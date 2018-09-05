The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.
The information provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for Aug. 19-25.
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building/structure
13200 Block of Airline Highway 1:20 p.m., Aug. 20
18500 Block of Lake Tulip Avenue 9:42 a.m., Aug. 21
11200 Block of Coursey Boulevard 11:19 p.m., Aug. 23
8300 Block of Baringer Foreman Road 2:50 p.m., Aug. 25
Hazardous condition
4900 Block of Pine Hill Drive 6:12 p.m., Aug. 24
Investigation
20400 Block of Highland Road 6:26 a.m., Aug. 20
4900 Block of Jones Creek Road 4:45 p.m., Aug. 21
18000 Block of Glen Park Drive 7:03 p.m., Aug. 23
15900 Block of Tiger Bend Road 10:58 a.m., Aug. 25
Motor vehicle accident
17800 Block of East Old Perkins Road 9:37 p.m., Aug. 21
10600 Block of Baringer Foreman Road 7:34 a.m., Aug. 22
Public service assistance
5100 Block of Jones Creek Road 1:53 p.m., Aug. 20
5400 Block of Hickory Ridge Boulevard 10:07 p.m., Aug. 21
5400 Block of Hickory Ridge Boulevard 6:59 p.m., Aug. 23
5400 Block of Hickory Ridge Boulevard 4:45 a.m., Aug. 25
Vehicle fire response
15100 Block of Cocodrie Avenue 7:43 a.m., Aug. 24
EMERGENCY CALLS: 16
MEDICAL CALLS: 27
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building/structure
6700 Block of Siegen Lane, 8:23 a.m., Aug. 19
10800 Block of Siegen-Holiday Circle, 1:21 p.m., Aug. 19
8000 Block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 2:04 p.m., Aug. 19
10000 Block of Burbank Drive, 4:08 p.m., Aug. 19
1900 Block of McQuaid Drive, 4:46 p.m., Aug. 19
14400 Block of Perkins Road, 10:36 p.m., Aug. 19
8500 Block of Barnett Drive, 8:55 a.m., Aug. 20
4900 Block of Essen Lane, 12:40 p.m., Aug. 20
10700 Block of North Mall Drive, 9:49 a.m., Aug. 22
7800 Block of St. George Drive 12:59:p.m., Aug. 22
10900 Block of Siegen-Holiday Circle, 1:33 p.m., Aug. 22
4500 Block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 9:42 a.m., Aug. 23
9300 Block of Burbank Drive, 5:43 a.m., Aug. 25
17800 Block of Crossing View Court, 10:52 a.m., Aug. 25
8000 Block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 4:50 p.m., Aug. 25
Hazardous condition
11600 Block of Nicholson Drive, 12:38 p.m., Aug. 21
4600 Block of Essen Lane, 5:13 p.m., Aug. 24
Investigation
8000 Block of Margaret Ann Drive, 5:22 p.m., Aug. 20
9200 Block of Pecan Tree Drive, 9:11 a.m., Aug. 21
8800 Block of GSRI Avenue, 4:26 p.m., Aug. 25
14400 Block of Memorial Tower Drive, 4:36 p.m., Aug. 25
Vehicle or building lock-in
900 Block of Ridgepoint Court, 11:32 a.m., Aug. 23
Motor vehicle accident
8900 Block of Siegen Extension, 1:42 p.m., Aug. 19
9000 Block of Summa Avenue, 9:25 a.m., Aug. 20
1500 Block of East Interstate 10, 9:22 a.m., Aug. 21
West Interstate 12, 7:58 p.m., Aug. 21
10600 Block of North Mall Drive, 10:46 p.m., Aug. 21
1600 Block of East Interstate 10, 9:32 p.m., Aug. 21
Baringer Foreman Road, 4:12 p.m., Aug. 22
East Interstate 12, 4:12 p.m., Aug. 23
8700 Block of Summa Avenue, 10:58 p.m., Aug. 23
1500 Block of West Interstate 10, 11:07 p.m., Aug. 24
3300 Block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 1:56 p.m., Aug. 25
Public service assistance
1800 Block of General Taylor Avenue, 8:37 a.m., Aug. 19
8600 Block of Jefferson Highway, 9:20 p.m., Aug. 20
1200 Block of Fulwar Skipwith Road, 6:09 p.m., Aug. 22
9300 Block of Pascagoula Drive, 10:02 p.m., Aug. 22
700 Block of Wheatsheaf Drive, 9:14 p.m., Aug. 22
10200 Block of Tanwood Avenue, 10:41 p.m., Aug. 22
7000 Block of Myrtle Bluff Drive, 12:52 p.m., Aug. 24
8800 Block of Pascagoula Drive, 4:52 p.m., Aug. 25
Reported building or structure fire
5400 Block of Hidden Ridge Lane, 12:30 a.m., Aug. 19
8400 Block of Bayou Fountain Avenue, 7:02 p.m., Aug. 21
8700 Block of Summa Avenue, 4:19 a.m., Aug. 23
10400 Block of Burbank Drive, 6:58 a.m., Aug. 24
Vehicle fire response
17600 Block of Highland Road, 4:28 a.m., Aug. 24
EMERGENCY CALLS: 46
MEDICAL CALLS: 55
RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE
Fire alarm in building/structure
11800 Block of Wentling Avenue, 4:17 p.m., Aug. 20
3000 Block of Fairway Drive, 5:06 p.m. Aug. 21
2700 Block of Windrush Way, 9:42 p.m., Aug. 22
Motor vehicle accident
400 Block of East Interstate 12, 6:39 p.m., Aug. 19
Other call for assistance
8100 Block of Jefferson Highway, 3:49 a.m., Aug. 19
EMERGENCY CALLS: 5
MEDICAL CALLS: 1