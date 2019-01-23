The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.
The information provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for Jan 6-12, 2019.
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT,
Fire alarm in building or structure
16200 block of Woodland Trail Boulevard, 12:44 p.m., Jan. 8
18200 block of East Petroleum Drive, 10:58 a.m., Jan. 10
9600 block of Antioch Road, 11:52 a.m., Jan. 10
14400 block of Airline Highway, 6:52 p.m., Jan. 10
9800 block of Redman Lake Road, 11:09 p.m., Jan. 10
9300 block of Falling Oak Drive, 1:39 a.m., Jan. 11
Hazardous condition
3500 block of Valentine Road, 7:43 a.m., Jan. 6
3600 block of Valentine Road, 7:56 a.m., Jan. 8
Investigation
7400 block of Pennhill Drive, 9:37 p.m., Jan. 9
9600 block of Antioch Road, 12:10 p.m., Jan. 10
19200 block of Bengal Court, 5:42 a.m., Jan. 11
Motor vehicle accident
17400 block of Jefferson Highway, 10:21 p.m., Jan. 8
East Achord Road, 9:30 p.m., Jan. 9
Other call for assistance
13100 block of Legacy Court, 7:11 p.m., Jan. 12
Public service assistance
23300 block of Hoo Shoo Too Road, 5:05 p.m., Jan. 9
23300 block of Hoo Shoo Too Road, 8:06 p.m., Jan. 10
5600 block of Macbeth Drive, 12:52 a.m., Jan. 12
Reported building or structure fire
5200 block of Berryville Court, 1:42 a.m., Jan. 11
Rupture or explosion, no fire
17400 block of Lake Iris Avenue, 2:15 a.m., Jan. 6
Special rescue response
10400 block of Airline Highway, 1:20 p.m., Jan. 7
EMERGENCY CALLS: 20
MEDICAL CALLS: 21
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in a building or structure
18100 block of Highland Market Drive, 7:04 a.m., Jan. 6
10700 block of Cane River Drive, 10:17 a.m., Jan. 6
12100 block of North Oak Hills Parkway, 1:43 p.m., Jan. 7
4500 block of East Essen Heights Court, 7:10 p.m., Jan. 7
19100 block of South Augusta Drive, 7:53 p.m., Jan. 7
12800 block of King Wall Court, 7:27 p.m., Jan. 8
7800 block of Innovation Park Drive, 2:14 p.m., Jan. 9
14100 block of Buccaneer Avenue, 4:37 p.m., Jan. 9
11100 block of Roy Emerson Drive, 2:32 a.m., Jan. 10
6800 block of Siegen Lane, 12:22 a.m., Jan. 11
9900 block of Glerma Avenue, 7:03 a.m., Jan. 11
18200 block of East Petroleum Drive, 8:17 a.m., Jan. 11
10300 block of Springdale Boulevard, 2:03 p.m., Jan. 11
7900 block of Essen Park Avenue, 11:45 a.m., Jan. 12
8500 block of Jefferson Highway, 7:46 p.m., Jan. 12
Hazardous condition
Telesmar Avenue, 1:02 p.m., Jan. 11
Investigation
Siegen Lane, 1:51 p.m., Jan. 8
7400 block of Siegen Lane, 4:31 p.m., Jan. 8
7700 block of Innovation Park Drive, 5:32 p.m., Jan. 8
17800 block of Highland Road, 9:29 p.m., Jan. 10
6500 block of Siegen Lane, 9:56 p.m., Jan. 10
1500 block of Gardere Lane, 9:52 p.m., Jan. 11
700 block of Wheatsheaf Drive, 4:29 p.m., Jan. 12
Emergency medical response
18200 block of Highland Road, 1:33 p.m., Jan. 10
Lock-in at vehicle or building
16500 block of South Fulwar Skipwith Road, 9:53 a.m., Jan. 7
Motor vehicle accident
1500 block of West Interstate 10, 12:12 a.m. , Jan. 6
12400 block of Burbank Drive, 2:10 a.m., Jan. 6
Bluebonnet Boulevard, 10:04 p.m., Jan. 6
4300 block of Jefferson Woods Drive, 10:55 p.m., Jan. 7
8900 block of Old Hammond Highway, 1:36 p.m., Jan. 10
14000 block of Highland Road, 6:45 a.m., Jan. 11
West Interstate 10, 8:21 a.m., Jan. 12
East Interstate 10, 12:13 p.m., Jan. 12
Floynell Drive, 1:08 p.m., Jan. 12
Public service assistance
5100 block of Mancuso Lane, 12:01 a.m., Jan. 6
8600 block of Jefferson Highway, 7:46 a.m., Jan. 6
8600 block of Jefferson Highway, 9:01 p.m., Jan. 6
12100 block of Oak Haven Avenue, 4:46 a.m., Jan. 7
1300 block of Knollhaven Drive, 11:02 p.m., Jan. 7
13800 block of Chalmette Avenue, 2:59 p.m., Jan. 7
1700 block of Port Drive, 6:28 p.m., Jan. 7
8600 block of Jefferson Highway, 11:34 p.m., Jan. 7
5400 block of Essen Lane, 11:45 a.m., Jan. 8
Perkins Road, 7:39 p.m., Jan. 8
100 block of West Greens Drive, 1:24 a.m., Jan. 9
10300 block of Westwood Avenue, 3:52 a.m., Jan. 11
1700 block of Stafford Drive, 11:28 a.m., Jan. 11
Siegen Lane, 12:02 p.m., Jan. 12
9500 block of Creekview Drive, 3:10 p.m., Jan. 12
Reported building or structure fire
17900 block of Pecan Shadows Drive, 2:06 p.m., Jan. 9
9900 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 7:51 a.m., Jan. 10
13600 block of Chalmette Avenue, 9:36 p.m., Jan. 12
Special rescue response
4100 block of Jefferson Woods Drive, 1:51 p.m., Jan. 7
Vehicle fire response
10000 block of Perkins Rowe Avenue, 12:34 p.m., Jan. 11
EMERGENCY CALLS: 52
MEDICAL CALLS: 71
RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE
Fire alarm in building or structure
3500 block of North Bahin Court, 7:09 p.m., Jan.6
7700 block of Hennessy Boulevard, 2:55 p.m., Jan. 8
7600 block of Old Hammond Highway, 7:38 p.m., Jan. 8
Motor vehicle accident
9500 block of Old Hammond Highway, 2:58 p.m., Jan. 9
10300 block of Airline Highway, 3:45 p.m., Jan. 9
Reported building or structure fire
100 block of Hammatt Drive, 6:46 p.m., Jan. 11
EMERGENCY CALLS: 6
MEDICAL CALLS: 8
RESPONSES IN THE EAST SIDE DISTRICT
Reported building or structure fire
2400 block of North Stevendale Road, 7:13 a.m., Jan. 12
EMERGENCY CALL: 1