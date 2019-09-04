The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.
The information below provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for Aug. 11-17.
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
4800 block of Pine Hill Drive, 8:33 a.m., Aug. 13
6600 block of Exchequer Drive, 9:11 a.m., Aug. 13
11200 block of Coursey Boulevard, 10:22 a.m., Aug. 14
4800 block of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, 9:01 a.m., Aug. 15
Investigation
5600 block of Summer Lake Drive, 9:13 p.m., Aug. 11
16500 block of Antioch Court, 2:42 p.m., Aug. 13
15100 block of Wax Myrtle Avenue, 5:44 p.m., Aug. 14
16800 block of Appomattox Avenue, 3:35 a.m., Aug. 15
4100 block of Country Hill Drive, 2:13 p.m., Aug. 16
Lock-in at vehicle or building
3300 block of King Bradford Drive, 12:37 a.m., Aug. 11
13000 block of Coursey Boulevard, 5:12 p.m., Aug. 16
Motor vehicle accident
2000 block of West Interstate 12, 9:29 p.m., Aug. 11
Airline Highway, 4:23 p.m., Aug. 14
Jefferson Highway, 2:03 p.m., Aug. 17
Other call for assistance
3400 block of Woodland Ridge Boulevard, 12:55 p.m., Aug. 11
Public service assistance
14100 block of Airline Highway 3:11 a.m., Aug. 11
5200 block of Richmond Drive, 12:34 a.m., Aug. 12
3300 block of Millbrook Drive, 6:15 a.m., Aug. 12
15500 block of Springwood Avenue, 12:24 p.m., Aug. 13
3700 block of Valentine Road, 4:36 p.m., Aug. 13
5200 block of Canterdale Avenue, 12:29 a.m., Aug. 14
5400 block of Hickory Ridge Boulevard, 7:55 a.m., Aug. 14
26400 block of Kendalwood Road, 10:42 a.m., Aug. 14
3600 block of Courtney Elizabeth Drive, 12:36 a.m., Aug. 15
8300 block of Pecue Lane, 1:12 p.m., Aug. 15
3600 block of Courtney Elizabeth Drive, 12:47 p.m., Aug. 16
8600 block of Highcrest Drive, 12:49 p.m., Aug. 16
Reported building or structure fire
13600 block of Tiger Bend Road, 6:43 p.m., Aug. 17
EMERGENCY CALLS: 29
MEDICAL CALLS: 34
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in a building or structure
11500 block of Coursey Boulevard, 10:07 a.m., Aug. 11
9300 block of Oxford Place Drive, 1:30 p.m., Aug. 11
6700 block of Siegen Lane, 4:13 p.m., Aug. 11
12000 block of Oakwilde Avenue, 9:28 a.m., Aug. 12
8500 block of Trailwood Drive, 2:17 p.m., Aug. 12
19400 block of South Muirfield Circle 7 p.m., Aug. 12
10600 block of Oak Bend Drive, 7:09 p.m., Aug. 12
8500 block of Trailwood Drive, 9:36 a.m., Aug. 13
11100 block of Honore Lane, 10:44 a.m., Aug. 13
10500 block of South Mall Drive, 11:46 a.m., Aug. 13
11100 block of Honore Lane, 6:43 p.m., Aug. 13
9500 block of Burbank Drive, 6:47 p.m., Aug. 13
6800 block of Siegen Lane, 10:05 a.m., Aug. 14
2900 block of Tradition Avenue, 12:59 p.m., Aug. 14
3000 block of Grand Field Avenue, 1:03 p.m., Aug. 14
5000 block of Mancuso Lane, 3:49 p.m., Aug. 14
18600 block of Santa Maria Drive, 4:44 p.m., Aug. 14
18600 block of Santa Maria Drive, 5:06 p.m., Aug. 14
18500 block of South Mission Hills Avenue, 5:31 p.m., Aug. 14
