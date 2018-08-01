Vaudeville at LCI
Five performing acts take the stage from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway Also featured are hors d’ouevres, cocktails and a three-course meal with paired adult beverages by BRQ Restaurant and Bacon and Fig.
Tickets are $70 at bit.ly/2LVaQEr.
Film camp premiere
Films created by teens during the Main Library’s NOVAC Film Camp will debut at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the library’s large meeting room.
The premiere includes popcorn and an award ceremony for the teens who completed the film program.
Friends & Family Luau
BREC invites people with disabilities and their family and friends to a Friends & Family Luau at Liberty Lagoon from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
The evening of music, snacks, swimming and fun is provided through a partnership with Families Helping Families of Greater Baton Rouge. All participants must have a wristband to enter and must bring a swimsuit and towel. Cost is $8 per person.
For more information or to buy a wristband, call (225) 216-7474.
Zumba Gold
Highland Road Community Park offers Zumba Gold classes for ages 50 and older at 11 a.m. every Monday and Wednesday. The aerobic program is set to Latin rhythms for an energizing fitness experience. Classes are month to month with no contracts.
Cost is $30 per month. For more information, call (225) 767-4003.
Fiction writers workshop
Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library is hosting a fiction writers workshop from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday. The small group is a friendly, safe space for fiction writers to gather, share and discuss their writing. Participants may sign up for their writings to be shared after attending at least two meetings.
To register, visit bit.ly/2NR2P3L. For more information, call (225) 763-2250.
Finding family
Learn how advances in DNA science and genetic genealogy aid in the search for missing family members during a workshop at the Main Library. It’s from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday in the Main Library’s technology lab. Library staff with experience in adoption resources will share techniques and resources to aid in research.
Blood drive
Help save a life by participating in a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at BREC’s main office at Milton J. Womack Park, 6201 Florida Blvd.
United Blood Systems’ donor bus will be parked outside the office. All donors will receive a free T-shirt and can redeem a $25 Darden Restaurants gift card on the reward website and a chance to win a vacation valued at $6,000.
To register as a donor, visit bloodhero.com and use the sponsor code BREC.