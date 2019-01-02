The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.
The information provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for Dec. 9 to Dec. 15.
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
17200 Block of Jefferson Highway, 9:37 a.m., Dec. 11
15400 Block of Altus Avenue, 6:22 a.m., Dec. 14
Investigation
South Harrell's Ferry Road, 5:53 a.m., Dec. 11
15600 Block of Tiger Bend Road, 10:35 p.m., Dec. 13
10000 Block of Savannah Jane Lane, 1:51 p.m., Dec. 15
5500 Block of Bluewater Drive, 7:22 p.m., Dec. 15
Motor vehicle accident
18000 Block of Lake Indigo Avenue, 6:02 p.m., Dec. 10
17200 Block of Jefferson Highway,4:57 p.m., Dec. 10
16300 Block of Jefferson Highway, 9:36 a.m., Dec. 12
East Old Perkins Road, 6 p.m., Dec. 15
Public service assistance
15500 Block of Springwood Avenue, 8:28 p.m., Dec. 11
22900 Block of Hoo Shoo Too Road, 9:33 a.m., Dec. 13
5000 Block of Lost Oak Drive, 4:39 p.m., Dec. 13
16300 Block of Columns Way, 9:51 p.m., Dec. 13
16300 Block of Columns Way, 7:03 a.m., Dec. 14
Reported building or structure fire
8900 Block of Lake Hollow Drive, 8:26 p.m., Dec. 12
12900 Block of Jefferson Highway, 4:53 p.m., Dec. 13
8900 Block of Glenfield Drive, 8:27 a.m., Dec. 15
Vehicle fire response
9600 Block of Antioch Road, 4:23 a.m., Dec. 10
EMERGENCY CALLS: 19
MEDICAL CALLS: 30
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
11100 Block of Honore Lane, 6:42 a.m., Dec. 9
12300 Block of Perkins Road, 7:27 a.m., Dec. 9
1900 Block of McQuaid Drive, 12:19 p.m., Dec. 9
10200 Block of The Grove Boulevard, 7:28 p.m., Dec. 10
19000 Block of Pinnacle Avenue, 8:21 p.m., Dec. 10
10300 Block of Springdale Boulevard, 3:32 a.m., Dec. 11
7000 Block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 7:10 a.m., Dec. 11
5600 Block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 8:41 a.m., Dec. 11
5600 Block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 8:45 a.m. Dec. 11
5600 Block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 11:34 a.m., Dec. 11
11500 Block of Coursey Boulevard, 4:15 p.m., Dec. 11
10400 Block of North Mall Drive, 3:32 a.m., Dec. 12
11100 Block of Roy Emerson Drive, 10:51 a.m., Dec. 12
7600 Block of Lew Hoad Avenue, 4:52 p.m., Dec. 12
10400 Block of North Mall Drive, 10:20 a.m., Dec. 13
8000 Block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 11:48 a.m., Dec. 13
7000 Block of Siegen Lane, 4:58 a.m., Dec. 14
7000 Block of Siegen Lane, 4:57 a.m., Dec. 15
6800 Block of Siegen Lane, 12:31 p.m., Dec. 15
8500 Block of United Plaza Boulevard, 1:45 p.m., Dec. 15
400 Block of Highland Crossing Drive, 3:33 p.m., Dec. 15
10300 Block of North Mall Drive, 3:39 p.m., Dec. 15
Hazardous condition
14400 Block of Town Drive, 10:30 p.m., Dec. 9
Investigation
7700 Block of Innovation Park Drive, 3:31 p.m., Dec. 10
1800 Block of Mullen Drive, 6 p.m., Dec. 10
5600 Block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 8:49 a.m., Dec. 11
13200 Block of Honey Drive, 7:57 p.m., Dec. 11
Burbank Drive, 11:21 p.m., Dec. 14
