First Presbyterian hosts nativity, concert
The Foto Sisters, a Baton Rouge string and vocal trio, will present a free Christmas concert at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at First Presbyterian Church, 763 North Blvd., Baton Rouge.
Before the concert, the church will present a 30-minute live nativity performance at 7 p.m., re-enacting the birth of Jesus with appearances by Mary, Joseph, shepherds and the three wise men, along with a donkey and sheep. The performance will include dramatic readings, dancers, angels from on high and the children’s choir.
For information, call the church at (225) 387-0617.
Tiny house nation
Industry and community leaders who support the development of tiny homes to increase affordability and decrease homelessness in Baton Rouge will hold a Tiny Homes, Big Solutions seminar from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at the Lod Cook Alumni Center, 3838 W. Lakeshore Drive, Baton Rouge.
Supporters of the concept include the Capital Area Alliance for the Homeless and the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors. Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome plans to declare Nov. 29 Tiny Homes Day, and members of the East Baton Rouge Metro Council and various other government agencies plan to attend the seminar.
The keynote speaker at the seminar will be Alan Graham, who is a leader in plans to build the 27-acre Community First Village in northeast Austin, Texas, to provide affordable, permanent housing and a supportive community for men and women coming out of chronic homelessness.
The goal of Tiny Homes, Big Solutions is to educate policymakers, builders, financiers, charitable organizations and others of the possibilities for tiny homes as a solution to affordable housing and homelessness.
Tickets to the seminar are $35 at eventbrite.com. Proceeds will benefit the Capital Area Alliance for the Homeless and will go toward building a tiny homes development.
Holiday productions
Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's "The Gift of the Magi," opening Thursday, Nov. 29, and "A Christmas Carol," opening Dec. 7. Call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org for more information.