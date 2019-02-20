The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.
The information provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for Feb. 3-9, 2019.
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
9400 block of Falling Oak Drive, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4
17600 block of Christophers Crossing Drive, 4:02 p.m. Feb. 8
10100 block of Chestnut Drive, 8:58 p.m. Feb. 8
12800 block of Jefferson Highway, 5:02 p.m., Feb. 9
13500 block of Windy Ridge Avenue, 7:16 p.m., Feb. 9
Hazardous condition
18000 block of East Old Perkins Road, 9:14 a.m., Feb. 7
Investigation
7300 block of Briarplace Drive, 5:15 p.m., Feb. 7
3300 block of Brookmeade Drive, 7:07 p.m., Feb. 9
Lock-in at vehicle or building
18900 block of Beaujolaes Avenue, 4:20 p.m., Feb. 6
Outside grass, brush or woods fire
16400 block of Doyle Road, 9:14 a.m., Feb. 4
15500 block of Confederate Avenue, 6:11 p.m., Feb. 4
Public service assistance
16000 block of Shenandoah Avenue, 10:31 a.m., Feb. 4
26200 block of Kendalwood Road, 7:04 a.m., Feb. 5
11200 block of Cloverland Avenue, 6:49 p.m., Feb. 7
Reported building or structure fire
15000 block of Market Street, 7:29 p.m., Feb. 5
7600 block of Antioch Road, 4:05 p.m., Feb. 8
EMERGENCY CALLS: 16
MEDICAL CALLS: 44
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in a building or structure
6200 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 3:37 p.m,, Feb. 3
10300 block of North Mall Drive, 6:14 p.m., Feb. 3
3800 block of Essen Lane, 10:19 a.m., Feb. 4
11200 block of Reiger Road, 11:06 a.m., Feb. 4
4200 block of Jefferson Woods Drive, 4:04 p.m., Feb. 4
8500 block of Justin Avenue, 3:13 p.m., Feb. 5
8600 block of Anselmo Lane, 6:24 p.m., Feb. 6
8000 block of Seville Court, 8:25 p.m., Feb. 6
8000 block of Innovation Park Drive, 6:43 p.m., Feb. 7
4300 block of Rue de Belle Amie Street, 1:31 a.m., Feb. 8
4800 block of Mancuso Lane, 6:41 a.m., Feb. 8
4800 block of Mancuso Lane, 7:09 a.m., Feb. 8
1200 block of Elvin Drive, 8:03 p.m., Feb. 8
7000 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 9:51 p.m., Feb. 8
6800 block of Siegen Lane, 4:09 a.m., Feb. 9
1200 block of Elvin Drive, 11:19 a.m., Feb. 9
Lock-in at vehicle or building
8200 block of Governor Drive, 5:20 p.m., Feb. 7
Motor vehicle accident
1600 block of Gardere Lane, 1:55 p.m., Feb. 3
Oakdale Drive, 11:35 a.m., Feb. 5
12500 block of Perkins Road, 4:23 p.m., Feb. 8
9900 block of Perkins Road, 5:02 p.m., Feb. 8
1500 block of West Interstate 10, 11:54 p.m., Feb. 8
1300 block of West Interstate 10, 11:50 p.m., Feb. 9
Outside grass, brush or woods fire
10300 block of South Mall Drive, 5:34 p.m., Feb. 8
Outside trash or dumpster fire
7200 block of Lanes End Drive, 6:46 p.m., Feb. 7
Public service assistance
800 block of Gardere Lane, 12:48 p.m., Feb. 3
10500 block of Ridgebrook Avenue, 10:52 a.m., Feb. 5
8900 block of Jefferson Highway, 11:11 a.m., Feb. 5
1400 block of Twisted Oak Lane, 4:19 p.m., Feb. 5
10700 block of Durward Avenue, 5:33 p.m., Feb. 5
9300 block of Pascagoula Drive, 11:17 p.m., Feb. 5
9300 block of Pascagoula Drive, 1:27 a.m., Feb. 6
1900 block of Potwin Drive, 7:44 a.m., Feb. 6
1400 block of Barkley Drive, 5:31 p.m., Feb. 6
1600 block of Rue Crozat Street, 9:02 p.m., Feb. 6
9300 block of Pascagoula Drive, 7:46 p.m., Feb. 7
8600 block of Jefferson Highway, 1:05 p.m., Feb. 8
9300 block of Pascagoula Drive, 9:27 p.m., Feb. 8
9200 block of Jefferson Highway, 5:57 a.m., Feb. 6
Reported building or structure fire
1700 block of Port Drive, 1:34 p.m., Feb. 3
10500 block of Reiger Road, 12:53 p.m., Feb. 7
3300 block of Toulon Drive, 1:27 a.m., Feb. 9
Vehicle fire response
Bluebonnet Boulevard, 10:10 a.m., Feb. 6
EMERGENCY CALLS: 43
MEDICAL CALLS: 70
RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE
Fire alarm in building or structure
15100 block of South Harrell's Ferry Road, 2:49 p.m., Feb. 4,
2400 block of Weldwood Drive, 6:56 a.m., Feb. 6
2900 block of Carmen Drive, 6:20 p.m., Feb. 7
Reported building or structure fire
2700 block of Millerville Road, 9:18 a.m., Feb. 9
RESPONSES IN THE EAST SIDE DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
1600 block of O'Neal Lane, 7:45 a.m., Feb. 9
EMERGENCY CALL: 1