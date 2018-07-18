BigWigs gala
Come one, come all to BigWigs Under the Big Top at 7 p.m. Thursday at L’Auberge Casino and Hotel. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
The fundraiser for Susan G. Komen Baton Rouge features 15 notable community members wearing pink wigs and participating in an online giving campaign through Aug. 17. There’s also a cash bar, a buffet, midway games, circus performers, entertainment and an auction.
Cost is $30 per person and includes three midway game passes. Additional game passes are $10 per ticket. Dress code is business fun to circus chic.
For tickets, visit komenbatonrouge.org or call (225) 615-8740.
Stringing along
Teens can make art with colorful string at Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. Materials will be provided.
Summer movie
The Main Library’s Children’s Storytime area will show “The Wizard of Oz” for children at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Friday. All children younger than 9 must be accompanied by an adult. For group registration, call (225) 231-3760.
Résumé seminar
The Main Library Career Center’s Lynnette Lee leads a résumé-writing seminar in the library’s Technology Lab from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. To register, visit bit.ly/2mjMIQG.
Making mosaics
Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library’s Family Time Rocks activity at 11 a.m. Saturday is mosaics. Materials will be provided. The activity is limited to children ages 4 and older and their families.
Summer reading party
As the summer months wind down, Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library’s summer reading program also draws to a close. Children can celebrate with a party in meeting room 2 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday. The party includes a spacewalk, a clown, refreshments and face painting.
Sheet music art
An hourlong craft session for teens at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library features sheet music painting. All supplies will be provided.
3-D printing
Registration is open for Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library’s 3-D printer badging class for teens, slated for 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. After completing the class, teens will be able to book the library’s Innovation Space, where the 3-D printer is located, for use on their own.
The class is for youths ages 12 and older. To register, visit bit.ly/2uwgpld.
Soul of the South
Learn about the upcoming Soul of the South collection with a representative from the Louisiana State Museum at Capitol Park. The discussion begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Main Library’s large conference room 102.
The collection will go on exhibit later this year at the Louisiana State Museum.
Makey Makey
Teens with an interest in computer coding and science are invited to learn about Makey Makey from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. July 26 at Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library. With Makey Makey, teens will use ordinary objects to create computer components.