Horsing around
BREC’s Farr Park Equestrian Center will hold an open house in its indoor and outdoor arenas, 6402 River Road, from 10 a.m to noon Saturday, Oct. 20.
The free event features a petting zoo, games, prizes, barn tours, hayrides, riding demonstrations and a chance to watch Farr Park students compete in both English and Western-style competitions. The open house will precede the LSU homecoming game against Mississippi State at Tiger Stadium.
For information, call Farr Park at (225) 769-7805 or email program coordinator Forrest Richards at forrest.richards@brec.org.
'Coco' comes to the library
An animated adventure film inspired by the Mexican Day of the Dead holiday will be screened at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, in the outdoor plaza at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge.
Costumes are encouraged for the free screening of "Coco," as are lawn chairs or blankets. The film also will be shown in the large meeting room, for those who prefer an air-conditioned option. Vendors and food trucks will be on-site for the purchase of refreshments.
The movie tells the story of 12-year-old Miguel, an aspiring musician whose family has had a ban on music for generations. On his journey to follow his dreams, he enters the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather, a legendary singer.
For more information about the free movie night, call (225) 231-3750.
St. Joseph's Sticker Stampede
Discounted registration is available through Nov. 3 for the St. Joseph’s Academy Sticker Stampede at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at the school, 3015 Broussard St., Baton Rouge. The event, with 10K, 5K and fun runs, will raise money for the walking trail near the recently completed Academy Student Center.
A Finisher Festival and Marketplace after the run will feature free food and beverages, live music, kids crafts and games and shopping with local vendors.
Online registration is available through midnight on Nov. 6. Early registrants will receive a race shirt. Early registration, through Nov. 3, is $20 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. Race week registration, Nov. 4-6, is $25 for adults and $15 for children. Packet pickup and race-day registration, Nov. 9-10, is $30 for adults and $20 for children.
To register, visit www.stickerstampede.org.