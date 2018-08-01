The Shenandoah Estates' crime prevention district plans to further expand its network of security cameras as well as send residents a letter on safety with the funds that remain not yet allocated for 2018.

The majority of the more than $131,000 yearly budget collected by a voter-approved tax for the Shenandoah Estates Crime Prevention and Improvement District is dedicated for extra-duty East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy patrols — about $75,000 — and the local board has chosen to direct the almost $33,000 of uncommitted funds into the camera and letter initiatives.

"It is your subdivision; it is the money we get from you to spend on your behalf," said district Treasurer Fred Godwin at the July 17 board meeting. He said their goal is to keep the crime at its current "low level."

Residents at the meeting were overwhelmingly in support of the measures, especially after board members explained that their already installed security cameras helped solve the July 2 armed robbery in the neighborhood.

"The cameras have proven to be very useful," said Tom Hirschey, the district security representative. He said within 20 hours of the robbery — where a man armed with a gun jumped out of a vehicle, approached someone exercising on Chikamauga Avenue and demanded their valuables — deputies had arrested one of the suspects and issued warrants for the other two. A second suspect has since been arrested, and a warrant remains out for the third, said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks.

According to the warrants for the suspects, after the armed robbery, "cameras in the neighborhood were checked and produced a vehicle matching the description, displaying a (licence) plate." Deputies were able to use that license plate to determine who had been driving the car at the of the incident, the warrants say.

While Hirschey said he has never known another such armed robbery to occur in the subdivision, he said the cameras are a way to keep deterring any such crime. Hirschey said the new cameras they plan to install this year would monitor three entrances into the subdivision that are currently without surveillance. The price of those new cameras is not final, pending which camera contract the board chooses.

The crime district board plans to spend about $3,000 to send out the safety letter to all residents, choosing to send out a message separate from the Homeowners Association newsletter. Godwin said its important to show that they are a separate governmental body from the Homeowners Association.

"It's a good place," said district chairman Chester Welch. "We need to keep it that way."

The next Shenandoah Crime Prevention and Improvement District meeting will be Sept. 18.