Trunk or Treat
A free Trunk or Treat event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center, 3535 Riley St., Baton Rouge.
Community members are invited to enjoy games, food, music and candy. Children's costumes are encouraged but not required.
To register to participate with a decorated trunk, contact community center director Keshala B. Jackson at (225) 389-5464 or kbjackson@brla.gov.
Attic treasures
The East Baton Rouge Parish Library is urging the community to "search your cupboard, closets, nooks and crannies" for the 18th annual Attic Treasures & Collectibles Event.
Similar to PBS' "Antiques Roadshow," residents can bring their collectibles, antiques and other treasures for an expert assessment from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
The free event drew hundreds of people last year. Visitors will see art, old toys, pottery, jewelry, rifles, war artifacts, small furniture or other items of interest and hear the story behind the pieces.
There is a limit of three items per person at the event.
Library staff will be available to demonstrate the use of the P4A Antiques Reference Database, frequently used by experts on "Antiques Roadshow" and available in-house and remotely to all patrons with an East Baton Rouge Parish Library card.
For information, call (225) 231-3740 or visit https://ebrpl.libguides.com/antiques. To learn about the library and any of its other free programs, events and resources, visit ebrpl.com.
St. Joseph's Sticker Stampede
Discounted registration is available through Nov. 3 for the St. Joseph’s Academy Sticker Stampede at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at the school, 3015 Broussard St., Baton Rouge. The event, with 10K, 5K and fun runs, will raise money for the walking trail near the recently completed Academy Student Center.
A Finisher Festival and Marketplace after the run will feature free food and beverages, live music, kids crafts and games, and shopping with local vendors.
Online registration is available through midnight on Nov. 6. Early registrants will receive a race shirt. Early registration, through Nov. 3, is $20 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. Race week registration, Nov. 4-6, is $25 for adults and $15 for children. Packet pickup and race-day registration, Nov. 9-10, is $30 for adults and $20 for children.
To register, visit www.stickerstampede.org.