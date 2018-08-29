The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.
The information provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for Aug. 12-18.
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building/structure
15500 block of George O'Neal Road, 10:37 p.m., Aug 12
15500 block of George O'Neal Road, 12:50 p.m., Aug. 13
11500 block of Cottagecreek Road, 1:08 p.m., Aug. 17
12400 block of Jefferson Highway, 6:03 p.m., Aug. 18
Hazardous condition
6200 block of Fieldstone Avenue, 3:20 p.m., Aug. 13
Investigation
19900 block of Highland Road, 2:32 a.m., Aug. 13
12100 block of Airline Highway, 11:04 a.m., Aug. 14
8800 block of Briarwood Place, 5:13 p.m., Aug. 15
5800 block of North Shore Drive, 6:50 p.m., Aug. 15
3200 block of King Bradford Drive, 9:41 p.m., Aug. 17
4500 block of Jones Creek Road, 9:58 p.m., Aug. 18
Motor vehicle accident
8500 block of Pecue Lane, 12:24 p.m., Aug. 16
Other outside fire
9900 block of Savannah Jane Lane, 6:12 a.m., Aug. 17
9900 block of Savannah Jane Lane, 12:03 p.m., Aug. 17
Public service assistance
3700 block of Valentine Road, 12:49 a.m., Aug. 12
15100 block of Beautyberry Avenue, 7:52 a.m., Aug. 13
15500 block of George O'Neal Road, 11:31 a.m., Aug. 14
Reported building/structure fire
17300 block of Jefferson Highway, 5:39 p.m., Aug. 15
Vehicle fire response
14600 block of Village Market Street,, 5:41 a.m., Aug. 17
EMERGENCY CALLS: 19
MEDICAL CALLS: 19
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building/structure
6900 block of Commerce Circle, 1:55 a.m., Aug. 12
6900 block of Commerce Circle, 2:05 a.m., Aug. 12
10800 block of Coursey Boulevard, 1:04 p.m., Aug. 12
10200 block of Park Rowe Avenue, 9:56 a.m., Aug. 12
2900 block of Tradition Avenue, 10:13 p.m., Aug. 12
10700 block of Linkwood Court, 3:40 a.m., Aug. 13
10700 block of Linkwood Court, 7:47 a.m., Aug. 13
9100 block of Bluebonnet Centre Boulevard, 9:58 a.m., Aug. 13
6400 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 11:05 p.m., Aug. 13
19400 block of Arcadian Shores Avenue, 2:49 a.m., Aug. 14
4900 block of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, 7:24 a.m., Aug. 14
11100 block of Honore Lane, 11:30 a.m., Aug. 16
10800 block of Siegen-Holiday Circle, 4:18 p.m., Aug. 16
10400 block of Reiger Road, 6:40 p.m., Aug. 17
2900 block of Grand Way Ave., 10:17 p.m., Aug. 17
300 block of West Shady Lake Park, 11:45 a.m., Aug. 18
9300 block of Burbank Drive, 1:58 p.m., Aug. 18
Hazardous condition
11400 block of Cypress Barn Drive, 9:18 a.m., Aug. 17
Investigation
10700 block of Linkwood Court, 10:01 p.m., Aug. 12
10700 block of Linkwood Court, 10:07 p.m., Aug. 12
10300 block of Springridge Avenue, 9:13 p.m., Aug. 13
8000 block of Valencia Court, 1:39 p.m., Aug. 14
10500 block of Cal Road, 5:31 p.m., Aug. 15
14300 block of Highland Road, 6:17 p.m., Aug. 15
10600 block of Hillary Court, 4:25 p.m., Aug. 16
8100 block of John Newcombe Avenue, 4:40 p.m., Aug. 16
7800 block of Innovation Park Drive, 6:39 p.m., Aug. 17
Motor vehicle accident
1500 block of West Interstate 10, 4:34 a.m., Aug. 12
Nicholson Drive, 5:31 p.m., Aug. 12
6400 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 5:46 p.m., Aug. 12
6600 block of Siegen Lane, 1:24 p.m., Aug. 13
17600 block of Perkins Road, 6:58 p.m., Aug. 13
7100 block of Siegen Lane, 10:48 p.m., Aug. 13
200 block of West Interstate 12, 9:18 a.m., Aug. 15
8000 block of Jefferson Highway, 7:12 p.m., Aug. 15
1500 block of Gardere Lane, 6:34 a.m., Aug. 16
West Achord, 1:57 p.m., Aug. 16
1500 block of West Interstate 10, 4:57 p.m., Aug. 16
1400 block of East Interstate 10, 5:44 p.m., Aug. 16
6300 block of Siegen Lane, 8:04 a.m., Aug. 17
1300 block of East Interstate 10, 11:27 p.m., Aug. 18
Public service assistance
4300 block of Pine Ridge Drive, 7:41 p.m., Aug. 12
10700 block of McShay Avenue, 2:45 a.m., Aug. 14
10700 block of Durward Avenue, 10:51 p.m., Aug. 14
10700 block of North Great Oak Court, 9:34 p.m., Aug. 15
4400 block of Fleet Drive, 5:43 a.m., Aug. 16
10700 block of Durward Avenue, 5:22 p.m., Aug. 16
1700 block of Oakdale Drive, 7:39 p.m., Aug. 16
600 block of Woodview Court, 12:43 a.m., Aug. 17
8600 block of Jefferson Highway, 11 a.m., Aug. 17
8600 block of Coy Avenue, 12:03 a.m., Aug. 18
Reported building/structure fire
10400 block of East Springwind Court, 10:23 p.m., Aug. 12
3400 block of Cedarcrest Avenue, 6:18 a.m., Aug. 13
10700 block of Cal Road, 5:23 p.m., Aug. 15
200 block of Highlandia Drive, 6:29 p.m., Aug. 15
13300 block of South Plantation Ridge Court, 5:06 p.m., Aug. 16
10300 block of Azrok Avenue, 10:19 a.m., Aug. 17
6400 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 12:42 p.m., Aug. 18
8300 block of Siegen Lane, 9:46 p.m., Aug. 18
EMERGENCY CALLS: 59
MEDICAL CALLS: 63
RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE
Fire alarm in building/structure
3200 block of Gilbert Drive, 2:33 p.m., Aug. 15
2100 block of Buckland Way, 6:25 p.m., Aug. 15
4100 block of East Lake Sherwood Avenue, 8:48 p.m., Aug. 16
3300 block of Partridge Lane, 6:43 a.m., Aug. 18
Investigation
12400 block of Coursey Boulevard, 6:46 p.m., Aug. 15
Public service assistance
2400 block of East Contour Drive, 6:04 p.m., Aug. 18
Reported building/structure fire
500 block of Castle Kirk Drive, 6:03 p.m., Aug. 15
EMERGENCY CALLS: 7
MEDICAL CALLS: 1