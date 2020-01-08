The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.
The information below provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for Dec. 15-21:
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
21500 block of Hoo Shoo Too Road, 6:40 a.m., Dec. 20
3100 block of Jones Creek Road, 11:30 p.m., Dec. 20
Investigation
17500 block of Willow Trail Drive, 9:14 p.m., Dec. 16
7600 block of Debit Drive, 9:08 a.m., Dec. 17
19000 block of Wildlife Way Drive, 2:09 a.m., Dec. 19
Lock-in at vehicle or building
11600 block of Airline Highway, 9:26 p.m., Dec. 16
Motor vehicle accident
4900 block of Jones Creek Road, 1:36 p.m., Dec. 18
15200 block of George O'Neal Road, 4:45 p.m., Dec. 18
11400 block of Industriplex Boulevard, 10:19 a.m., Dec. 19
Elliot Road, 7:11 a.m., Dec. 21
7000 block of Rose Hill Drive, 7:27 a.m., Dec. 21
Woodridge Avenue, 4:24 p.m., Dec. 21
Public service assistance
5900 block of Hagerstown Drive, 7:23 a.m., Dec. 15
5900 block of Hagerstown Drive, 9:31 a.m., Dec. 15
3600 block of Courtney Elizabeth Drive, 10:49 a.m., Dec. 15
17000 block of General Forrest Avenue, 5:19 p.m., Dec. 15
8300 block of Pecue Lane, 5:41 p.m., Dec. 16
15100 block of Wax Myrtle Avenue, 2:16 p.m., Dec. 17
17500 block of Sweet Olive Avenue, 2:56 p.m., Dec. 17
8900 block of Foxgate Drive, 4 p.m., Dec. 19
15600 block of Seven Pines Avenue, 6:27 p.m., Dec. 19
1900 block of Mullen Drive, 1:54 a.m., Dec. 20
9100 block of Rose Place, 4:44 p.m., Dec. 20
13700 block of Briarlake Avenue, 8:15 p.m., Dec. 20
24200 block of Kendalwood Road, 5:42 a.m., Dec. 21
12400 block of Jefferson Highway, 11:58 a.m., Dec. 21
Reported building or structure fire
15000 block of Cocodrie Avenue, 2:28 p.m., Dec. 16
6100 block of Tiger Trace Avenue, 9:04 p.m., Dec. 19
6400 block of Muir Street, 6:17 p.m., Dec. 20
5000 block of Front Royal Drive, 1:29 p.m., Dec. 21
EMERGENCY CALLS: 30
MEDICAL CALLS: 31
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in a building or structure
10700 block of Industriplex Boulevard, 12:35 p.m., Dec. 15
4400 block of Floynell Drive, 10:21 a.m., Dec. 16
10900 block of Siegen-Holiday Circle, 12:42 p.m., Dec. 16
11100 block of Roy Emerson Drive, 12:57 p.m., Dec. 16
8000 block of Stonelake Village Avenue, 4:54 p.m., Dec. 16
10200 block of The Grove Boulevard, 5:06 p.m., Dec. 17
7800 block of Innovation Park Drive, 12:04 a.m., Dec. 18
13700 block of Kenner Avenue, 6:51 a.m., Dec. 18
10500 block of Coursey Boulevard, 10:19 a.m., Dec. 18
1300 block of Briarhurst Drive, 2:59 p.m., Dec. 18
11100 block of Honore Lane, 3:14 p.m., Dec. 18
8700 block of Pascagoula Drive, 1:08 a.m., Dec. 19
6300 block of Siegen Lane, 4:35 p.m., Dec. 19
Investigation
10300 block of North Mall Drive, 12:20 p.m., Dec. 16
1300 block of Rue Crozat, 7:03 p.m., Dec. 16
11500 block of Coursey Boulevard, 7:06 a.m., Dec. 17
300 block of Meadow Bend Drive, 2:17 p.m., Dec. 19
