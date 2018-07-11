Musical snakes

Fairwood Branch Library’s musical snakes storycraft for ages 4 to 8 begins at 4 p.m. Thursday in the meeting room.

Listen to two books, then make a swirly snake from a paper plate and watercolor paint. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

To register, call (225) 924-9386.

Movie night

Enjoy an evening of free family entertainment downtown at Movie Night BR on Thursday .

Activities for children begin at 7 p.m. at City Hall Plaza’s Crest Stage, 200 St. Louis St., followed by a showing of “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs” at 8 p.m.

Summer movie

The Main Library’s Children’s Storytime area will show “Big Hero 6” for children at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Friday. All children younger than 9 must be accompanied by an adult. For group registration, call (225) 231-3760.

Meet the author

Jones Creek Regional Branch Library welcomes local author, life coach and entrepreneur Shenetha Ramsey from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Ramsey will discuss her works and sign copies of her books.

Rocket ride

Rockets are the focus of a story and craft at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Jones Creek Regional Branch Library.

Children ages 2 to 5 will listen to a story and rhymes about rockets, then make a rocket ship art project. Participation is limited to 15 children.

To register, call (225) 756-1160.

‘Frozen’ sing-along

It’s winter in July at Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, where a sing-along to Disney’s “Frozen” begins at 6 p.m. Monday.

Children of all ages are welcome and may wear appropriate costumes. All children younger than 9 must be accompanied by an adult.

To register, call (225) 756-1160.

Craft night

Jones Creek Regional Branch Library’s Adult Crafts 2Go from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday features fun crafts with furnished materials.

To register, call (225) 756-1150.

World of Percussion

Curtis Pierre presents “The World of Percussion” at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fairwood Branch Library.

The interactive musical program for children ages 4 to 11 traces the origin of African drumming and demonstrates techniques from Ghana, Senegal, Guinea, Mali, Jamaica, Brazil, Cuba and Japan.

To register, call (225) 924-9386.

CD art

Old CDs and puff paint become funky art pieces in the hands of teens from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Fairwood Branch Library.

Cool Careers

The Main Library is accepting registration for Wednesday’s Cool Careers session on aviation technology. It’s from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in large conference room 102.

A panel of experts will cover careers in aviation and space with teens and young adults interested in exploring new career paths.

To register, visit bit.ly/2MTxQn3.

Meet a miniature horse

Knox, the miniature horse, and his owner visit Fairwood Branch Library at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Participation is limited to 30 children ages 4 to 11. No groups are allowed.

To register, call (225) 924-9386.

Pajama storytime

A special summer pajama storytime for children ages 3 and older and their families gets underway at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Jones Creek Regional Branch Library. Storytime also includes songs and movement.

Scratch art guitars

Children ages 6 to 11 will be rocking out with a Jimi Hendrix book and a scratch art guitar ornament craft at 4 p.m. July 19 at Fairwood Branch Library. It takes place in the meeting room and ornaments will be provided.

To register, call (225) 924-9386.

Support group

The Hospice of Baton Rouge is offering a six-week HOPE Grief Support Group at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evenings beginning July 24 at the Ochsner Medical Center chapel, 17000 Medical Center Drive.

There is no cost to participate. For more information or to register, call (225) 767-4673.

