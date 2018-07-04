Summer movie
The Main Library’s Children’s Storytime area will show “The Little Mermaid” for children at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Friday. All children younger than 9 must be accompanied by an adult. For group registration, call (225) 231-3760.
Music therapy
Peoples Health is offering a music therapy lecture with Carly Carrone at 3:15 p.m. Friday at Lake Sherwood Village, 4101 Plaza Tower drive. Registration begins at 2:45 p.m.
Participation in this free lecture is limited to eight people. To make a reservation, call (800) 561-4127 or visit peopleshealth.com/wellness.
Music together
Local teacher and professional violinist Dr. Sonia Feres-Lloyd presents a music and movement class for infants to age 5 at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Fairwood Branch Library.
Children must be accompanied by an adult. Groups are not allowed. To register, call (225) 924-9386.
Tour of Italy
Adults aching for adventure but unable to afford a vacation can take a virtual tour of Italy at Fairwood Branch Library from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in meeting room 2.
Playmakers
Playmakers of Baton Rouge’s summer tour of “Rock of Pages” visits Jones Creek Regional Branch Library at 2:30 p.m. Monday.
The story of Griffin and Kate’s adventure through books is for children ages 4 to 11. Kids younger than 9 must be accompanied by an adult.
Say cheese
Children ages 5 to 11 can learn to make cheese at 2:30 p.m. Monday at Fairwood Branch Library, where LSU Extension Service’s Chuck Boeneke will give a live demonstration in the meeting room.
Groups are limited to 15 children and must register by calling (225) 924-9386.
Kindness Rocks
Jones Creek Regional Branch Library’s new Kindness Rocks group for adults meets from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday. Participants will be decorating rocks with inspiring messages to be shared in doctor’s offices, waiting rooms and other areas around the city.
Cool Careers
The Main Library is accepting registration for Wednesday’s Cool Careers session on animal science. It’s from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in large conference room 102.
A panel of experts will cover careers that work with animals with teens and young adults interested in exploring new career paths.
To register, visit bit.ly/2N46Vpw.
World of Percussion
Curtis Pierre presents “The World of Percussion” at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Jones Creek Regional Branch Library.
The interactive musical program for children ages 4 to 11 traces the origin of African drumming and demonstrates techniques from Ghana, Senegal, Guinea, Mali, Jamaica, Brazil, Cuba and Japan.
To register, call (225) 756-1160.
Tiny tech talk
In preparation for East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s Mini Maker Faire, the Main Library is holding a series of educational talks featuring technology educational professionals.
The guest speaker at the first talk, at 3 p.m. Wednesday in large conference room 102, is Dr. Feng Chen, a professor in the LSU Division of Computer Sciences and Engineering.
Movie at the Lagoon
Wristbands are on sale for BREC’s Movie at the Lagoon at 7 p.m. July 14 at Liberty Lagoon. Cost is $10 per person.
People should bring beach towels or blankets to watch Disney's "Coco." Limited concessions will be sold.
Purchase wristbands at the guest services window from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday or beginning at 10 a.m. July 14.