10300 block of Airline Highway, 4:58 p.m., Dec. 20
Motor vehicle accident
Bluebonnet Boulevard, 4:09 a.m., Dec. 15
10100 block of Siegen Lane,11:59 p.m., Dec. 15
500 block of Gardere Lane, 3:39 a.m., Dec. 16
East Interstate 10, 5:38 p.m., Dec. 16
Gardere Lane, 10:28 p.m., Dec. 16
8000 block of River Road, 12:12 a.m., Dec. 17
8600 block of Coy Avenue, 6:04 p.m., Dec. 17
Burbank Drive, 8:30 a.m., Dec. 18
16600 block of East Interstate 10, 6:27 p.m., Dec. 18
Jefferson Highway, 6:30 p.m., Dec. 18
Highland Road, 9:07 p.m., Dec. 18
6800 block of Siegen Lane, 12:43 p.m., Dec. 19
Drusilla Lane, 1:26 p.m., Dec. 19
West Interstate 10, 7:45 a.m., Dec. 20
East Interstate 10, 5:38 p.m., Dec. 20
2500 block of Gardere Lane, 10:05 p.m., Dec. 20
Jefferson Highway, 1:54 p.m., Dec. 21
Gardere Lane, 4:40 p.m., Dec. 21
6200 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 7:41 p.m., Dec. 21
Other call for assistance
9700 block of Jefferson Highway, 8:38 a.m., Dec. 16
10500 block of Hill Pointe Avenue, 8:38 p.m., Dec. 19
Public service assistance
1500 block of Westchester Drive, 9:48 a.m., Dec. 15
10400 block of Magnolia Lake Avenue, 9:57 a.m., Dec. 15
4500 block of South Maiden Drive, 12:22 p.m., Dec. 16
4500 block of South Maiden Drive, 2:21 p.m., Dec. 16
10700 block of Hilltree Drive, 12:54 p.m., Dec. 17
900 block of Verdun Drive, 2 p.m., Dec. 17
8200 block of Ymca Plaza Drive, 8:31 a.m., Dec. 18
17700 block of South Links Court, 10:26 a.m., Dec. 19
6900 block of Siegen Lane, 6:05 p.m., Dec. 19
7200 block of Cypress Lakes Apartment Boulevard, 4:34 a.m., Dec. 20
1200 block of Barkley Drive, 10:22 a.m., Dec. 20
Reported building or structure fire
8900 block of Siegen Lane, 2:19 a.m., Dec. 17
8700 block of Coy Avenue, 5:47 p.m., Dec. 19
Vehicle fire response
West Interstate 12, 6:10 p.m., Dec. 16
EMERGENCY CALLS: 53
MEDICAL CALLS: 74
RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE
Fire alarm in building or structure
11800 block of Parkmeadow Avenue, 11:45 a.m., Dec. 15
14900 block of Colonel Allend Court, 2:05 p.m., Dec. 17
9100 block of Bereford Drive, 6:42 a.m., Dec. 18
3200 block of Woodland Ridge Boulevard, 3:35 p.m., Dec. 18
3500 block of Drusilla Lane, 4:32 p.m., Dec. 18
11000 block of Paddock Avenue, 7:49 p.m., Dec. 19
9200 block of Interline Avenue, 9:54 a.m., Dec. 20
Investigation
9100 block of Oxford Place Drive, 7:16 p.m., Dec. 20
Motor vehicle accident
Old Hammond Highway, 6:57 p.m., Dec. 21
Public service assistance
8600 block of Jefferson Highway, 10:04 a.m., Dec. 21
7000 block of Moniteau Court, 7:19 p.m., Dec. 21
Reported building or structure fire
7600 block of Richards Drive, 10:15 p.m., Dec. 16
EMERGENCY CALLS: 12
MEDICAL CALLS: 6
RESPONSES IN THE EAST SIDE DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
1200 block of Chariot Drive, 10 p.m., Dec. 15
800 block of O'Neal Lane, 5:42 p.m., Dec. 18
14900 block of Rhonda Avenue, 6:08 a.m., Dec. 19
EMERGENCY CALLS: 3