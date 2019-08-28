The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.
The information below provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for Aug. 4-10.
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
5900 block of Fort Sumpter Drive, 2:59 p.m., Aug. 4
14400 block of Airline Highway, 12:18 p.m., Aug. 5
3700 block of Jones Creek Road, 3:19 a.m., Aug. 7
8700 block of Round Oak Drive, 1:39 a.m., Aug. 10
Hazardous condition
19200 block of Hoo Shoo Too Road, 10:26 a.m., Aug. 10
Investigation
8100 block of Antioch Road, 8:55 p.m., Aug. 5
16000 block of Shenandoah Avenue, 2:41 p.m., Aug. 7
South Tiger Bend Road, 8:26 a.m., Aug. 8
16300 block of Round Rock Court, 12:07 p.m., Aug. 9
19200 block of Chardonnay Avenue, 4:46 p.m., Aug. 9
Motor vehicle accident
Jones Creek Road, 8:32 p.m., Aug. 7
8100 block of Antioch Road, 3:57 p.m., Aug. 9
South Harrell's Ferry Road, 9:14 p.m., Aug. 9
Outside trash or dumpster fire
6300 block of Muir Street, 9:35 p.m., Aug. 6
Public service assistance
15900 block of Chickamauga Avenue, 7:29 a.m., Aug. 4
15600 block of Seven Pines Avenue, 4:06 p.m., Aug. 6
5000 block of Cumberland Cove Drive, 5:57 p.m., Aug. 6
7600 block of Oakmount Drive, 8:40 p.m., Aug. 8
15700 block of Chickamauga Avenue, 11:29 a.m., Aug. 9
15500 block of Springwood Avenue, 6:05 a.m., Aug. 10
Reported building or structure fire
11100 block of Talton Avenue, 5:20 a.m., Aug. 5
EMERGENCY CALLS: 22
MEDICAL CALLS: 22
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in a building or structure
15300 block of Jefferson Highway, 3:19 p.m., Aug. 9
9300 block of Siegen Lane, 12:14 p.m., Aug. 5
5500 block of Reitz Avenue, 3:41 p.m., Aug. 5
11100 block of Roy Emerson Drive, 8:14 a.m., Aug. 6
700 block of Highlandia Drive, 2:22 p.m., Aug. 6
6200 block of Siegen Extension 1:18 a.m., Aug. 7
1000 block of East Tom Stokes Court, 8:24 a.m., Aug. 8
8500 block of Summa Avenue, 10:10 a.m., Aug. 8
7000 block of Kodiak Drive, 10:45 a.m., Aug. 8
3800 block of Essen Lane, 2:08 p.m., Aug. 8
2800 block of Westfork Drive, 3:14 a.m., Aug. 9
9000 block of Summa Avenue, 2:09 p.m., Aug. 9
7000 block of Commerce Circle, 7:35 p.m., Aug. 9
7000 block of Commerce Circle, 9:31 p.m., Aug. 9
Investigation
10200 block of Siegen Lane, 9:09 a.m., Aug. 4
9400 block of Gail Drive, 10:44 a.m., Aug. 7
9300 block of Burbank Drive, 1:04 p.m., Aug. 7
3100 block of Longleaf Court, 12:15 p.m., Aug. 10
2700 block of Donald Drive, 1:58 p.m., Aug. 10
Lock-in at vehicle or building
6800 block of Siegen Lane, 10:23 a.m., Aug. 10
Motor vehicle accident
Highland Road, 4:09 p.m., Aug. 5
Nicholson Drive, 12:25 p.m., Aug. 6
Airline Highway, 5:07 p.m., Aug. 6
9000 block of Metairie Drive, 1:32 a.m., Aug. 7
East Interstate 10, 2:41 p.m., Aug. 7
Peck Drive, 1:57 p.m., Aug. 8
Nicholson Drive, 5:24 p.m., Aug. 8
1300 block of Meridian Drive, 3:21 a.m., Aug. 9
Other call for assistance
1400 block of East Interstate 10, 6:31 a.m., Aug. 4
Outside grass, brush or woods fire
East Interstate 10, 7:52 p.m., Aug. 10
Public service assistance
8200 block of YMCA Plaza Boulevard, 1:40 p.m., Aug. 6
8200 block of YMCA Plaza Boulevard, 2:28 a.m., Aug. 7
9600 block of Jefferson Highway, 5:08 p.m., Aug. 7
5900 block of Glen Cove Drive, 6:27 p.m., Aug. 7
9500 block of Creekview Drive, 10:38 p.m., Aug. 7
8200 block of YMCA Plaza Boulevard, 5:34 a.m., Aug. 9
1700 block of Stafford Drive, 3:37 p.m., Aug. 9
8600 block of Jefferson Highway, 4:35 a.m., Aug. 10
Vehicle fire response
5700 block of Siegen Lane, 9:40 a.m., Aug. 8
East Interstate 10, 4 a.m., Aug. 9
Drusilla Lane, 4:43 p.m., Aug. 9
EMERGENCY CALLS: 41
MEDICAL CALLS: 63
RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE
Fire alarm in a building or structure
7900 block of Office Park Boulevard, 7:01 p.m., Aug. 9
Lock-in at vehicle or building
11500 block of Coursey Boulevard, 11:48 a.m., Aug. 8
Reported building or structure fire
3400 block of Drusilla Lane, 3:20 p.m., Aug. 10
16400 block of South Harrell's Ferry Road, 2:46 a.m., Aug. 9
EMERGENCY CALLS: 4
MEDICAL CALL: 1
RESPONSES IN ASCENSION PARISH
Motor vehicle accident
2000 block of East Interstate 10, 4:11 p.m., Aug. 6
EMERGENCY CALL: 1