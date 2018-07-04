Summer movies
The Main Library’s Children’s Storytime area will show “The Little Mermaid” for children at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Friday. All children younger than 9 must be accompanied by an adult. For group registration, call (225) 231-3760.
Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library’s Brown Bag Movie at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday features three short films: “Dinosaur Bones,” “Let George Do It” and “Look! Look! Look!” Participation is limited to ages 3 to 11 and kids should bring a lunch.
Family bingo
Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library invites families with children ages 5 to 11 to an hour of bingo. It’s from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday in meeting room 1. Prizes will be awarded.
World of Percussion
Curtis Pierre presents “The World of Percussion” at 2:30 p.m. Monday in Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library’s meeting room 2.
The interactive musical program for children ages 4 to 11 traces the origin of African drumming and demonstrates techniques from Ghana, Senegal, Guinea, Mali, Jamaica, Brazil, Cuba and Japan.
Children younger than 9 must be accompanied by an adult. Groups must register by calling (225) 763-2260.
Tai chi time
Peoples Health is offering a tai chi class at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Southside YMCA, 8482 Perkins Road. Registration begins at 10 a.m.
Participation in this free class is limited to six people. To make a reservation, call (800) 561-4127 or visit peopleshealth.com/wellness.
Polka dot party
Polka dots are on trend at Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, where a story and craft for children ages 4 to 6 begins at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Kids will listen to two books by Eric Litwin before creating a paper doll-style garment decorated with polka dots. To register, call (225) 763-2260.
Life-sized fun
Life-sized board games and light refreshments are available to teens from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday in Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library’s meeting room 2.
Cool Careers
The Main Library is accepting registration for Wednesday’s Cool Careers session on animal science. It’s from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in large conference room 102.
A panel of experts will cover careers that work with animals with teens and young adults interested in exploring new career paths.
To register, visit bit.ly/2N46Vpw.
Tiny tech talk
In preparation for East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s Mini Maker Faire, the Main Library is holding a series of educational talks featuring technology educational professionals.
The guest speaker at the first talk, at 3 p.m. Wednesday in large conference room 102, is Dr. Feng Chen, a professor in the LSU Division of Computer Sciences and Engineering.
Catch that frog
Froggy fun is the focus of a story and craft session at 3 p.m. July 12 in Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library’s meeting room 2.
Children ages 3 to 6 will listen to two frog books, learn the song “Five Green and Speckled Frogs” and make a frog-on-a-log craft. To register, call (225) 763-2260.
Movie at the Lagoon
Wristbands are on sale for BREC’s Movie at the Lagoon at 7 p.m. July 14 at Liberty Lagoon. Cost is $10 per person.
People should bring beach towels or blankets to watch Disney's "Coco." Limited concessions will be sold.
Purchase wristbands at the guest services window from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday or beginning at 10 a.m. July 14.