BigWigs gala
Come one, come all to BigWigs Under the Big Top at 7 p.m. Thursday at L’Auberge Casino and Hotel. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
The fundraiser for Susan G. Komen Baton Rouge features 15 notable community members wearing pink wigs and participating in an online giving campaign through Aug. 17. There’s also a cash bar, a buffet, midway games, circus performers, entertainment and an auction.
Cost is $30 per person and includes three midway game passes. Additional game passes are $10 per ticket. Dress code is business fun to circus chic.
For tickets, visit komenbatonrouge.org or call (225) 615-8740.
Family Game Night
Thursday is Family Game Night at Fairwood Branch Library, with classic family board games in the meeting room from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Enjoy Scrabble, Uno, Clue and more. All ages are welcome, though children must be accompanied by an adult.
Summer movie
The Main Library’s Children’s Storytime area will show “The Wizard of Oz” for children at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Friday. All children younger than 9 must be accompanied by an adult. For group registration, call (225) 231-3760.
Under-the-sea fun
Submarines are the focus of a story and craft for children ages 2 to 5 at Jones Creek Regional Library at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Listen to a story and cool submarine facts, then make a submarine toy.
Registration is limited to 20 children. Call (225) 756-1160.
Résumé seminar
The Main Library Career Center’s Lynnette Lee leads a résumé-writing seminar in the library’s Technology Lab from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. To register, visit bit.ly/2mjMIQG.
Christmas in July
Fairwood Branch Library is celebrating Christmas in July at 11 a.m. Saturday with a holiday story and a paper plate tambourine craft. Participation is limited to children ages 6 to 10. No groups are allowed. To register, call (225) 924-9386.
Summer reading parties
As the summer months wind down, library summer reading programs also draw to a close. Several parties are planned to celebrate the end of summer reading. Children and teens should bring their reading logs.
A teen music movie party with snacks is at Fairwood Branch Library from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Children’s parties for ages 3 and older are from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fairwood and Wednesday at Jones Creek Regional Branch Library. The parties includes games, a spacewalk, a clown, prizes, refreshments and more. Groups must register at Fairwood by calling (225) 924-9386.
Soul of the South
Learn about the upcoming Soul of the South collection with a representative from the Louisiana State Museum at Capitol Park. The discussion begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Main Library’s large conference room 102.
The collection will go on exhibit later this year at the Louisiana State Museum.