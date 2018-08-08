Golden Deeds expands
Get your nominations in for the Golden Deeds Award, which honors those with philanthropic service in their community.
The Inter-Civic Council of Greater Baton Rouge is enlarging the footprint from which an honoree will be chosen by adding eight parishes to the list.
The expanded pool of potential nominees isn't the only change this year. Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry is joining The Advocate as a presenting sponsor, and Paretti Jaguar-Land Rover is also coming on board as a sponsor for the awards dinner, which is Nov. 13.
Nominations are now open for the award. To receive it, a nominee must live in and have accomplished an especially notable and praiseworthy humanitarian and/or civic deed or deeds primarily in and to the benefit of the community and/or individuals in the nine-parish area: East and West Baton Rouge, Ascension, East and West Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee and St. Helena parishes. The service cannot have been performed as part of the nominee's paid job.
The deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. Aug. 31. Nominations may be emailed to ehoover@theadvocate.com or mailed to Chairman, Golden Deeds Award Committee, c/o The Advocate Marketing Department, P.O. Box 588, Baton Rouge, LA 70821.
The Golden Deed Award was established in 1942.
Decluttering tips
Local designer and personal organizer Sarah Cooper will be at the Main Library at Goodwood at 10 a.m. Saturday to offer a free seminar for adults on decluttering any space. She’ll share her insights for living a clutter-free life in an informative presentation that will cover topics like why people clutter their space, and an understanding of the obstacles that hinder getting organized.
Cooking with eggplant
Adults can join at the Jones Creek Regional Branch at 10 a.m. Saturday, for a free cooking demonstration featuring a variety of eggplant dishes with author and former cooking show host Loretta Duplantis. Attendees also will have the chance to enjoy samples. Door prizes will be awarded.
Kaleidoscope of Quilts
The Sassi Strippers Quilt Guild will be at the Jones Creek Regional Branch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, for the Kaleidoscope of Quilts public participation day for all ages. There will be quilting demonstrations, children’s activities, stuffing teddy bears for the Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital and balloting for favorite quilts. The Guild also will have their quilts on display throughout the branch during August.