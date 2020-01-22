The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.
The information below provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for Jan. 5-11:
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
4400 block of Jones Creek Road, 10:02 a.m., Jan. 6
17400 block of Belle Helene Drive, 5:50 p.m., Jan. 6
12900 block of Jefferson Highway, 12:17 p.m., Jan. 7
13600 block of Coursey Boulevard, 3:28 p.m., Jan. 7
5600 block of Ardmore Drive, 12:03 p.m., Jan. 8
10900 block of Airline Highway, 1:07 p.m., Jan. 8
17700 block of Glen Club Avenue, 7:20 p.m., Jan. 8
11600 block of Sherwood Forest Court, 3:33 p.m., Jan. 9
11600 block of Sherwood Forest Court, 4:12 p.m., Jan. 9
4400 block of Jones Creek Road, 8:51 a.m., Jan. 11
Investigation
17800 block of Waterloo Drive, 8:27 p.m., Jan. 9
5300 block of Hunters Park Avenue, 7:40 p.m., Jan. 10
Motor vehicle accident
000 block of Jones Creek Road, 5:35 p.m., Jan. 6
000 block of Coursey Boulevard, 8:01 p.m., Jan. 9
15400 block of Airline Highway, 7:51 a.m., Jan. 10
000 block of Profit Avenue, 5:18 p.m., Jan. 10
19100 block of Jefferson Highway, 8:42 p.m., Jan. 10
Other call for assistance
14400 block of Airline Highway, 9:25 a.m., Jan. 7
Outside trash or Dumpster fire
7900 block of Tiger Bend Road, 3:25 p.m., Jan. 9
Public service assistance
15900 block of Chickamauga Avenue, 12:58 p.m., Jan. 6
15900 block of Chantilly Avenue, 7:12 p.m., Jan. 6
5200 block of Richmond Drive, 12:59 p.m., Jan. 8
9100 block of Smoke Rock Drive, 6:32 a.m., Jan. 9
6600 block of Jones Creek Road, 3:59 p.m., Jan. 9
18400 block of Lake Iris Avenue, 6:13 p.m., Jan. 10
Reported building or structure fire
6900 block of Siegen Lane, 12:29 a.m., Jan. 9
EMERGENCY CALLS: 26
MEDICAL CALLS: 27
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in a building or structure
4800 block of Cottage Hill Drive, 5:07 p.m., Jan. 5
9300 block of Siegen Lane, 9:59 a.m., Jan. 6
10500 block of Mall Drive, 1:59 p.m., Jan. 7
500 block of Villaridge Drive, 5:54 p.m., Jan. 7
6400 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 9:42 a.m., Jan. 9
6500 block of Achord Road, 7:33 a.m., Jan. 10
10700 block of Industriplex Boulevard, 9:09 a.m., Jan. 11
9300 block of Siegen Lane, 10:06 a.m., Jan. 11
8500 block of Jefferson Highway, 1:22 p.m., Jan. 11
8400 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 1:55 p.m., Jan. 11
Investigation
10300 block of Mall Drive, 8:21 a.m., Jan. 5
10900 block of Perkins Road, 1:46 p.m., Jan. 6
7900 block of Settler's Circle, 3:46 p.m., Jan. 6
10700 block of South Mall Drive, 2:59 p.m., Jan. 8
7200 block of Cypress Lakes Apartment Boulevard, 9:23 p.m., Jan. 11
Lock-in at vehicle or building
10100 block of Jefferson Highway, 3:55 p.m., Jan. 7
Motor vehicle accident
Gardere Lane, 6:10 a.m., Jan. 5
7900 block of River Road, 5:39 p.m., Jan. 5
Bluebonnet Boulevard, 5:41 p.m., Jan. 5
12400 block of Burbank Drive, 7:44 a.m., Jan. 6
300 block of Shady Lake Parkway, 5:12 a.m., Jan. 8
7800 block of Capital Court, 4:44 p.m., Jan. 8
Arnold Lane, 3:47 p.m., Jan. 9
West Interstate 10, 8:37 p.m., Jan. 9
Nicholson Drive, 2:22 a.m., Jan. 10
Innovation Park Drive, 6:33 a.m., Jan. 10
East Interstate 10, 9:45 a.m., Jan. 11
Outside grass, brush or woods fire
8400 block of Cypress Point Court, 9:58 p.m., Jan. 11
Public service assistance
9500 block of Creekview Drive, 5:20 a.m., Jan. 5
10700 block of Durward Avenue, 12:10 p.m., Jan. 6
10400 block of Springcrest Drive, 12:02 a.m., Jan. 7
10400 block of Springcrest Drive, 4:58 a.m., Jan. 7
2700 block of Plaza Drive, 4:05 p.m., Jan. 7
5300 block of Blair Lane, 5:04 p.m., Jan. 7
8500 block of Jefferson Highway, 5:40 a.m., Jan. 8
12100 block of Oak Haven Avenue, 10:03 p.m., Jan. 10
Reported building or structure fire
9700 block of Jefferson Highway, 9:57 a.m., Jan. 5
13200 block of Perkins Road, 10:37 a.m., Jan. 10
4300 block of Rue De Belle Amie, 4:36 p.m., Jan. 11
EMERGENCY CALLS: 39
MEDICAL CALLS: 74
RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE
Fire alarm in building or structure
9000 block of Highland Road, 1:05 a.m., Jan. 7
2900 block of Carmen Drive, 11:45 a.m., Jan. 8
7000 block of Commerce Circle, 7:07 p.m., Jan. 10
2400 block of Cameo Court, 12:43 p.m., Jan. 11
Hazardous condition
15900 block of East Interstate 10, 2:31 p.m., Jan. 5
Investigation
9400 block of Interline Avenue, 10:20 a.m., Jan. 8
Motor vehicle accident
11600 block of Coursey Boulevard, 2:36 p.m., Jan. 9
300 block of West Interstate 12, 9:08 a.m., Jan. 11
Outside trash or Dumpster fire
3200 block of Drusilla Lane, 9:45 p.m., Jan. 10
3200 block of Drusilla Lane, 3:09 p.m., Jan. 11
Vehicle fire response
9400 block of Interline Avenue, 12:50 p.m., Jan. 6
EMERGENCY CALLS: 11
MEDICAL CALLS: 6
RESPONSES IN THE PRAIRIEVILLE DISTRICT
Motor vehicle accident
16800 block of East Interstate 10, 3:39 p.m., Jan. 7
EMERGENCY CALL: 1