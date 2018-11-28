BREC Extreme Sports collecting toys at challenge
BREC’s Extreme Sports Park and Toys for Tots invite all skaters, BMX riders and outdoor enthusiasts to an extreme sports challenge on Dec. 8 from noon until 4 p.m. Entry for the Toys for Tots Challenge is one unopened, unwrapped toy. Contests include highest BMX bunny hop, highest Ollie, best scooter jumps and more to come!
For more information, email program coordinator Jason Hoggatt at xsports@brec.org.
Foto Sisters to perform Christmas concert
The Foto Sisters, a Baton Rouge string and vocal trio, will present a free Christmas concert at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at First Presbyterian Church, 763 North Blvd., Baton Rouge. The phone number for the church is (225) 387-0617.
Before the concert, the church will present a 30-minute live nativity performance at 7 p.m., re-enacting the birth of Jesus with appearances by Mary, Joseph, shepherds and the three wise men, along with a donkey and sheep. The performance will include dramatic readings, dancers, angels from on high and the children’s choir.
Adelyn, Katelyn and Gaylyn Foto perform a blend of sacred, classical, cinematic and pop music styles, with a hint of Celtic. For more than 16 years, this classically-trained trio has appeared in many different venues, including churches, conferences, schools, cantatas, weddings and charity events.
Kitchen tours planned
The Junior League of Baton Rouge will be the beneficiary of a River Road Recipes tour of eight Baton Rouge kitchens from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9.
The self-guided tour will feature kitchens in the Garden District, LSU Lakes, Old Jefferson, Bocage Lakes and Country Club of Louisiana.
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 on the day of the tour. For tickets, call (225) 924-0298 or visit www.juniorleaguebr.org. For $100, participants can enjoy a VIP experience that includes brunch, limo bus transportation to all homes, a swag bag and entrance to an exclusive ninth home accessible to VIP ticket-holders only.
Proceeds from the kitchen tours will support the Junior League of Baton Rouge's mission to promote volunteerism, develop the potential of women and improve the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.