9300 block of Mall of Louisiana Boulevard, 3:05 a.m., Aug. 15
700 block of Wheatsheaf Drive, 8:54 a.m., Aug. 15
900 block of Shadow Bluff Drive, 9:13: a.m., Aug. 15
10200 block of Perkins Road, 1:39 p.m., Aug. 15
10300 block of North Mall Drive, 2:39 p.m., Aug. 15
8600 block of United Plaza Boulevard, 3:02 p.m., Aug. 15
10100 block of Perkins Road, 3:06 a.m., Aug. 16
200 block of Highlandia Drive, 10:16 a.m., Aug. 16
18400 block of Boulevard Louisiane, 4:15 p.m., Aug. 16
6800 block of Siegen Lane, 9:12 a.m., Aug. 17
10700 block of Reiger Road, 2:19 p.m., Aug. 17
Hazardous condition
7100 block of Siegen Lane, 10:47 p.m., Aug. 13
7100 block of Siegen Lane, 4:13 a.m., Aug. 14
4500 block of Essen Lane, 1:41 p.m., Aug. 15
Investigation
9400 block of Burbank Drive, 4:08 p.m., Aug. 12
5300 block of Telesmar Avenue, 4:41 p.m., Aug. 12
1500 block of Jasper Avenue, 10:23 p.m., Aug. 12
6800 block of Siegen Lane, 10:46 a.m., Aug. 14
9300 block of Mall of Louisiana Boulevard, 3:34 a.m., Aug. 15
7100 block of Village Maison Court, 11:07 a.m., Aug. 17
10500 block of North Oak Hills Parkway, 12:29 p.m., Aug. 17
South Kenilworth Park, 4:13 p.m., Aug. 17
Lock-in at vehicle or building
Summa Avenue, 1:29 p.m., Aug. 12
Motor vehicle accident
Siegen Lane, 5:20 p.m., Aug. 11
9100 block of Jefferson Highway, 5:48 p.m., Aug. 12
Jefferson Highway, 7:11 p.m., Aug. 12
1200 block of West Interstate 10, 10:01 a.m., Aug. 13
Highland Road, 7:41 p.m., Aug. 13
8600 block of Siegen Lane, 11:57 a.m., Aug. 14
100 block of Jean Lafitte Avenue, 11:22 a.m., Aug. 16
12500 block of Perkins Road, 3:46 p.m., Aug. 16
1300 block of West Interstate 10, 7:35 a.m., Aug. 17
Burbank Drive, 11:47 p.m., Aug. 17
Outside grass, brush or woods fire
8100 block of Innovation Park Drive, 7:36 p.m., Aug. 12
Outside trash or Dumpster fire
9900 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 6:40 a.m., Aug. 13
5000 block of Loranger Drive, 12:03 p.m., Aug. 16
Public service assistance
7000 block of Siegen Lane, 6:26 p.m., Aug. 13
7500 block of Meadow Park Avenue, 8:38 p.m., Aug. 13
600 block of East Majestic Oaks Place, 1:11 p.m., Aug. 14
8500 block of Jefferson Highway, 6:01 a.m., Aug. 16
17800 block of Crossing Boulevard, 11:40 p.m., Aug. 16
Reported building or structure fire
8000 block of Summa Avenue, 9:07 p.m., Aug. 11
8900 block of GSRI Avenue, 10:49 p.m., Aug. 11
8000 block of Cheniere Avenue, 2:18 p.m., Aug. 14
1800 block of City Farm Drive, 12:59 p.m., Aug. 16
14100 block of Memorial Tower Drive, 10:01 p.m., Aug. 16
8800 block of Pecan Tree Drive, 8:41 p.m., Aug. 17
Vehicle fire response
1600 block of East Interstate 10, 1:05 p.m., Aug. 14
1300 block of West Interstate 10, 7:18 p.m., Aug. 17
EMERGENCY CALLS: 68
MEDICAL CALLS: 72
RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE
Fire alarm in a building or structure
12100 block of Parkmeadow Avenue, 5:11 p.m., Aug. 13
12100 block of Parkmeadow Avenue, 11:25 a.m., Aug. 14
11800 block of Jefferson Highway, 2:50 a.m., Aug. 15
Motor vehicle accident
Airline Highway, 8:37 a.m., Aug. 12
EMERGENCY CALLS: 4
MEDICAL CALLS: 2