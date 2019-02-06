Historian to talk about Louisiana sculptor
Historian Susan Hymel and Nancy L. Penrose will discuss the book "A Dream and a Chisel: Louisiana Sculptor Angela Gregory in Paris, 1925-1928" during a free program at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge.
Penrose is co-author of the book about the prolific artist. The program will include a reading of excerpts from the book and a question-and-answer period. Copies of the book will be sold at the program.
Angela Gregory, a New Orleans native, graduated from the Newcomb College Art School in 1925, when she sailed for Paris, where she worked with the then-highly regarded French sculptor Antoine Bourdelle. Among Gregory's most famous works are the bas-relief profiles on the Louisiana State Capitol building, sculptures on the New Orleans Criminal Court building, and the sculpted bronze statue in the French Quarter honoring Bienville, the French Canadian founder of New Orleans. She also created the restored murals that are prominently featured in The Gregory Restaurant at the Watermark Hotel in Baton Rouge.
For information on the artist and the book, visit angelagregoryart.com or call Susan Hymel at (225) 907-4087.
BRG, Williamson Eye to offer free health screenings
Baton Rouge General has teamed up with Rouses Market and Williamson Eye Center to offer a free health event, including blood pressure, body mass index and eye pressure screenings.
The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rouses Market at Juban Crossing in Denham Springs. Primary care physicians from BRG’s Livingston clinic will be on hand, and representatives from Williamson Eye Center will perform eye pressure checks. Members of the BRG Fit! team will also be on site with nutrition tips and healthy recipes.
Later this month, the BRG Fit! team will begin monthly Grocery Store Tours at area Rouses locations, starting Feb. 13 at Bluebonnet and April 24 at Juban Crossing. Led by a BRG dietitian, the tours are designed to help attendees learn to choose fresh, healthy foods while also understanding nutrition labels. The dietitians will share tips on how to meal plan, create a shopping list and prepare healthy dishes for your family with custom recipes.
Singing Valentines
Looking for a way to say "I love you" on Valentine's Day? The nonprofit Red Stick Sound is offering to send a quartet to sing to a loved love. The Valentine's Day serenade will cost $50 if preordered and $80 when ordered on Feb. 14.
To order singers, call (225) 317-9147 or visit www.redstickssouncd.org.
The Red Stick Sound is a not-for-profit organization and all proceeds will be used to help keep the public aware of four-part men's a cappella singing.