panel of experts will cover careers in aviation and space with teens and young adults interested in exploring new career paths.
To register, visit bit.ly/2MTxQn3.
Meet a miniature horse
Knox, the miniature horse, and his owner visit Fairwood Branch Library at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Participation is limited to 30 children ages 4 to 11. No groups are allowed.
To register, call (225) 924-9386.
Pajama storytime
A special summer pajama storytime for children ages 3 and older and their families gets underway at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Jones Creek Regional Branch Library. Storytime also includes songs and movement.
Scratch art guitars
Children ages 6 to 11 will be rocking out with a Jimi Hendrix book and a scratch art guitar ornament craft at 4 p.m. July 19 at Fairwood Branch Library. It takes place in the meeting room and ornaments will be provided.
To register, call (225) 924-9386.
Support group
The Hospice of Baton Rouge is offering a six-week HOPE Grief Support Group at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evenings beginning July 24 at the Ochsner Medical Center chapel, 17000 Medical Center Drive.
There is no cost to participate. For more information or to register, call (225) 767-4673.