The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.
The information below provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for Aug. 18-24.
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
9400 block of Lake Forest Drive, 5:44 p.m., Aug. 19
13600 block of Coursey Boulevard, 9:54 p.m., Aug. 19
8900 block of South Tiger Bend Road, 1:35 p.m., Aug. 22
9800 block of Redman Lake Road, 4:05 a.m., Aug. 23
10000 block of Old World Drive, 12:27 p.m., Aug. 23
Investigation
6000 block of Fleetwood Drive, 7:03 p.m., Aug. 18
17200 block of Jefferson Highway, 7:29 p.m., Aug. 21
Motor vehicle accident
16700 block of George O'Neal Road, 8:56 a.m., Aug. 20
16500 block of George O'Neal Road, 8:43 p.m., Aug. 20
Coursey Boulevard, 11:55 a.m., Aug. 21
7900 block of Pecue Lane, 5:07 p.m., Aug. 22
17000 block of Jefferson Highway, 1:23 p.m., Aug. 24
Outside trash or dumpster fire
Tiger Bend Road, 10:21 p.m., Aug. 22
Public service assistance
16800 block of Ticonderoga Avenue, 10:28 a.m., Aug. 18
5200 block of Richmond Drive, 10:28 p.m., Aug. 21
Special rescue response
5400 block of Trent's Place, 4:03 p.m., Aug. 23
EMERGENCY CALLS: 16
MEDICAL CALLS: 44
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in a building or structure
1700 block of Seabord Drive, 4:59 a.m., Aug. 18
1300 block of Notting Hill Drive, 2:16 p.m., Aug. 18
10100 block of Perkins Rowe Avenue, 4:32 p.m., Aug. 18
6200 block of Siegen Lane, 10:35 p.m., Aug. 18
6200 block of Siegen Lane, 11:25 p.m., Aug. 18
8600 block of Anselmo Lane, 4:37 a.m., Aug. 19
11200 block of Reiger Road, 2:40 a.m., Aug. 21
10500 block of Claybrook Drive, 6:58 a.m., Aug. 21
6700 block of Siegen Lane, 9:35 a.m., Aug. 21
11000 block of North Shoreline Avenue, 2:36 p.m., Aug. 21
10000 block of Perkins Rowe Avenue, 9:08 p.m., Aug. 21
6400 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 9:28 a.m., Aug. 22
6700 block of Siegen Lane, 5:56 a.m., Aug. 23
10400 block of Springvalley Avenue, 11:29 a.m., Aug. 23
3400 block of Old Quarter Drive, 3:51 p.m., Aug. 23
19500 block of Garden Lake Court, 5:20 p.m., Aug. 23
6300 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 9:19 p.m., Aug. 23
8500 block of Summa Avenue, 9:45 p.m., Aug. 23
6700 block of Siegen Lane, 7:50 a.m., Aug. 24
6700 block of Siegen Lane, 9:25 a.m., Aug. 24
]10900 block of Hillpark Avenue, 12:56 p.m., Aug. 24
700 block of Highlandia Drive, 1:36 p.m., Aug. 24
5800 block of Siegen Lane, 2:14 p.m., Aug. 24
8300 block of Constantin Boulevard, 6:38 p.m., Aug. 24
8300 block of Constantin Boulevard, 7:36 p.m., Aug. 24
Hazardous condition
7900 block of Rod Laver Avenue, 10:53:11 a.m., Aug. 24
Investigation
1700 block of Seabord Drive, 8:12 a.m., Aug. 18
1700 block of Seabord Drive, 4:43 p.m., Aug. 18
400 block of Ben Hur Road, 12:16 p.m., Aug. 20
2200 block of Tiger Crossing Drive, 9:33 p.m., Aug. 20
10600 block of Hillmont Avenue, 3:17 p.m., Aug. 21
8600 block of Jefferson Highway, 10:37 p.m., Aug. 21
5800 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 4:19 p.m., Aug. 22
Motor vehicle accident
1400 block of West Interstate 10, 2:03 p.m., Aug. 18
1400 block of East Interstate 10, 8:41 p.m., Aug. 18
6000 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 11:13 p.m., Aug. 18
Burbank Drive, 3:14 p.m., Aug. 19
1500 block of West Interstate 10, 10:49 p.m., Aug. 19
North Reiger Road, 10:32 a.m., Aug. 21
Bluebonnet Boulevard, 12:43 p.m., Aug. 21
Burbank Drive, 8:19 p.m., Aug. 21
Nicholson Drive, 1:20 p.m., Aug. 22
6000 block of Siegen Lane, 10:39 p.m., Aug. 22
Siegen Lane, 8:45 p.m., Aug. 23
East Interstate 10, 8:57 a.m., Aug. 24
6400 block of Siegen Lane, 4:04 p.m., Aug. 24
Other call for assistance
11600 block of Coursey Boulevard, 9:49 a.m., Aug. 19
Outside trash or Dumpster fire
1700 block of Manor Oak Drive, 9:20 p.m., Aug. 19
Public service assistance
1700 block of Port Drive, 10:41 a.m., Aug. 18
1200 block of Barkley Drive, 10:56 a.m., Aug. 18
8600 block of Jefferson Highway, 9:18 p.m., Aug. 18
8500 block of Jefferson Highway, 10:22 p.m., Aug. 20
8600 block of Jefferson Highway, 2:14 a.m., Aug. 21
8600 block of Jefferson Highway, 8:30 a.m., Aug. 21
10300 block of The Grove Boulevard, 10:54 a.m., Aug. 22
8200 block of Summa Avenue, 1:36 a.m., Aug. 23
2100 block of General Cleburne Avenue, 9:28 a.m., Aug. 23
8600 block of Jefferson Highway, 9:54 a.m., Aug. 23
1700 block of Stafford Drive, 1:49 p.m., Aug. 23
7000 block of Myrtle Bluff Drive, 3:10 p.m., Aug. 23
1700 block of General Adams Avenue, 5:18 p.m., Aug. 24
Reported building or structure fire
10100 block of Perkins Rowe Avenue, 4:49 p.m., Aug. 18
Skysail Avenue, 7:38 a.m., Aug. 19
400 block of Long Meadow Drive, 6:03 p.m., Aug. 20
8700 block of Summa Avenue, 4:32 a.m., Aug. 21
8000 block of Summa Avenue, 3:26 a.m., Aug. 24
EMERGENCY CALLS: 66
MEDICAL CALLS: 88
RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE
Fire alarm in a building or structure
2400 block of Weldwood Drive, 10:20 p.m., Aug. 20
2400 block of Weldwood Drive, 11:37 p.m., Aug. 20
11800 block of Jefferson Highway, 8:05 a.m., Aug. 21
5600 block of Parkknoll Place Drive, 5:07 a.m., Aug. 23
2400 block of Weldwood Drive, 6:43 p.m., Aug. 23
Motor vehicle accident
900 block of Stoney Creek Avenue, 7:57 a.m., Aug. 20
Reported building or structure fire
14600 block of North Hidden Gates Avenue, 3:45 p.m., Aug. 19
3600 block of Lake Laberge Court, 7:24 a.m., Aug. 23
EMERGENCY CALLS: 8
MEDICAL CALLS: 3
RESPONSES IN THE EAST SIDE DISTRICT
Fire alarm in a building or structure
1600 block of O'Neal Lane, 12:38 p.m., Aug. 23
Reported building or structure fire
16400 block of North Harrell's Ferry Road, 8:44 p.m., Aug. 24
EMERGENCY CALLS: 2