Lock-in at vehicle or building
18400 Block of Highland Road, 2:03 p.m., Dec. 14
Motor vehicle accident
Perkins Road, 2:22 a.m., Dec. 9
10500 Block of Reiger Road, 9:01 p.m., Dec. 10
Airline Highway, 12:01 a.m., Dec. 11
1300 Block of East I-10 Frontage Road, 7:54 a.m., Dec. 11
9600 Block of Siegen Lane, 6:19 p.m., Dec. 11
East Interstate 12, 5:06 a.m., Dec. 12
1100 Block of Barkley Drive, 3:15 p.m., Dec. 12
10800 Block of Airline Highway, 3:48 p.m., Dec. 13
Siegen Lane, 5:12 a.m., Dec. 13
Perkins Road, 7:41 a.m., Dec. 13
Burbank Drive, 7:52 a.m., Dec. 13
East Interstate 10, 12:11 p.m. , Dec. 13
3300 Block of Essen Lane, 1:54 p.m., Dec. 13
Highland Road, 9 p.m., Dec. 13
Pecue Lane, 7:38 a.m. , Dec. 14
Airline Highway, 9:54 a.m., Dec. 14
11000 Block of Airline Highway, 3:23 p.m., Dec. 14
Burbank Drive, 5:48 p.m., Dec. 14
Nicholson Drive, 6:45 p.m., Dec. 14
8300 Block of Siegen Lane, 10:40 p.m., Dec. 14
Burbank Drive, 11:09 p.m., Dec. 14
700 Block of L'Auberge Avenue, 9:55 p.m., Dec. 15
Bluebonnet Boulevard, 11:19 p.m., Dec. 15
Other call for assistance
1500 Block of Seaboard Drive, 4:44 p.m., Dec. 13
Other outside fire
1500 Block of East Interstate 10, 12:36 p.m., Dec. 9
Public service assistance
8200 Block of YMCA Plaza Boulevard, 4:42 a.m., Dec. 9
8200 Block of YMCA Plaza Boulevard, 6:14 a.m., Dec. 9
8600 Block of Jefferson Highway, 5:21 a.m., Dec. 9
James Town Court, 2:56 a.m., Dec. 10
10600 Block of Glenstone Court, 5:44 p.m., Dec. 10
8600 Block of Jefferson Highway, 8:25 a.m., Dec. 11
8600 Block of Jefferson Highway, 2:07 p.m., Dec. 11
10600 Block of Glenstone Court, 7:20 p.m., Dec. 11
8600 Block of Jefferson Highway, 9:37 p.m., Dec. 11
12500 Block of Kentmere Avenue, 7:19 a.m., Dec. 12
8200 Block of YMCA Plaza Boulevard, 5:57 p.m., Dec. 12
2000 Block of Oakcliff Drive, 4:57 a.m., Dec. 13
1200 Block of Woodhue Drive, 6:08 p.m., Dec. 13
11100 Block of Airline Highway, 6:16 p.m., Dec. 13
7800 Block of John Newcombe Avenue, 12:51 p.m., Dec. 14
8600 Block of Jefferson Highway, 8 p.m., Dec. 14
1600 Block of Ruelle de Grace Drive, 3:56 p.m., Dec. 15
Reported building or structure fire
5100 Block of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, 10:59 p.m., Dec. 12
8300 Block of Bayou Fountain Avenue, 11:50 p.m., Dec. 13
Rupture or explosion (no fire)
19200 Block of Bellerive Court, 8:25 p.m., Dec. 14
Vehicle fire response
Perkins Road, 7:39 p.m., Dec. 10
1400 Block of East Interstate 10, 8:39 a.m., Dec. 11
EMERGENCY CALLS: 76
MEDICAL CALLS: 81
RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE
Fire alarm in building or structure
8000 Block of Old Hammond Highway, 1:10 p.m., Dec. 12
13500 Block of Buckley Avenue, 5:44 p.m., Dec. 15
Investigation
8900 Block of Jefferson Highway, 6:17 a.m., Dec. 9
Reported building or structure fire
9100 Block of Oxford Place Drive, 7:14 a.m., Dec. 9
Millerville Road, 2:44 p.m., Dec. 10
8900 Block of Kingcrest Park, 8:25 a.m., Dec. 12
EMERGENCY CALLS: 6
RESPONSES IN THE EAST SIDE DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
400 Block of Nancy Drive, 3:29 p.m., Dec. 10
EMERGENCY CALL: 1