The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline HighWay, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline HighWay, while the other is south and west of Airline HighWay.
The information provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for Sept. 16-22.
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
15300 Block of George O'Neal Road, 11:38 a.m., Sept. 18
Hazardous condition
20100 Block of Sanibel Avenue, 11:01 a.m., Sept. 19
Investigation
5900 Block of Wildflower Road, 3:28 a.m., Sept. 16
12700 Block of Airline Highway, 9:48 p.m., Sept. 18
16900 Block of Highland Club Avenue, 6:53 p.m., Sept. 19
17900 Block of Creek Hollow Road, 5:46 p.m., Sept. 22
Lock-in, vehicle or building
18000 Block of East Old Perkins Road, 1:59 p.m., Sept. 21
100 Block of Woman's Way, 6:46 p.m., Sept. 21
Motor vehicle accident
Airline Highway, 12:05 p.m., Sept. 17
O'Neal Lane, 6:42 p.m., Sept. 18
Public service assistance
8500 Block of Glenfield Drive, 2:04 a.m., Sept. 16
13500 Block of Timberridge Avenue, 3:48 p.m., Sept. 17
7300 Block of Director Drive, 6:28 p.m., Sept. 17
18700 Block of West Lake Terrace Drive, 3:03 p.m., Sept. 20
5400 Block of Springwater Drive, 11:18 a.m., Sept. 22
Reported building or structure fire
17600 Block of Beckfield Avenue, 6:52 p.m., Sept. 19
8600 Block of Highcrest Drive, 4:43 p.m., Sept. 22
Vehicle fire response
6300 Block of Quinn Drive, 2:06 p.m., Sept. 19
EMERGENCY CALLS: 18
MEDICAL CALLS: 34
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
18200 Block of Highland Road, 10:33 p.m., Sept. 16
8500 Block of Summa Avenue, 1:07 a.m., Sept. 17
11100 Block of Roy Emerson Drive, 9:18 a.m., Sept. 18
10200 Block of Park Rowe Avenue, 7:51 p.m., Sept. 18
10300 Block of Coursey Boulevard, 8:27 p.m., Sept. 18
10200 Block of Creek Bend Avenue, 9:51 p.m., Sept. 18
8000 Block of Pennth Avenue, 10:51 p.m., Sept. 18
10400 Block of North Mall Drive, 1:13 a.m., Sept. 20
10700 Block of Oakley Trace Drive, 8:25 a.m., Sept. 21
7900 Block of South River Road, 9:03 a.m., Sept. 21
11100 Block of Roy Emerson Drive, 10:41 a.m., Sept. 21
400 Block of Ben Hur Road, 1:34 p.m., Sept. 21
10300 Block of South Mall Drive, 5:03 p.m., Sept. 22
Hazardous condition
2200 Block of Gardere Lane, 8:26 p.m., Sept. 17
8900 Block of GSRI Avenue, 2:30 p.m., Sept. 18
Investigation
1700 Block of Mast Drive, 7:43 a.m., Sept. 16
11600 Block of Coursey Boulevard, 9:07 a.m., Sept. 18
10800 Block of North Shoreline Avenue, 7:50 p.m., Sept. 18
10500 Block of Shoreline Drive, 11:19 p.m., Sept. 18
4500 Block of North Downing Drive, 11:44 a.m., Sept. 20
15200 Block of Campanile Court, 5:52 p.m., Sept. 20
9800 Block of Jefferson Highway, 6:18 a.m., Sept. 22
Motor vehicle accident
1400 Block of West Interstate 10, 2:31 a.m., Sept. 16
12900 Block of Burbank Drive, 3:20 a.m., Sept. 16
1300 Block of West Interstate 10, 7:31 a.m., Sept. 16
Siegen Lane, 6:05 a.m., Sept. 18
Nicholson Drive, 5:01 p.m., Sept. 18
Seigen Avenue, 8:38 p.m., Sept. 18
4100 Block of Arnold Lane, 8:37 p.m., Sept. 21
Perkins Road, 9:23 p.m., Sept. 21
East Interstate 10, 11:35 a.m., Sept. 22
Outside trash or dumpster fire
3500 Block of Drusilla Drive, 2:17 p.m., Sept. 18
Public service assistance
1800 Block of General Taylor Avenue, 12:42 a.m., Sept. 18
12500 Block of Perkins Road, 6:39 p.m., Sept. 18
12700 Block of Magnolia Chase Road, 5 a.m., Sept. 19
18200 Block of Grand Cypress Creek Court, 5:32 a.m., Sept. 19
8600 Block of Coy Avenue, 2:56 a.m., Sept. 20
Reported building or structure fire
2500 Block of Gardere Lane, 7:59 a.m., Sept. 18
4200 Block of Cedarcrest Avenue, 12:34 p.m., Sept. 19
8000 Block of Ned Avenue, 8:18 a.m., Sept. 21
Vehicle fire response
Siegen Lane, 9:34 p.m., Sept. 17
West Interstate 10, 5:42 a.m., Sept. 22
EMERGENCY CALLS: 42
MEDICAL CALLS: 75
RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE
Fire alarm in building or other structure
7600 Block of Jefferson Highway, 6:13 p.m., Sept. 16
7400 Block of Corporate Boulevard, 1:32 p.m., Sept. 17
3200 Block of Woodland Ridge Boulevard, 1:32 p.m., Sept. 17
2400 Block of Weldwood Drive, 3:08 p.m., Sept. 20
8500 Block of Picardy Avenue, 10:16 p.m., Sept. 20
11800 Block of Wentling Avenue, 9:36 a.m., Sept. 22
12700 Block of Country Ridge Avenue, 9:38 a.m., Sept. 22
EMERGENCY CALLS: 7
MEDICAL CALLS: 4
RESPONSES IN EAST SIDE DISTRICT
Reported building or structure fire
18600 Block of Lake Harbour Avenue, 2:45 p.m., Sept. 18
1200 Block of Boreas Drive, 10:41 p.m., Sept. 20
EMERGENCY CALLS: 2