The West Feliciana Parish School Board has honored the legacy of a parish educator, Henry Louis Hardy, who died in March at age 82.
Hardy was a 1958 graduate of John S. Dawson High School, which served Black students before the integration of parish schools. The School Board adopted a resolution honoring Hardy at its Aug. 15 meeting and presented a framed copy to his widow, Mattie Hardy, in a brief ceremony.
“I miss his infinite smile, his passion and his laughter,” School Superintendent Hollis Milton said to an assembly of relatives and members of the John S. Dawson Alumni Association and Foundation.
“He created so many legacies,” Milton said.
Hardy was a founder of the alumni group.
He is the author of the book, “Notable People of Color — St. Francisville, Louisiana,” for which the Dawson Foundation will host an 11 a.m. Aug. 26 book launch reception at the Hemingbough Cultural Center, 10101 La. 965, south of St. Francisville.
The public is invited to attend. Proceeds from the book sales will support the Dawson Foundation.
Ken Dawson, a foundation member, said Hardy was prompted to write the book about prominent West Feliciana Parish Black residents after noticing that a reference to the parish listed only one “noted” Black native, the serial killer Derrick Todd Lee.
Hardy served in the U.S. Air Force and earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Southern University and a master’s in math from Central Connecticut State University.
He also earned an advanced degree in math and administration and supervision from the University of Hartford and a doctorate in math from Temple University.
He was a professor of math at Cheyney University of Pennsylvania and Southern University of New Orleans.
“I can’t step in his shoes, but I can stand by his shoes,” his wife, Mattie, said in accepting the resolution.
“His whole thing was education, education, education,” she said.
Ken Dawson said Hardy set a standard wherever he went: “That you can do it … nothing was impossible.”
“He set a standard to make you want to grow,” Dawson added.