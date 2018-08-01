Vaudeville at LCI
Five performing acts take the stage from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway. Also featured are hors d’ouevres, cocktails and a three-course meal with paired adult beverages by BRQ Restaurant and Bacon and Fig.
Tickets are $70 at bit.ly/2LVaQEr.
Film camp premiere
Films created by teens during the Main Library’s NOVAC Film Camp will debut at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the library’s large meeting room.
The premiere includes popcorn and an award ceremony for the teens who completed the film program.
Friends & Family Luau
BREC invites people with disabilities and their family and friends to a Friends & Family Luau at Liberty Lagoon from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
The evening of music, snacks, swimming and fun is provided through a partnership with Families Helping Families of Greater Baton Rouge. All participants must have a wristband to enter and must bring a swimsuit and towel. Cost is $8 per person.
For more information or to buy a wristband, call (225) 216-7474.
Finding family
Learn how advances in DNA science and genetic genealogy aid in the search for missing family members during a workshop at the Main Library. It’s from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday in the Main Library’s technology lab. Library staff with experience in adoption resources will share techniques and resources to aid in research.
B is for bus
Buses are the base of a story and craft for children ages 4 to 6 at Jones Creek Regional Branch Library at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Listen to bus stories and songs, then make a school bus picture out of the letter B.
To register, call (225) 756-1160.
Pickleball
Play pickleball, a sport combining badminton, tennis and table tennis, at local BREC parks. The sport is appropriate for any age. Cost is $5 per month or $60 per year.
CEDAR RIDGE AVENUE PARK: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Tuesday and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Sunday
ANTIOCH BOULEVARD PARK: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Wednesday
KATHY DRIVE PARK: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Wednesday
Blood drive
Help save a life by participating in a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at BREC’s main office at Milton J. Womack Park, 6201 Florida Blvd.
United Blood Systems’ donor bus will be parked outside the office. All donors will receive a free T-shirt and can redeem a $25 Darden Restaurants gift card on the reward website and a chance to win a vacation valued at $6,000.
To register as a donor, visit bloodhero.com and use the sponsor code BREC.