The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.
The information provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for Feb. 17-23, 2019.
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
5400 block of Foxridge Drive, 12:51 a.m., Feb. 17
10100 block of South Vignes Road, 6:48 p.m., Feb. 17
100 block of Woman's Way, 9:09 a.m., Feb. 21
Investigation
17800 block of East Sugar Mill Drive, 9:23 p.m., Feb. 19
18000 block of Lake Iris Avenue, 10:16 p.m., Feb. 20
16500 block of Antioch Court, 9:27 p.m., Feb. 21
Motor vehicle accident
Nicholson Drive, 4:38 a.m., Feb. 17
Hickory Ridge Boulevard, 5:04 p.m., Feb. 20
Hoo Shoo Too Road, 10:20 p.m., Feb. 20
22300 block of Hoo Shoo Too Road, 6:56 a.m., Feb. 23
5100 block of Jones Creek Road, 12:41 p.m., Feb. 23
Outside grass, brush or woods fire
5100 block of Kennesaw Drive, 11:17 a.m., Feb. 17
Outside trash or Dumpster fire
10100 block of Elliot Road, 10:49 p.m., Feb. 17
Public service assistance
5400 block of Hickory Ridge Boulevard, 7:58 a.m., Feb. 17
6100 block of Snowden Drive, 8:43 p.m., Feb. 18
11600 block of Airline Highway, 9:36 p.m., Feb. 19
6400 block of Snowden Drive, 7:10 a.m., Feb. 20
26400 block of Kendalwood Road, 8:51 a.m., Feb. 21
26400 block of Kendalwood Road, 11:31 a.m., Feb. 21
19300 block of Hoo Shoo Too Road, 8:06 p.m., Feb. 21
Reported building or structure fire
17800 block of Waterloo Drive, 8 p.m., Feb. 21
13600 block of Timberridge Avenue, 2:56 p.m., Feb. 23
EMERGENCY CALLS: 22
MEDICAL CALLS:30
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in a building or structure
3100 block of Brentwood Drive, 8:59 a.m., Feb. 19
6000 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 10:09 a.m., Feb. 19
1800 block of Denver Drive, 11:17 a.m., Feb. 20
7400 block of Corporate Boulevard, 11:44 a.m., Feb. 20
10300 block of North Mall Drive, 2:11 p.m., Feb. 20
4800 block of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, 7:52 a.m., Feb. 20
7900 block of Essen Park Avenue, 11:12 a.m., Feb. 21
8400 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 1:13 p.m., Feb. 21
8000 block of Seville Court, 6:34 p.m., Feb. 21
7900 block of Essen Park Avenue, 2:41 p.m., Feb. 22
Hazardous condition
10900 Block of North Mall Drive, 6:08 a.m., Feb. 22
Motor vehicle accident
2400 block of Gardere Lane, 3:43 a.m., Feb. 17
6300 block of Burbank Drive, 6:59 a.m., Feb. 17
1500 block of East Interstate 10, 2:16 a.m., Feb. 20
1700 block of Gardere Lane, 7:45 a.m., Feb. 21
Burbank Drive, 8:18 a.m., Feb. 22
East Interstate 10, 9:08 a.m., Feb. 22
Nicholson Drive, 8:51 p.m., Feb. 22
Bluebonnet Boulevard, 3 a.m., Feb. 23
6400 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 6:23 p.m., Feb. 23
1400 block of West Interstate 10, 9:25 p.m., Feb. 23
Public service assistance
8200 block of YMCA Plaza Boulevard, 1:47 a.m., Feb. 18
5500 block of Loranger Drive, 10:39 p.m., Feb. 18
5300 block of Blair Lane, 7:04 a.m., Feb. 19
2100 block of General Beauregard Avenue, 10:56 a.m., Feb. 20
James Town Court, 11:21 a.m., Feb. 22
5300 block of Blair Lane, 3:17 p.m., Feb. 22
8400 block of Bayou Fountain Avenue, 3:45 p.m., Feb. 22
1200 block of Barkley Drive, 12:19 p.m., Feb. 23
8600 block of Jefferson Highway, 4:52 p.m., Feb. 23
3100 block of Nicholson Lake Drive, 11:47 p.m., Feb. 23
Reported building or structure fire
2200 block of Springlake Drive, 2:16 p.m., Feb. 22
Vehicle fire response
1700 Block of Gardere Lane, 4:47 p.m., Feb. 18
EMERGENCY CALLS: 33
MEDICAL CALLS: 78
RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE
Fire alarm in building or structure
15300 block of Jack Henry Drive, 9:18 p.m., Feb. 18
4300 block of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, 11:20 a.m., Feb. 20
4300 block of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, 4:11 p.m., Feb. 20
3400 block of Woodland Ridge Boulevard, 7:08 p.m., Feb. 21
8300 block of Constantin Boulevard, 7:45 p.m., Feb. 21
2700 block of Millerville Road, 11:03 p.m., Feb. 22
7300 block of Picardy Avenue, 10:06 a.m., Feb. 23
Lock-in at vehicle or building
6400 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 5:27 p.m., Feb. 23
EMERGENCY CALLS: 8
MEDICAL CALLS: 2
RESPONSES IN THE EAST SIDE DISTRICT
Reported building or structure fire
14800 block of Old Hammond Highway, 12:44 a.m., Feb. 20
EMERGENCY CALL: 1